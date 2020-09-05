Recalling Dr. Radhakrishnan on Teachers’ Day

Teachers shape our children’s future and, hence, nation’s future

By: Amar Krishna Paul

Every professional person has his or her own favourite teacher as a friend, philosopher and guide. Again, blessings of ideal teachers work as a vital force in the career of all students. So, crores of students celebrate Teachers’ Day every year as a mark of offering respect and obeisance to their ideal teachers.

In 1962, a large number of students of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan approached him to celebrate his birth day in a big way. But he opposed. He told them, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my privilege if September 5th is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since that year, Teachers’ Day has been celebrated across India on his birthday, i.e., September 5. Notably, UNESCO and ILO celebrate World Teachers’ Day on October 5.

In free India, Dr. Radhakrishnan became the first Vice-president and second President of India. Kick-starting a career in teaching, Radhakrishnan had to pass through many difficult days. Glad to say, he was never a pessimist. As an optimist philosopher, he used to enjoy teaching Indian Philosophy, Ethics and Religion to the students of various academic institutions in different countries. He was an academician of the extraordinary versatility. He was an exemplary author too. He was also a philosopher, scholar, diplomat and great leader.

His journey from a small village in Andhra Pradesh to the President of India is not just inspiring, but his life itself has many wise lessons to teach us. His work dedicated towards education shaped the youth in the early years of democracy in our country.

Born on September 5, 1888 into a Telugu family, Radhakrishnan was one of the greatest teachers that the country ever had. He was born at Tirutani, 40 miles away from Chennai, in a middle-class Brahmin family. Sarvepalli is a small village in Andhra Pradesh from where his ancestors migrated to Tamil Nadu; hence, the prefix Sarvepalli in his name.

He was the second son of Sarvepalli Veeraswami and Sitamma. Veeraswami was serving as a tehsildar in a zamindari on a moderate salary. Radhakrishnan had his early life upto the age of eight at Tirutani and the following 12 years in various Christian missionary institutions: Lutheran Mission High School, Tirupati (1896-1900); Voorhees College, Vellore (1900-1904) and Madras Christian College (1904-1908) getting his M.A. in Philosophy in 1908. He became a Philosophy student by chance. One of his cousins who graduated from the same college passed on his Philosophy textbooks to Radhakrishnan and that’s how he picked his course.

He began his academic career at Madras Presidency College as a faculty member in the Department of Philosophy. He also taught at various prestigious universities – the University of Calcutta, Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University, the University of Oxford and the University of Mysore.

He married Sivakamuamma in 1904 and had five daughters and a son. He left for Chennai in May 1967 to lead a lonely retired life; lonely because his wife Sivakamuamma passed away in 1956 and his children were busy in their own affairs and families. At the age of 87, he expired from this beautiful world in Chennai on April 16, 1975.

After independence, the first significant step taken by the Government of India in the field of education was the appointment of the University Education Commission in 1948 under the Chairmanship of Dr. Radhakrishnan, then the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University. The panel was appointed by the Government to go into the problems and prospects of Indian University Education and to suggest improvements and extensions that might be considered desirable to suit the present and future requirements of the country. The Commission was appointed in November, 1948 and it submitted its report in August, 1949.

Politically, he did not have a background in the Congress Party, nor was he active in the struggle against British rules. He was often referred as the politician in shadow. An important assignment came his way when he was chosen as India’s firs envoy to Moscow in 1949. The Iron-man Stalin was quietly charmed in the genial philosopher. And before Radhakrishnan left Moscow in 1952, he had successfully laid the foundation of firm, friendly understanding between India and the erstwhile Soviet Union, holding good till this day. On his return from Moscow, he was elected vice-president of India (1952-57) and again for a second term (1957-62). As the vice-president, he also held the position of the chancellor of the University of Delhi from 1953 to 1962. On May 11, 1962, he was elected President of India and retired after five years in 1967. While as President, he continued his academic pursuits.

M.C. Chagla, who was a minister in the Nehru Cabinet, describes the scene in Rashtrapati Bhavan when he went to meet President Radhakrishnan: “I often saw him in his residence, Rashtrapati Bhavan. He used to meet me in his large bedroom which he had converted into a real office. He would sit up in his bed with papers and books scattered all round. It was more like a scholar’s room from Oxford than the majestic habitat of the President of India – Dr. Radhakrishnan was ideally suited to fill the role of the philosopher-king which Plato had described.”

During his lifetime Radhakrishnan was awarded several honours and distinctions like – Knighthood (1931) and honorary doctorates from a number of universities situated in different countries, Oxford, Cambridge, Moscow, Rome, Tehran, Ireland, Pennsylvania and Kathmandu besides several Indian universities. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna by the Government of India in 1954. He was also awarded, shortly before his death, the Templeton Foundation Prize for progress in religion, the first non-Christian to receive the £40,000 prize.

He was close to Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore for thirty years. Their association began when Radhakrishnan wrote a book “The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore” in 1918, which was highly appreciated by Tagore. In a letter to Radhakrishnan, Tagore wrote: “Your book delighted me. The earnestness of your endeavour and your penetration have amazed me. I am thankful to you for the literary grace of its language which is so beautiful and free from all technical jargons and a mere display of scholarship.”

He wrote as many as 20 outstanding books on Philosophy, Ethics and Religion. They include – (i) The Ethics of Vedanta and its Material Presupposition (1908); (ii) The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore (1918); (iii) The Reign of Religion in Contemporary Philosophy (1920); (iv) Indian Philosophy, 2 vols. (1923-27); (v) The Hindu View of Life (1927); (vi) The Religion We Need (1928); (vii) Kalki, Or the Future of Civilization: An Idealist View of Life (1932); (viii) East and West in Religion (1933); (ix) The Heart of Hindustan (1936); (x) My Search for Truth (autobiographical) (1937); (xi) Gautama, the Buddha (1939); (xii) Eastern Religion and Western Thought (1939); (xiii) Mahatma Gandhi (1939); (xiv) Education, Politics and War (1944); (xv) Is This Peace? (1945); (xvi) The Religion and Society (1947); (xvii) The Bhagvadgita (1948); (xviii) The Great Indians (1949); (xix) The Dhammapada (1950); and (xx) The Religion of the Spirit and the World’s Need (autobiographical) (1952).

The Bhagvadgita by Dr. Radhakrishnan is a classic rendering of one of the world’s greatest epics. It holds an assured place among the world’s great scriptures. In 1400 lines of verse, the relationship of man with God and the intense joy of divine love are celebrated in a language that is precise and beautiful. This edition of the Bhagavadgita or ‘Sacred Song’ offers the Sanskrit text as well as Dr. Radhakrishnan’s English translation and a commentary that has become a classic.

Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi on Feb 26, 2019 unveiled the world’s biggest Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing 800 kg, at the ISKCON temple in South Delhi’s East of Kailash. Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India said in a media report, “The Gita guides us in resolving the dilemmas and struggles between right and wrong that exist within every human being. What is right and what is wrong? What should we do and not do? Answers to these questions emerge from the Gita…. The message of the Gita is relevant for all times to come. From an ancient society based on agriculture to a society based on commerce and industry, and now to a knowledge society – the message of the Gita has been everlasting.”

Truly, teachers shape the future of our children and, hence, the future of our nation. It is because of this noblest role that the teacher in India is the most respected member of society. Only the very best and most learned become teachers. Society offers teachers, or gurus, what they needed to pass on their knowledge, skills and ethics optimally to students. The high respect for teachers and the high status of the teaching profession must be restored so as to inspire the best to enter the teaching profession. The motivation and empowerment of teachers is required to ensure the best possible future for our children and our nation.

Our rich tradition of student-teacher relations has placed our country on a new high in the world history. That is, we are to work with teachers to protect the right to education and guide the global community into the unfolding landscape brought about by the pandemic. The issue of teacher’s leadership in relation to crisis responses is not just timely, but critical in terms of the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations and re-open schools.

The celebration of National Teachers’ Day will, thus, be different in this year. Organisers have to follow all safety protocols of COVID-19. Since the Corona outbreak has already cropped up new challenges in educational systems throughout the world.

To sum it up, we can't forget Dr. Radhakrishnan who had devoted his entire life in promoting the value of education and also gave Indians a new sense of esteem by gracefully interpreting Indian thoughts and Philosophy in the West. He is one of the role models to many aspiring minds. We bow to Dr. Radhakrishnan on his 132nd birth anniversary. Precisely, our great gurus may continue to help and guide us in building a new global community with full wisdom, peace and harmony despite the untiring battle against Coronavirus nowadays. (The writer is the Principal of Creative Academy)