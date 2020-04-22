Public Relations narrative in India: The need to Indianize 

On occasion of 43rd National Public Relations Day

By: Abhishek Kabra

Rommel Lalmuansanga, a seven-year-old boy from Mizoram donated his entire savings of Rs 333 to his Village Level Task Forces in this war against Covid-19. A six-year-old boy from Bareli broke his piggy bank and reached the Police Station asking the Police to use all the money to help the needy. Rakshita Sharma, a 14-year-old from Delhi, had been collecting money since almost a year to buy a Kindle, but when it came to donating to the PM CARES Fund, she didn’t think twice before picking up her piggy bank and donating all her savings, so that “lives could be saved”. These incidents reflect the successful maintenance of an excellent Public Relation approach by the Government authorities where not only the people belonging to remote areas like Venglai Village in Kolasib District of Mizoram but also the children, in spite of ranging from a very tender age group are trying to contribute their bit for collective cooperation during a crisis situation. And on 21st of April, 2020 when a quarantined nation will be observing 43rd National Public Relations Day, understanding the role of PR during crisis also becomes very important. Though we have seen dynamic changes in Public Relations for the greater good of the society, it is however, not completely devoid of structural issues that seeks prompt checks and balances.

The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) was established in 1958 to promote and strengthen Public Relations as a profession by taking-up professional development programmes. A decade later, PR professionals from all over the country met for the first time in New Delhi at the First All India Public Relations Conference on April 21, 1968. Code of Ethics for PR profession was also adopted at this Conference, marking the beginning of professional public relations in India. In 1986, April 21 was declared as the National PR Day. According to PRSI, “The objective behind designating April 21 as National Public Relations Day is to focus attention on public relations function and public relations professionals in India who have an increasingly important role in the development of the country.”

However, in keeping with the trend of international-intercultural public relations practice, research in this area has also been mostly top-to-down, “outside-in,” or etic in nature. And as a result of which many narratives have been built summing up the Indian context of Public Relations but have not been able to present it in deeper holistic and comprehensive levels and there underlies, thus, many metanarratives or assumptions that are not always congruent with the Indian cultural context. When it comes to leadership, nine out of ten executive members of PRSI are men but PR, even in Indian Context is considered as a job that employees more women than men, merging with the pan-globe notion of PR being a women-dominant profession. But, in spite of employing more women, having 90% of non-women leadership in a representative organisation is a structural problem that needs an “inside-out” research when it comes to understanding PR as a discipline.

PR as an activity is as old as civilization, where the ancient monarchs adopted several measures like providing gifts to the people during festivals, rewarding them for their bravery and so on. Mahatma Gandhi, who is hailed as the father of our nation, in my opinion has been one of the most effective PR practitioners. He was a master strategist and understood his target audience very well and crafted his communication accordingly. Although he held no office, he was able to captivate the minds of India’s millions and took control of Congress and its elite, sophisticated and cynical leadership. It was his passion, careful consideration and discipline which got him the recognition which has well sustained beyond the man himself. The Salt march also popularly known as the Dandi March was one of his most powerful campaign of non-violent civil disobedience which had a massive support. Gandhi, the brilliant strategist, thought that salt- an item of daily use could resonate well with all classes of citizens of India and he chose mass civil disobedience to tackle the issue. Gandhiji was very successful in the dimensions with which you want to judge the success of a PR practitioner which includes – Making effective use of media, having a signature style or being a powerful orator. His own dress was one of the foremost and most visible symbols he adopted reflecting solidarity with India’s grinding poverty. He could inspire all classes of people whether they were freedom fighters, thinkers or even the farmers.

Presently, when a virus is dismantling the importance of large statues over healthcare, notion of PR in India needs to resemble the definition of persuasive communication, as was defined by Aristotle through his Ethos, Logos and Pathos meaning ethical, logical and emotional appeal. And it is quite progressive to build the image of a nation as one leading in terms of education or healthcare rather than communalistic views or through symbols of a capitalist economy; the creation of which, will require a down-to-top approach. In short, in order to combat a disaster that does not discriminate, even PR needs to be an affront to the invincibility of the elite.

A co-incidence to 43rd National PR day is that the similar day is also observed as National Civil Service Day and approaching both in congruence, we can ascertain that the role of Civil Service Officers to make a policy reach every person at the grass root can also not be avoided. In the way, many countries are shifting the entire diaspora of PR to elite corporate sector, ignoring the social inclusiveness, the PR societies need to protect the interests of the groups it had not reached with much effectiveness, or rather interest. The PR sector in countries like USA represents an all-white populous and while taking professional ethos from other countries, Indian PR institutes should be equally considerate towards vulnerable and marginalised groups of all class and castes.

The PR Campaigns need to understand the importance of eradication of caste based disparity associated with manual scavenging in case of the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan or the plights of migrant workers , who , for the time-being are homeless, before addressing the “balconied upper or middle class” people during the Covid-19 lock-down. The ignored needs to be heard and the 43rd National Public Relations day can be the harbinger of this much needed radicalisation in the concept of Public Relations. Because the time and the virus has shown the world, the universality of suffering.

This 21st April, the PRSI and its allies along with students, the teachers, the mass communicators or the PR Practitioners will celebrate the growth of Public Relations as a branch of study as well as a practice of communication, management and commerce related fields. And I hope that this development also acknowledges the dimensions, yet to be explored to make Public Relations more inclusive for the overall development of India as a nation representing the identity it holds- Of Unity in Diversity. (The writer is student of Mass Communication and Journalism Department, Tezpur University)