Positivity stunt to cover up Covid mismanagement

By: Dr John Parankimalil

Not a single day passes without hearing of the news of someone known, some relative, a friend, someone close, someone in the neighborhood, or someone you admired from a distance passing away, succumbing to Covid-19. Majority of them could have been saved if they had got vaccinated in time, secured admission in a hospital, got an ICU bed, a ventilator or an oxygen cylinder. The failure of the government in handling the second wave of Covid has cost many lives in India. But it seems that the government is rattled by national and international criticism of its abject failure in handling Covid second wave. The central government is frantically searching for ways and means to disseminate a positive image of the Prime Minister and the ruling government. It appears that the government’s main concern is perception management rather than Coronavirus management, while the Covid situation in India continues to be grim with an increasing number of deaths and shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and essential medicines. It is amazing that the government is not ready to accept any criticism of its disastrous handling of the second wave. They have even accused the Congress party of “creating false panic in the fight against Covid.”

The ruling government’s efforts to muzzle the media and the ordinary citizens from expressing their concern over the shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds, and essential drugs did not meet with success. Uttar Pradesh CM had announced that citizens reporting shortages would be detained under the National Security Act for “spreading rumours” and “spoiling the atmosphere” and that their property would be seized. A firm stand taken by the Supreme Court of India thwarted the draconian plan of Uttar Pradesh CM and the ilk. “We want to make it clear if citizens want to communicate their grievance, there is no reason to make a presumption that those are not genuine”, said Justice Chandrachud. “Let a very strong message go that we will treat this as the contempt of our court if such grievance is considered for action. Let a strong message go to the states and the DGPs of the states. If any citizen is harassed for making grievances for (hospital) bed, oxygen then we will take action”, said the statement.

The international media continue to highlight people dying due to the shortage of medical oxygen, crematoriums overflowing with dead bodies and dead bodies floating on river Ganges. Efforts of the Indian Foreign Ministry to protest against adverse news published in foreign media, and asking Indian ambassadors in various countries to explain the positive steps taken by the Indian government to handle effectively the second wave of Covid 19 did not have the desired effect.

Therefore, the government, according to a report published in NDTV News, a workshop for government officials, including some joint secretary rank officials was organized last week. The officers were instructed to communicate better and highlight the positive work being done by the government in order to negate any criticism of the government in handling the Covid crisis.

Election strategist, Prashant Kishor, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have come heavily on the government’s mega push for “positivity”. Prashant Kishor called it “disgusting” to push “propaganda” in the name of spreading positivity. “In the face of a grieving nation and tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push falsehood and propaganda in the name of spreading positivity is disgusting!” tweeted Kishor. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The false assurance of ‘positive thinking’ is a joke on those families and health workers who have lost their loved ones and are suffering a crisis of oxygen, hospitals and medicines. Burying one’s head in the sand is not positive – it is a betrayal of our citizens.”

Any amount of perception management is not going to hoodwink people because they have already seen the tragic scenes highlighted through the media. Who can forget the scenes of ambulances queuing up with patients in front of the hospitals, relatives screaming when their dear ones die due to the shortage of oxygen, crematoriums overflowing with dead bodies of Covid patients, and more than a hundred dead bodies floating in the holy river the Ganges?

The most significant reason for the failure of the Modi government in tackling the pandemic appears to be a lack of compassion and humaneness because of its blindness caused by religious nationalism. Lack of compassion and sensitivity was explicit in the policies and actions of the Modi government from its beginning. It did not condemn the lynching of innocent Muslims by cow vigilantes, and it miserably failed to punish the perpetrators of the most heinous crime. Instead of filing cases against the instigators of East Delhi Communal riots, it jailed young people who supported the anti-CAA protest, using draconian laws of NSA and UAPA. It also failed to express compassion towards the migrant workers during their exodus at the time of the first wave of Covid 19.

Lack of compassion is also reflected in the actions and the statements of the ruling government during the deadly second wave of Coronavirus. P Chidambaram has written in an article in Financial Express, “Today, due to the government’s incompetence, they find themselves on the corridors of hospitals begging for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. The government has lost control over both the pandemic and the economy. Both lives and livelihoods deserve to be saved.” Even then the government is not ready to accept its failures and amend its ways. The reason is nothing but a lack of compassion.

The ruling government, in general, remained a silent spectator when innocent people suffered and were murdered. The inability of the Prime Minister to express consolation and empathy with thousands of people dying every day and lead from the front in the war against the Coronavirus is due to the absence of compassion. This lack of sensitivity and compassion at the top might have filtered down to the lower rungs of the administration and society. That could be the reason for dead bodies being thrown callously into rivers.

What the ruling government has to do at this juncture? First of all, the Prime Minister should speak to the people and tell them what his plans are to arrest the tide of suffering and death, and not what the government has done. Neither the Prime Minister nor any one of his council of ministers have expressed their empathy and concern for the people with a promise of what the government is going to do.

On 12th May, Akshay Baheti, a corona warrior and doctor, in an open letter under the title, “A corona warrior’s letter to Prime Minister Modi: We need you to speak up and tell us your plan”. In that letter, the author has written clearly that superstition, religious beliefs, nationalism – none of these works against the virus. So please stick only to science. “Give us a plan of action with honest targets and exhort all of us to do what we can to help out in implementing this on a war footing. Give us the date by when the oxygen and medicines shortage will be actually fixed,” wrote Akshay Baheti.

Instead of wasting its time and resources on perception management, the ruling government should convene immediately a virtual session of the parliament and discuss with the opposition parties. It should present before the parliamentarians a true status report with facts and figures. It also has to present an emergency plan to deal with the situation and invite suggestions of the parliamentarians especially that of opposition parties. The emergency plan may include 1) a transparent system for sharing medical oxygen, medical equipments, and essential medicines among the states, 2) a national vaccination programme that can cover the whole Indian population at least within a year, and 3) a package of economic and financial relief to the people on the model of $1.9 trillion packages by Joe Biden, the president of the United States.

The main opposition parties sent a joint letter to the Prime Minister on 12th May, with eight suggestions, demanding the Centre to take immediate actions to check the spread of Covid in the country. The emergency plan may include many of these suggestions.

The parliament should arrive at a consensus on the emergency plan that is to be implemented. The opposition parties should cooperate with the ruling party in arriving at a common plan taking into account the diverse situations prevailing in different states. The government may appoint a committee consisting of experts and representatives of different political parties to advise the Central government on the implementation of the plan. A national emergency like Covid 19 requires concerted action by all Indians, transcending political and ideological divides. Perception management at this juncture will only erode the credibility not only of the ruling government but also of the country. (The writer is the SDB, Director, Don Bosco Institute of Management, Kharghuli. He can be reached at [email protected])