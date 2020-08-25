Post COVID: Towards a new life

By: Dimple Sarma

Sooner or the later COVID-19 will be done away with or at least a vaccine will come to our rescue, but the chaos the coronovirus has wreaked in our lives in terms of traumatic psychological and social impacts, will be remembered with much unpleasantness. The psychological and social implication of Covid-19 is going to stay with us for a longer period of time. Every time a pandemic occurs, somehow or the other every section of the society suffers. It may be psychologically, economically or socially.

Here in this part of the world, we in Assam are quite accustomed to hearing outbreak of fatal diseases like malaria, cholera, Japanese Encephalitis etc with much devastating effects. In the recent past, we’ve had scare from dengue, chikungunya virus, Ebola outbreak among others, but nothing like coronavirus, which has put our lives upside down, throwing out of gear our normal activities and social functioning so much so that in the coming years, we are going to live our lives with this virus in mind always. For the first time in the history of our country, if not for the world, a medical situation has become a security emergency. While a section of experts (medical team) battled with the virus, the police and security forces fanned across the lanes and villages trying to keep out the folks from grouping as in a curfew situation.

The scare created by the virus and administration in the minds of the people will not be easily erased. Henceforth we’ll have to switch to a newer way of life habits, perhaps for the good of all. Social isolation is the new norm.

Since the lockdown, social isolation and confinement has had quite an adverse impact in the psychology of the greater mass of people. While some took to constructive way of approach to the new rules of home-stay, many who saw their businesses fall, source of income go bleak; the daily wage workers, some with important projects in hand – had hard time dealing with the situation. Hundreds of suicide cases were reported during this period of lockdown. Apart from economic reasons, situations where parents were distanced from children and vice versa, close friends unable to meet, dear ones stranded in strange situations, loss of jobs and inability to perform habitual outdoor activities etc. drove many insane to the point of depression and needing medical attention, which then was out of question. There was no way out.

As houses shut during this lockdown, there were reported cases of rise in child abuse and domestic violence cases, thus further feeding the already deteriorated situation. Families were at war with each other; members vented their anger and frustration on their other — were among the common problems reported. Under such circumstances depression, rejection, and inability to cope with exploitation and torture forced many to suicide.

To address the mental distress situation the government came up with various helplines. According to a statistics, the Indian Psychiatry Society had reported an increase of 20 pc mental illness within one week of lockdown. When we all are dealing with uncertainty it is very much natural to deal with stress. In the present situation, work and lockdown both are necessary for our survival. If lockdown persists for a longer period of time, then apart from falling economy, people will again have to face mental trauma. As lockdown norms are easing, we may resume our works but with proper guidelines. Going to workplace, communicating with people and involving in our day to day activities can normalise our lifestyle a bit. Not only we adults are suffering from mental stress, same things are seen among children too. The period when they spend most of their time in school, playing with friends, enjoying their childhood everything has comes to a halt. So, it’s equally important to take care of their mental health too.

Taking in mind all the precautionary measures we need to move on with our daily routine like waking up in time in the morning, doing our regular household works and then scheduling other works in a proper way that can lead to a healthy life both physically and mentally. Many people are suffering from insomnia (lack of sleep) and obesity, due to little physical activity during this covid period. So early to sleep and early to rise can be an effective tool for good mental health. As the lockdown norms are easing, children should take part in some physical activities in open air. It’s been a long time that they are just sitting at home, attending to online classes and without any physical activities. According to experts, Covid is going to stay with us and we have to survive with a healthy life and healthy mind. Many have lost their daily bread and butter, whereas many have loss in their business. Some sectors are completely broken from the past months but we need to stand again. It will be more challenging for us to survive in a devastating economy and to start everything afresh. But that old proverb still holds true, survival of the fittest. Our life must start again with new rules and guidelines and definitely we shall overcome. Where there is a will, there is a way. There is no excuse in life if we want to be happy we must create our environment in any given situation.