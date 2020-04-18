Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package reaching to the weaker section of society

The Prime Minister of India Shri. Narendra Modi announced a countrywide lockdown on 25th March 2020 to control the spreading of pandemic COVID-19 in India. Along with this announcement comes the question that how to reach to the weaker sections of people who earn their livelihood on daily basis work.

To cope up with the situation Rs. 1.70 lakh crore, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) was announced by Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman on 26th March 2020 to protect such people from the impact of the lockdown. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers of the country.

One of such beneficiary is Smt. Radharani Sarkar (62) years widow, resident of Lal Ganesh area of Guwahati; she got the message on her phone that her Jan Dhan Account has been credited with Rs. 500. In this gloomy time this financial help bring a smile on her face because she knows that during this period of lockdown she can buy some essential food items for her family. She is thankful to the PM and his generosity for understanding the plight of the weaker section of the people.

Similarly another beneficiary Smt. Sumitra Karmakar (56) years from Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati, got the message that her Jan Dhan Account is credited with Rs 500. There are many similar instances coming from different areas of the city where people are getting the benefits under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). According to the sources of Ministry of Finance as on 13th April 2020 the total disbursement under Jan Dhan Account is Rs. 9,930 crore. As most of household in India are largely managed by the women, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, as many as 19.86 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received ₹500 each in their account. The National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) disbursed about Rs. 1,400 crore to about 2.82 crore old age pensions, widows and disabled persons. Each beneficiary received an ex-gratia cash of Rs 500 under the schemes as the first instalment. Another instalment of Rs 500 each will be paid during next month.

To reach maximum number of beneficiary under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, digital technology has been employed for swift and efficient transfer. Direct benefit transfer, i.e. transfer that ensures that the amount is directly credited into the account of the beneficiary, eliminates leakage and improves efficiency has been employed. As on 13th April, 2020, 32.32 crore beneficiaries have been directly given cash support through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) amounting to Rs 29,352 crore under the package. (PIB Feature)