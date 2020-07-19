Protective Thinking: Honourable Governor Shri RN Ravi effects!

Nagaland feels the pulse of the centre in every move that RN Ravi makes as the governor and interlocutor.

By: Pakinrichapbo

16th August 2019 marked a historic day in Nagaland. On that day the state accorded a grand reception to welcome the newly appointed governor cum interlocutor, RN Ravi, perhaps the grandest civic reception ever organised in Nagaland history in honour of its governors.

Looking back now, it’s hardly a surprise to see the current show down between Governor on one side and the Nagaland Government, Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and CSOs in opposite side.

If we refresh our memories and recall the governor’s speech at the reception, we can mutually conclude that he came to Nagaland with huge ambitions. Unlike his predecessors, Governor Ravi means to do more than discharge his official duties, build a new Nagaland as per Central Govt. version.

Let’s take a quick glimpse of his reception speech for better understanding of the Governor’s moves and the effects likely to be felt in the days to come.

Governor Ravi remarked, “The country is moving at a fast pace, a never seen before pace for growth and development, the country is sending missions to the Moon and Mars and the inspirational youth are dreaming big because of congenial atmosphere. In the midst of all these it saddens me when our people in Nagaland are craving for basic necessities – for a good motorable road, good education, access to proper health care, decent employment opportunities. It saddens me all the more because this land is richer in resources than many parts of the country and the youth are more talented than larger part of the country”.

He further pointed out that the dark shadow of unresolved Naga political issue has cast shadow on every aspect of Naga life. This cloud must go because our people deserve sunshine.

The honourable governor made mention of substantive issues being resolved and that the powers belonged to the people and that people are the masters. On few symbolic issues, options were offered and interlocutors were urged to explore. He also implored on the need to work out the best, dignified honourable solution. Besides the above points, the governor spoke on the Prime Minister’s expressed need for the peace process to be concluded within time frame of three months and maintain the status quo, which means Nagas have to bear the burden of multiple taxations, live in fear of the gun, Naga youths have to choke and suffocate their dreams. He however assured that Article 371 A will not face the same fate of Article 370 as 371A is a solemn commitment and sacred to the people of Nagaland.

Reflecting on the Governor’s speech, one can sum up the positive and negative effects in having RN Ravi as the governor of Nagaland, where the positive effects and negative effects will be a contradiction in itself for its recipients – the Naga tribes.

Positive effects:

As he accurately pointed out the background of Nagaland, he appears determined to take action to push the state forward in terms of building infrastructures, reducing corruption in the government, increasing employment opportunities for youths, curbing the menace of taxation by various Naga armed groups and push for state economic growth. Having said it, accomplishing it will be a herculean task.

Negative effects:

The writing on the wall is clear now for Naga nationalists and the public, whether they wish to see it or not. That as political analyst Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty pointed out in her article, (Has Governor Ravi’s Bid to Assert Control Jeopardized the Naga Peace Accord? The Wire, 30/06/2020) that the earlier peace accords between the Centre and the armed groups and agitating leaders in Northeast were of three broad kinds. She put the Naga peace talks in the third category: the Centre factionalizes its potential interlocutor before bringing some groups to the table and tiring them out through a long peace process, during which their networks and sources of funding are weakened, so that a watered down peace accord may be handed over for an honorary exit. In some cases, agreement may not be necessary at all. It may prod some leaders to join state politics instead (ULFA-pro talks, Kuki groups in Manipur etc). For good or worse, the fate of Nagaland will be decided by the decisions of the NPGs.

The governor’s letter dated 16th June may be the first move for now, but final checkmate to Nagaland government and NPGs is just a matter of time.

Almost a year before Nagaland Govt., NPGs and some CSOs registered opposition to governor’s letter conveying to invoke provisions of Article 371A (1)( b), Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty had hinted that the governor might try take charge of maintaining law and order as his office is bestowed with power by the said article to overrule Chief Minister. (With J&K status revoked, alarm bell rings in Nagaland, The Wire, 09/08/19)

In the face of such political fiasco, the common man lives on unperturbed by the looming dark clouds or sunshine.