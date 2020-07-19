Ravages of Flood

Taming the Brahmaputra will ever remain a contentious issue, even as policies and measures fail to produce result.

By: Kamal Baruah

Over the centuries people have lived with rivers, which were the lifelines of civilizations. There were catastrophic floods then as we experience today. But as catastrophe is measured in terms of loss or damage to human lives and property, the present day flooding rivers assume greater importance. Humans have never been strangers to floods that have killed people from the remotest ages.

While almost every flood ever recorded in human history was natural phenomenon there were some like the 1938 Huayuankou disaster of China that was man-made. China used flood to fight Japanese invasion in which millions Chinese and Japanese soldiers perished. Thereby Huang-he has been known as China’s sorrow. In 1955, China successfully tamed the Huang-he by building overflow channels and increasingly taller dikes from its ambitious 50 year long flood-control programmes that included extensive dike constructions, repair and reinforcement, reforestation and the construction of a series of dams to control the river’s flow, production of electricity and water supply for irrigation.

Like the yellow river, the Brahmaputra has been Assam’s sorrow. The river carries terrifying tales of perennial flooding that eats away a large chunk of Assam’s economy. The 2,900 km-long trans-boundary river originates as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Manasarovar, the highest body of freshwater lake in the world. It is fed by the Kailash Glaciers near Mount Kailash in Tibet. Besides Brahmaputra, the glaciers are sources of great rivers like Ghaghara (tributary of Gangas), Sindhu and Sutlej (tributaries of Indus).

It flows 2,840 km in Tibet with tributaries Nyangchu, Lhasa, Nyang and Parlung. In Arunachal it’s called the Siang, appears as Dihang in the plains and gathers its tributaries Dibang and Lohit before it becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam. The rain fed Brahmaputra gathers the bulk of its volume from its tributaries from Arunachal (Subansiri, Kameng), Assam (Ranganadi, Jia Bhareli, Puthimari), Bhutan (Manas, Gangadhar), Patkai Hills of Myanmar (Buri Dihing), Nagaland (Dhansiri), Meghalaya (Kopili) and Sikkim (Teesta). In Bangladesh, it’s Jamuna from the Ganges (Padma in Bangladesh) and Meghna forming the world’s largest delta into the Bay of Bengal.

The Brahmaputra is yet to be understood fully, before reaching any solution to the havocs it wreaks. Ancient Assam witnessed floods only in the north bank of the river. After the great 1950 earthquake, innumerable timber logs clogged the river, carried sulphurous material and fishes died. The river beds were raised as sediments blocked causing tremendous changes of riverine topography. As landslides blocked rivers in the mountain, the channels shifted and erosion took place. The river shifted laterally from Pasighat to Goalpara. And flood started occurring every year on both the banks. Being brought up in a riverine village since childhood, we saw the flood levels go high every year, which might be the cause of sand-banks impeding at the mouth of stream.

Brahmaputra isn’t just a river, it’s a huge sea. It has vastness of water landscape amazingly 15 km wide. Assam flood is singularly different in terms of duration and magnitude of erosion. It can’t be controlled merely by strengthening embankment and anti-erosion measures. Let Brahmaputra flow, people have to live with water and explore new avenues. Besides sorrows they can raise the economic potential by growing crops on water. SM Huq, a former Chairman of Central Water Commission quoted above while visiting Palasbari in late 60s.

The woes of the people know no end, as the river has been part of their lives, even though it swallows and sweeps away villages. There are no embankments strong enough to stop the raging waters. Villagers are always under threat, fearing every night during the rainy season; lose their hard earned crops, as the nature of floods in Assam takes a quantum leap every year. It has claimed hundreds of human lives (40 this year) and threatened endangered species.

The pride of Assam, the rhinos and other wild animals of the Kaziranga National Park flee to the higher grounds of Karbi Hills for shelter and often fall easy prey to poachers. Herds of elephants block the national highway, or wander into human habitations and come in conflict with people.

The Brahmaputra has an age-old tendency of flowing southward shifting its channels and traversing its valleys that has given rise to Majuli as a riverine island during first half of the 18th century.

Breaches in embankments due to erosion have been a common phenomenon. The heavy silt charge and flash floods of north bank tributaries are pushing the bank of the Brahmaputra southward. Lakhs of hectares of land is eroded away by the river and its tributaries. Highly erosion-prone landmass Majuli thereby got reduced to half its original size. The new channels have deteriorated in lower Assam. Palasbari town experienced the threat of severe erosion in 1954 and merged into the river. Two thirds of Dibrugarh town is in the river.

Assam is geographically situated in the foothills. Rivers flowing through the surroundings hills carry huge water to the plains and large quantity of sediments on the beds of Brahmaputra. The excess water spills over causing large scale erosion, an issue that has become the sore of the state. Of late there has been a lot of discussions about dredging the river, as one sure measure to contain flood and erosion, as all other measures have failed.

Dredging was undertaken during 1975, but proved futile as soon enough, sediments got deposited. The traditional sand embankment can’t protect Assam. The cost of such undertaking would be enormous but might provide some respite.

When flood recedes, the silt sediment fertilises the soil and renders the land arable. It brings changes to pond and fisheries. Could flooding turn a harbinger of life to its farmers? There is no way to stop this abundant water. Let water spill over the plains. Rather people must follow what our forefathers practiced. Live by the river.