Rape: India’s serious problem

By: Nripendra Abhishek

India is a dangerous place to be a woman. Men here have raped nine years old babies as well as a 100-year-old woman. It is a rape culture, in which girls are told how to dress to avoid ‘inviting trouble’ and ‘slut-shamed, normalizing male predatory behaviour. To change this, Indians must deflect the discourse from women to the real problem: men. In the interim, The government of India must swiftly set up a separate law enforcement unit for crime against women.

While India’s daughters are way ahead of men in winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics, at the same time in Delhi, a small girl is first raped and then burnt in the crematorium there. The ordeal just does not end there, the police had at first registered a case of only murder. However, after the news gathered attention everywhere, they finally included the section on gang rape. Having said this, the police reaction came too little, too late as hopes of finding any evidence against the accused might have been lost during the delay. India is a country where the law is governed by evidence only. As such, whether the child will get justice or not, lies in the womb of time. Why are the atrocities on women not stopping, this is the biggest question?

NCRB data shows that the risk of rape of women has increased by 44 percent in the last 10 years. According to the data, a total of 313289 rape cases have been registered across India between 2010 and 2019. The current status of women in independent India can be seen from these figures. Every 16 minutes a woman is raped here. However, a certain pattern is new about the recent rape incidents – burning the victims after the heinous act. Perhaps as we read this article, a girl might be in trouble, being burnt or beaten up in India, at this very instant. Nevertheless, it seems that rapists have now found the flaw in the system. Burning the bodies helps them do away with the major evidence – the victim herself! Hence, mere stringent laws may not help in stopping rape cases rather have given rise to the crime of rape and murder.

Incidents like Nirbhaya, Priyanka Reddy, Hathras cases have only done the work of embarrassing mankind. It was also seen during the time of the Nirbhaya case of Delhi that how the anger among the people all over the country was on the rise. So much so, it nearly shook the government forcing it to take the initiative to enact stricter laws. Today despite having the strictest laws regarding rape, the cases just refuse to die down. Then where is the problem? Is there a lack of a stricter law? What is missing in society? Countless questions run our minds.

Some of the reasons for rape are considered to be easily showing obscenity in Indian cinema, web series, and even some TV serials in India. But for rape, it does not seem appropriate to curse the medium of cinema or any particular section of society or portray it negatively, because today we have progressed a lot from that era. The Internet revolution and the all-too-accessibility of smartphones have made porn or lewd sex-detailing accessible to all. Even now, obscenity is being served on the internet in the name of ed. All these companies have nothing to do with these things that small children are studying on the internet and in the middle of the ed also comes. Internet is also easily available now. Till yesterday its consumer was only the upper-middle-class or middle-class of the society, but today it has become accessible to every section of the society. It is in everyone’s hands and is almost free. No need to even write keywords, you can give orders to Google by mouth. Therefore, considering this phenomenon is an attempt to understand the primitive tendencies of all of us rather than the people of a particular class or region. Techniques and mediums keep changing, but our tendencies persist or adapt ourselves to new mediums.

In the modern era, psychologists have also found in their studies that the structure of our brain is such that the actions and things that we read, see, hear or do again and again have an effect on our thinking and this affects our decisions and actions. also determines the form. So porn or soft porn served through movies and other digital mediums has an effect on our brain and it makes us mentally prepared and motivated for sexual violence. Therefore, under the guise of the natural freedom of expression or creativity, from Punjabi pop songs to film ‘item songs’ and songs being served in all Indian languages including Bhojpuri, anti-feminist, sexual-violence and objectification of women are being advocated. Before that, we have to think a little.

Both the law and society have to take responsibility to get rid of the misdeeds like rape. The process of justice in the country has become so complicated that the victims are getting frustrated. The process of justice has to be simplified, only then every person will be able to get justice in time. Today rape cases need to be resolved at the earliest. The punishment started in cases, only then may there be a fear of law among the criminals. How the police behaved in Delhi has been seen in rape cases in many places. In such a situation, it is necessary that the police also fulfil their responsibility properly. They will have to increase their activities outside the colleges and take strict action against those who make remarks on girls on the way. If this starts happening, then such incidents will definitely come down. If it is a matter of law, then a law was made to stop the incidents of rape, but we have to see how much sensitivity towards women has increased in the meantime? The government has made a law but has not been able to implement it.

In today’s era, there is a need to change the social fabric, it is in the interest of women. The incidents of rape in our country are not because of sexual attraction, it is also because of the understanding of the rights of men over women. Today this incident is also carried out by family members at home. In such a situation, society must also have moral knowledge so that their conscience can be awakened before committing such misdeeds. For this, moral education can also be included in the curriculum of schools so that they have a sense of respect for women from childhood. Only by creating the right education and healthy environment can we prepare them as better citizens for the coming future.