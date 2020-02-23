Questions – the Right to Answers

By: Salil Saroj

Everything in nature can come in the realm of questions, if your attitude is to satisfy your appetite for knowledge. As rational beings, humans seek answers to anything visible or invisible. To question, is one of the many essential conditions of being a human being. A lifeless object, an animal or a human-turned-robot can never ask questions. In asking question, a man may seem less intelligent in the eyes of others, but in his eyes, he can never feel ignorant. One can be overcome only by questioning, rooted in itself and then by the evils inherent in society and nation. If every man questions and reflects 10 minutes before bed at night, on how many mistakes he has made throughout the day and how those mistakes cannot be repeated, then over the time one can feel himself being transformed into a better man.

Those who take us from darkness to light are called Guru = Gu (darkness) + Ru (dispeller) because they teach us to question in a right way. In all the great civilizations that have evolved, one quality has remained the same in all of them, that is, the culture of debate, interpretation and questioning. Plato, Aristotle, Socrates in Rome, Confucius in China, Gautama Buddha, Paramhansa, Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi in India encouraged the culture of the questioning and brought these nations into the league of great nations. A loin-clothed and simple Mahatma questioned a strong colonialist country about its wrong governance and as a result, today the country of that Mahatma stands in the line of leading nations in almost every field. And in the country where the art of questioning was suppressed, there were dictators like Hitler, Mussolini, Idi Amin, Stalin etc. who shook the whole world with their cruel policies. At home, if a child is afraid of his elders or he fears his teachers in school his/her educational growth may be degraded and slow. If someone hesitates to question the political system in the country, then he/she is guilty of leading society and nation to corrosiveness. It is an intellectual journey to question and then to question again the duality that arises from the question. Only in questioning, we know our rights, are able to force the suppressors of our rights to submission. Jayaprakash Narayan in India, Martin Luther King Junior of America, Nelson Mandela of Africa and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of Bangladesh were able to uproot the dictators by asking questions constantly on their policies.

In every republic like ours, the Parliament provides for question hour, on crucial laws that are formulated and on issues. If people stopped asking questions, then the pace of the present will stop and the future will regress. Whoever asks the question is at least performing the duty of being an ideological human being, responsible citizen and intellectual social animal. So, make sure to ask questions, question everyone, question everything and ask questions under any circumstances. Questioning one day will definitely make you aware and a courageous person. Questioning is not a concern of everyone, and that too difficult. But if you do not question, then every chance of your submissiveness will become stronger. So it is better to keep asking questions and do not be afraid whom to ask the question. Feared should be the one who is afraid of the question or the enemy of the question. You will do good not only for yourself but also for the whole country by asking questions. “Keep asking questions and keep nurturing the country.”