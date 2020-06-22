Public transport needs to be made cleaner and safer

By: Priyanka Saurabh

Now transportation is back on the roads, but as long as coronavirus infections are on the rise, things will be far from normal. Public transport is a major means of reviving the economy and bringing workers to the workplace in cities, but there is a need to make the travel of buses and trains safer in times of the Coronavirus epidemic. Public transport is emerging in a new form all over the world affected by the Covid-19 epidemic. It will take years to be the same as before. Now the question is whether we will be able to use the means of transport like before and since when.

What precautions need to be taken until this becomes normal and there is an urgent need to change the public transport system in line with the reality of those living with the virus? Transport in India was completely shut down to control the spread of Covid-19. Now, as the country emerges from the lockdown, a proper ramping of the transportation system is required. Keeping a sufficient distance from each other while traveling prevents the transmission of the coronavirus. But it is difficult to make the physical distance in public transport. We have to consider different modes of transport and make changes.

More congestion in suburban trains, public buses and metros have to be arranged in such a way that people can sit or stand comfortably at a distance from each other. However, managing traffic will also be a challenge as supply is already far below demand. Arranging public transports due to limited means will be a difficult task for transport operators. Railways design its passenger services in such a way that it can carry a maximum number of people. As a result, suburban coaches are overcrowded

Can Covid-19 be spread by public transport systems?

It is admirable that public transport in India was discontinued before he became a COVID broadcaster. We now need to consider whether to restart and how. Especially the metro rail. Experts suggest that more and more Covid safety standards are required for public transport, followed by the capacity of public transport. Just as pollution certificates are required for vehicles, the government has to come up with Covid safety certificates to instill confidence in the people. The government must ensure Covid safety protocol on buses and metros, impose safety restrictions on vehicles and ensure passenger safety in Ola and Uber cabs and determine its responsibility on owners and drivers.

Covid-19 and public transport:

For fear of congestion, travelers prefer to travel in private modes, such as two-wheelers. After Covid-19, when the situation has become somewhat normal, people are trying to make physical distance through private vehicles. People prefer to travel by scooter and motorbike, let alone those who used to use the car for private travel or are now able to buy a car. Well even today for many reasons, two-wheelers are a preferred mode of transport as it is convenient and also cheaper than public transport. Increasing the number of private vehicles on the roads will increase air pollution and the clean environment we have just got will be a dream again.

Cities like Delhi, which resumed services about four weeks ago, saw fewer rides per bus than 20 passengers, despite limited frequencies on several routes. Although bus congestion is seen in some cities like Mumbai, it is probably due to the lack of options there. The restoration of public transport decline can take months. This means that safety measures are needed to gain public confidence in road transport. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued guidelines to deal with many social disturbances and sanitation concerns.

Are these measures sufficient to prevent serious viral transmission?

Unfortunately, public transport agencies around the world have faced a lack of research by scientists on the amount of Covid-19 transmission during public transport traffic. Privacy laws usually restrict the availability of contact-tracing data to extract the exact details of an individual being infected. It is also important to know the effect of air conditioning airflow. The Indian authorities, which were already working under similar assumptions on the effects of AC, have shown that a non-AC bus with open windows provides a very low-risk outdoor environment. However, it is still suspected that an AC metro rail coach is risky.

The way forward:

Both the authorities and the public need to pay attention to keep our public transport systems safe. Especially the government should not try to earn from public transport at this time. Reduce fares, so that people are attracted to public transport. Due to social distance in buses, fewer passengers will be seated, so the frequency of buses will have to be increased. An integrated public transport system has to be created, such as where the metro or train journey ends, the bus can be found. Little carelessness can cause a severe level of viral transmission.

As pollution and accidents kill more people in India than Covid-19, the steps taken now for public transport will have better results in the future. Public transport has to be made much cleaner. Punishment and penalty provisions will have to be tightened for spitting or spreading dirt. It will be necessary to check the drivers and passengers of the vehicle before the journey. Every public vehicle, whether it is a train or a plane, has to arrange first aid. Similarly, bus stops, bus depots, and metro stations must be sanitized everywhere. Vehicles should also be sanitized. This is the time when public transport can be improved. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, Delhi University. She is also a poets, independent journalists, and columnists, Radio and TV panelists)