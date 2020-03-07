Practise the art of forgiveness

By: Salil Saroj

Anger is a natural emotion. In the Natya Shastra written between the period 200 years to 200 BC, anger has been called a ‘rasa’ or natural feeling. The American Physiological Association has called anger “a spontaneous expression of adversity.” With this fierce performance we protect ourselves from the accusations against us. Hence anger is also necessary for its survival.

The modern lifestyle can push anyone under stress. Now that thousands of people are losing their jobs and homes, and even the safe sums of retirees are disappearing due to market turmoil – in this sense, this age is called ‘Age of Engagement’ or “The era of anxiety”. On the contrary, it is also true that some people, regardless of their economic or family status, are always under stress. Actually, they are born stressed.

Jerome Kagan, a Harvard professor of psychology, and his colleagues have studied thousands of such people since childhood from the last twenty years. Four detailed research results are coming out in this direction, with Kagan lobbying two from Harvard and two from the University of Maryland lobbying Nathan Fox, a former Kagan student. In addition to minor changes, both studies have come to the same conclusion, that children have a natural nature and 15 to 20 percent of children behave differently towards new people and situations. Children who behave like this are more stressed.

It was also found in these studies that children may undoubtedly have the same nature but their behavior may be different of course. One may call someone else’s fast-paced behavior stressful, but for another this behavior may be interesting. Some people stay relaxed by suppressing their bad habits, but others do not care about it.

Today, the youth section of the country suffers from frustration. There is an atmosphere of despair and frustration on all sides. Clutter is spreading all around. The incidents of murders, robberies, arson, theft etc. are increasing day by day. News of the strike sometimes by lawyers, sometimes by doctors, engineers, teachers etc. find space as the headings of news every now and then. Students sometimes boycott classes and sometimes exams. All these incidents are the result of increasing dissatisfaction among the youth. The growing dissatisfaction among the youth of the country is a matter of concern for the nation.

Aristotle says that it can be very difficult and challenging for an angry person to be angry at the right time, for the right purpose and in the right way. It is possible that their emotional experiences and evaluations can hinder their ability to see a situation objectively and rationally. Instead, they approach situations with confidence, a sense of control, and negative thoughts about others. In some situations, these fears can be turned into undesirable consequences such as aggression, unrealistic optimism.

And in anger, the person goes on sacrificing his biggest jewel – the art of forgiveness. He moves away from what can give him the opportunity to live in a better world. Sorry, it’s not for everyone. It takes great courage to forgive someone after getting into the realm of anger. Somewhere it has been made an accepted fact that forgiveness is only the nature of the heroes, but it can be felt that in many circumstances even a normal man can overcome anger and use forgiveness to reduce the prevalence of violence and chaos in the world.

Forgiveness is more masculine than punishment.

-Mahatma Gandhi

Realizing the importance of forgiveness, Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, instructs to forgive his enemies as well. Lord Jesus says to forgive those who are thirsty of taking away his life today because they do not know what they are doing. The thinking power of a person is defeated by anger and maliciousness. It becomes difficult for him to understand the distinction between right and wrong.

If the trend of forgiveness had been followed, then the terrible situation which has arisen in the world today could have been definitely overcome. The ambition to dominate each other, which was the basic mantra of feudalism and colonialism, has pushed many nations of Africa, Asia and South America back so far that the citizens there are looking forward to live a normal life. It is a hunger that everyone should be under us, no one should move ahead of us and every possible step would be taken to make it possible is nothing but a psychic mania. Nationalism, marketism, imperialism hidden behind modernity, the rigid concept of pure race (racism), regionalism, casteism, religious persecution, the policy of dynasty and the process of destroying the entire earth were born only and only because of forgetting the art of forgiveness. In this sequence, the imperialist interpretation of The White Man’s Burden “(1899) (Rudyard Kipling) proposes that the” white race “morally rule the” non-white “people of planet Earth and their progress (economic, Social and cultural).

We often forget that mankind is not alive on earth because someone is very powerful and has a stock of atomic bombs, but because there are people living in the world who still keep the art of forgiveness alive. The extent upto which Russia’s attack on Crimea was justified can be discussed on many levels, but the trend of being a large and complete nation is not being properly adopted by many large nations.

“What is truth? What is untrue? Whatever gives wings to men, whatever works great and produces great spirits and raises a man’s height above the earth – it is true. Whatever Bites man’s wings – he is a liar. “

– Nikos Kazantzakis, The Last Temptation of Christ

If everyone starts suffering from a feeling of revenge then this world will become blind. An eye-for-eye policy cannot be upheld at any time. This world can only stand on the pillar of forgiveness, kindness, tolerance and humanitarian qualities, and if it is not so, try to know the truth of backward nations in the African continent.

Mahakavi Jaishankar Prasad also says forgiveness is the right of man; it does not get with the animal. So in any case, do not leave the blessing of forgiveness in any kind of situation. Do not do it because it can give someone life, but do it so that you can fulfill the conditions of being a human being and inspire others that the world needs to understand more than ever that it is important to forgive to avoid great threats and social disintegration. Forgiveness is the honor of creation. Forgiveness is the diagnosis of hate. It is rightly said that forgiveness is not equal to tenacity. Anger is always harmful to everyone and forgiveness is always beneficial to everyone. Vedic texts also emphasize the superiority of forgiveness. There is no better policy than forgiving others for their mistakes and apologizing for our own mistakes to others to live a peaceful and pleasing life.