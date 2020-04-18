Post-lockdown: Workers’ dilemma & ethicless, cash-starved business units

By: Talmizur Rahman

Long before the Covid-19 threat to mankind was even heard of or even made it initial appearance in Wuhan city of China, India was hit by a rapidly burgeoning economic slowdown. The slowdown was marked by repeated failures on the part of the Centre in association with the Reserved Bank of India to check the continuous downwards slide of the economy. The plummeting trend in the economy even raised the apprehension and fear if in no time the economy of the nation would hit the rock bottom. The external manifestation of the economic slowdown was loss of jobs in millions across the country not only in the private sector but also in some government undertakings.

In Assam too, the economic slowdown unfolded across the state in its own way and in accordance with the local conditions. The private sector, a portion of which wears the tag of ‘organised’ sector, is overwhelmingly unorganised right from the word go. Leave alone the unorganised sector, countless number of business houses in the private sector branded as ‘organised’ are known for their unbounded economic exploitation of the employees/workers. Not to speak of even a semblance of job security, matters like issuance of appointment letters even on a temporary basis to the employees, Employees’ Provident Fund, EMI, ID cards and the like are unknown in such ‘organised’ arena of the private sector. Pay cuts of employees/workers are a routine feature of such ‘organised’ sectors. While employees/workers are, almost as a rule, made to work an hour or two or even more beyond the prescribed working hours everyday, pay cut is the order of the day if an employee/worker reports for duty even by five or ten minutes because of various hazards like traffic jam on the way. In one word the approach adopted by the employers of such business units is draconian in the superlative degree with the staff at the receiving end. Even some media houses can be clubbed under such category where the employees/workers bleed at the hands of the unscrupulous employers.

Now that the lockdown is on, it is not quite apprehensible as to what would become of the employees/workers after the lockdown is lifted. Having tasted the pangs of savagery in hell-like environs laid out by the employers at some business units and having had mustered the guts to squarely confront the toughest of challenges during the lockdown, it may not be surprising if many of such exploited employees/workers do not return to their place of work immediately even after the lockdown is totally lifted, not to speak of partial lifting of the lockdown. While the lockdown came into force on March 24, based on erratic payments made to the employees/workers by many atrocious employers, quite a few of the staff members of such business units may have already drawn the conclusion that the pay for the first 23 days of March is possibly as good as lost.

At the same time the employees/workers are also aware that no new place of work may be rosy for them, particularly in the aftermath of the economic stagnation during the lockdown. A huge section is aware of the exploitation they suffered and their sorry economic plight even before the advent of Covid-19. Accordingly, they can very well guess as to what may be in store for them in the post-lockdown era.

Again, the strength of staff in many of the business units in the private sector may run into nil or almost nil. To get their business going such units may try to woo workers with mountains of false promises and job security. However, on this count many of the jobless workers may turn out to be clever enough not to fall into the vicious grip of such employers who have a record of economic exploitation of the staff for decades together.

On the other hand, some business units in the private sector known for abiding by at least a minimum of provisions laid down by the law in favour of the working class may not be able to retain the existing staff or may have to run with a skeletal staff due to acute cash crunch faced by the employers.

That being the sick, nay, virtually paralysed landscape on the business front across the private overall, the scenario that may emerge in many of the units in the sector in the post-lockdown era is likely to be a frightengly gloomy one. Still more shuddering is the almost certain bitter reality that this dreaded era may not end soon and may linger for years together.

Similarly, the construction sector may come to a grinding halt with vast majority of the workers likely to stay back at home at least for the time being. Over the year’s vast majority of them have had to swallow the bitter pie served by their employers. Now that the situation is a cash-starved one, one may very well guess on the return of the construction workers to work. The employers often tend to forget that the workers have to pay their house rent to the landlords without any concession even if the heavens fall down and that they have to mend for their ‘roti aur kapda’.

Thus, loss of job, triggering frightengly quantum leap in unemployment, is almost sure to manifest itself in the most alarming manner in the post-lockdown period in Assam as in the rest of the country. Economically speaking, while the lockdown has impacted every walk of life in the most brutal way, the acute unemployment scenario and virtual closure of income eking avenues, may lead to a massive spurt of crimes across the state as the post-lockdown period unfolds. Theft, burglary, bag and necklace snatching and such crimes may turn into common events in the battle for survival to millions. An era of ‘crimes for food, shelter & clothing’ may even come to stay. Nay, God forbid, we may witness a prolonged era where crimes come to stay as the order of the day.