Psychological effects of COVID-19

By: Arnav Kashyap

One of the most important topics that have not been discussed enormously is how COVID-19 is affecting people right now. The symptoms might not be huge but each and everyone have been going through changes after the abrupt lockdown. In short, and perhaps unsurprisingly, people who are quarantined are very likely to develop a wide range of symptoms of psychological stress and disorder, including low mood, insomnia, stress, anxiety, anger, irritability, emotional exhaustion, depression and post-traumatic stress symptoms. Low mood and irritability specifically stand out as being very common, study notes. Large, terrifying realities of the outbreak of an incurable infectious disease and the growing death tolls, the collapse of the world economy, the fact nobody has any idea what happens next. Apart from that, the psychological effect on a person, comforted by the fast moving city life, the daily commute, the late night office hours – is now being forced into staying inside the four walls of a room. With the fear of a disease that might leach on to an individual and unknown to the damage it might cause to oneself and the loved ones around. The merciful paradox of crises like these is to bring so many new changes and duties. It’s the small necessary tasks and the brain scratching jobs that get you through the abnormality: the assignments, the daily task, and the good deeds, thinking of ways to have a healthier lifestyle and implementing them into your day to day life. The more we have to confront the enormity of the changes around us, and our own individual powerlessness to alter the tide of events, the distress caused by the virus is more likely to break us down psychologically or be paralyzed physically. To break down the fear and strangeness of the greater emergency into smaller and more manageable chunks of personal time could be a good way to deal with a mental breakdown.

Unfortunately, we already have a good idea of its results. In late February 2020, right before European countries mandated various forms of lockdowns; The Lancet published a review of 24 studies documenting the psychological impact of quarantine (the “restriction of movement of people who have potentially been exposed to a contagious disease”). The findings offer a glimpse of what is brewing in hundreds of millions of households around the world. Well, to be honest the lockdown has its own effects, from crashing stock markets, the fall of the world economy, to psychological distress. According to psychologist the world is conducting the largest psychological experiment, with 2.6 billion people around the world in lockdown that is the one third of the world population. The COVID-19 has its effects in the world in the beginning of 2020. But even if the pandemic is over by the mid year of 2020, the stress related effects are going to show up post 2020. Taking action now can mitigate the toxic effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. In China, these expected mental health effects are already being reported in the first research papers about the lockdown. In cases where parents were quarantined with children, the mental health toll became even steeper. In one study, no less than 28% of quarantined parents warranted a diagnosis of “trauma-related mental health disorder”. Reasons for stress abound in lockdown: there is risk of infection, fear of becoming sick or of losing loved ones, as well as the prospect of financial hardship. All these, and many more, are present in this current pandemic. Talking to a Psychologist Miss Sanjeevani Goswami of MIND India stated that there has been a rise in number of psychological case due to the lockdown. She found that the people suffering from family issues are the most to suffer. It has become difficult for them to deal with a certain member of the family and the whole family. In such situations one can deal with their problems in different manners – the first step is introspecting the issue, developing new hobbies, creating schedule for the day, decreasing the screen timing, family bonding games or activities, frequent conversation with friends, family or loved ones, breathing exercise, physical activity of about 30 minutes.

These are the few recommendations from a psychologist – Isolate yourself from news about the corona virus. (Everything we need to know we already know) – Don’t look out for death toll, it’s not a cricket match to know the latest score – Don’t look for additional information on the internet, it would weaken your mental state – Avoid sending fatalistic messages. Some people don’t have the same mental strength as you (instead of helping, you could activate pathologies such as depression) – If possible after work do listen to music at a pleasant volume (single), if with family look for board games to entertain children, tell stories and future plans – maintain discipline in the home by washing your hands, putting up a sign or alarm for everyone in the house – Your positive mood will help protect your immune system, while negative thoughts have been shown to depress your immune system and make it weak against viruses/pathogens. Most important, firmly believe that this shall also pass and we all will be safe.

Stay positive and stay safe!