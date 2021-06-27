Poppy is also a flower

By Kamal Baruah

We had a very large extended family where my cousins were very closely separated by age. We grew up with a strict grandfather who loved growing various fruits and veggies in his backyard. We would cautiously trespass into his garden to steal some of the sugarcane. I still remember, how nervous we would be while entering the garden as we made sure not to destroy the other crops. It was during one such adventure that we witnessed our grandpa harvesting tobacco and ganja (hemp). For us, it was mere weed in his garden, as he chased us out of his plantation.

We were barred from that particular area of the garden where the cannabis grew into a flower. We never knew much about it then but he prepared a smoke from those cured leaves after some aging and processing. The leaves are first spread out on the courtyard and placed in direct sunlight to remove their moisture. Later, grandma did the secondary curing to complete the process. Grandpa’s delight was to smoke sweetened and flavoured tobacco through a long water pipe. It consists of chambers for water, tobacco, and flexible tube stemming from it to allow smokers to inhale. An enchanting effect of the sound of gentle bubbling was indistinctly heard. We called it hookah which originated in Asia in the early 1600s.

It’s a common misconception that the health hazards of nicotine and toxins from tobacco smoke would be minimized by passing it through water before inhalation. The use of hookah was not only a custom but a matter of prestige. Growing ganja and tobacco plants have been carried on through generations as part of its culture and tradition in India. Incidentally, bhang, charas, and ganja are derived from the same cannabis plant but have significant effects on a person’s mind. Buds, flowering, or fruiting tops are ganja, the resin from its flowers produces charas or hashish and a paste from leaves and stems called bhang.

Ayurveda mentions cannabis as an herbal treatment and pain reliever. The British enacted a tax on bhang, ganja, and charas in 1798 to reduce cannabis consumption in India for the sake of the natives’ good health and sanity and even attempted at criminalizing cannabis. The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 prohibit and criminalize the sale, possession, transportation, and cultivation of cannabis in certain forms. Interestingly the Act doesn’t mention anything about smoking paraphernalia, making it completely legal.

NDPS Act prohibits the sale and production of cannabis resin and flowers, while the use of seeds and leaves is allowed. Thus, bhang is legal if only its leaves are used, mostly also because of its close ties to Lord Shiva – revered as a God in India. Bhang is easily available during the Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya. It is quite astonishing to see this side of Indian law which legalizes and illegalizes the same plant products for its different perception among the people. The government allows the cultivation of cannabis plants for only industrial purposes for obtaining fiber, seed, or horticultural purposes. The uses of cannabis are most prevalent in the North East. Assam Ganja and Bhang Prohibition Act 1958 prohibits the cultivation, collection, possession, consumption, manufacture, or sale of ganja, and smuggling thereof into the state of Assam and restricts cultivation, collection, possession, consumption, manufacture, or sale of bhang in the state.

Drug abuse by young people is especially worrisome globally because habits formed early are likely to persist. Besides alcohol and tobacco consumption, abusers have also started vaping tobacco and marijuana by misusing prescription medicines including opioids. Assam police have recently announced its zero-tolerance against narcotics and even succeeded in seizing huge quantities of heroin, ganja, opium, and poppy straw from different parts of the state.

Assam is the gateway to the Northeast and sharing international borders with more than one country are susceptible to becoming a transit point or the den of narcotic substances in the region. To add to the problem, various insurgent groups of the region as also actively involved in illicit trafficking and smuggling of cannabis.

June 26 is observed as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Combined abuse of alcohol and illicit drugs or abuses of prescription drugs are highly emphasized with toxicity and fatality. Our grandpa was perhaps one of the last generations to follow the tradition of growing cannabis. Today, apart from a wild weed growing in the jungles of Manipur or illegal secret cultivation of the same is what remains. It is interesting to note how a flowering plant during our childhood, became something banned in society as we grew up. During those days we would quietly hide beneath its lusty leaves and buds while a game of hide and seek. (The author is a freelance writer)