Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana is attributed for afforestation of Jokai Reserve Forest

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Packages, various schemes have been aiding the needy of the country with free food grains and cash assistance to women, poor senior citizens and farmers.

A remarkable change has been highlighted by Sri. Tikendra Saikia, Ward Member, Notun Bolai, under Dibrugarh District. He informed that most people of his ward are basically farmers and daily wage labourers. But after implementation of various assistances provided under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the ward inhabitants are no longer worried for their daily basic necessities, as they are being taken care of by the government. According to him around 165 households in his ward has received free LPG cylinders under Pradhan Mantra Ujjwala Yojana. Earlier all the village folks mostly used firewoods from the nearby Jokai Reserve Forest, which had resulted in a drastic deforestation and was therefore, threatening the wild animals there. But gradually with introduction of LPG gas systems in the kitchens, the villagers of Notun Bolai and nearby villages do not go to the forest to collect firewood anymore. As a result afforestation has again started in the Jokai Reserve Forest. Often many rescued wild animals are also released in this forest. He informed that recently 165 numbers of beneficiaries under Ujjwala Yojana have received cash assistance for refilling their cylinders under Pradhan Mantra Garib Kalyan Package announced by Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, on 26th March, 2020 to protect people from impact of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned to ensure that the relief measures reach the needy swiftly adhering to the lockdown protocols and ensure that the weaker sections of society continue to get basic amenities without getting impacted during the lockdown period due to COVID-19. It has been observed that after the announcement and implementation of Rs. 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), by Union Finance Minister which includes insurance coverage for the health workers, free rice and pulses and cash assistance to Women with Jan Dhan account, widow, specially abled, farmers and senior citizen, increase in MGNREGA wages and to provide relief to construction workers.

Likewise from the PMGKY packages provided during these lockdown period has immensely helped the needy in this hour of need as well has resulted in a positive side effect as well. (PIB Feature)