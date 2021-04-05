Rabin Prasad Kalita pens a motivational masterpiece

By: Siba Prasad Sarma

Book review of ‘God’s Shade & A melange of a true tales’

To this rather mundane literary avenue of Assamese writers’ English writing, a new star is shining with sharp scintillations, delving deep into humane attitude and behavioural subtlety penning his memoirs with compassion and utmost literary ardour. Rabin Prasad Kalita is a spirit of an ever encompassing zeal spanning the wings with creative passion, restless to plant himself in any field that is positive creation and an ardent disciple of percussion instruments. Such persons are very rare today particularly in a place like Assam, where ‘silent endeavours’, ‘silent meditations are best neglected than pedantic and pompous small time celebrities and dumping gibberish’.

His book, “God’s Shade & A melange of true tales” is an outcome of penning his fondly remembered and cherished memories down his memory lane. The book talks about his life – the pathways with potholes and bumping trajectories he overcame. He has tried to share his experiences, through which he aims to enrich our common individual heritages that makes history. The book is a collection of twenty three episodes of myriad memories which he compiled with finer sensitivities with great skills of storytelling. Going by the book, it seems Kalita might have been influenced by O Henry and Somerset Maugham as each story makes a O Henry like twist and subtlety while having lucidity and mastery of storytelling craftsmanship of Maugham. In this book, the writer has reminisced his past acquaintances and incidents he cherished without romanticising his perseverance, a backdrop where he had to trudge uphill and come out of penury he suffered. This book can very well be motivational and an inspiration for those who struggle with the odds of destiny.

Kalita is a writer from a rustic and rural back ground and not from upstart city schooling of English medium. Generally “English” language is a big examination taboo particularly for a boy of such rural set up. One would get dumb founded to see the intricate, pulsating descriptions and avid narrations of craftily placed words, handpicked from a vast vocabulary of hard collection, in each page. Besides captivating narrations and description of each situation is what makes one feel his nearby presence. It’s as if one is in an “Adda with a great talker having ultimate prudence of storytelling”. One can feel the writer’s heart, which is full of love and unlimited compassion. That is where the communicative skill of the writer best expressed.

My recommendation to read this book is rather an insipid narration that makes a grotesquely ushered welcome. This book must be collected not for a mere anecdotal reading but to get bewildered to watch magical transformation of a self endeavoured hero i.e. our dear writer Rabin Prasad Kalita. Published by White Falcon Publishing, it is priced at Rs 250 and can also be ordered from Amazon, Flipkart and WFP Stores both in Paperback and Kindle versions.