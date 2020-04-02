Regulating the private health sector

By: Ashok Thakur

The current COVID-19 crisis that India is battling has brought into sharp focus the public health system’s inadequacy to cope with it. At the time of writing, the media has reported that private laboratories and private hospitals have been permitted to manufacture testing kits and provide treatment, respectively. However, what happened in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district a couple of weeks ago is strongly illustrative as well as cautionary. A sick doctor suffering from high fever was turned away from four private hospitals. On a social activist’s appeal to the district collector and with the latter’s intervention, the doctor was admitted to the district hospital where, his health having severely deteriorated in the meanwhile, he had to be put on a ventilator. The strikingly contradictory scenario of healthcare delivery in the country has been unfolding rapidly over the years. Hospitals with state-of-the-art equipment rivalling five-star hotels in their facilities are mushrooming mostly in cities even as the overburdened public hospitals are valiantly fighting to cope.

As far as the rural areas are concerned, the community health centres and primary health centres and sub-centres present an even more dismal picture in terms of availability of medicine stock, trained para-medical staff, and doctors and nurses. However, it is not as if the urban hospitals offer patients excellent care. A common and widely held general misperception is that the private healthcare system is better than the public one. But, complaints of non-transparent billing, demanding exorbitant sums in advance even in a medical emergency, and cutting corners in services are all too familiar, as are cases of the denial of services of which the Jalgaon case is a prime example. In semi-rural areas and towns, the private sector is not necessarily similar to hospitals in cities. The private hospitals in these areas are small, and have basic infrastructure and limited medical and non-medical staff. Unlike the cities, the power and water supply in these areas also constitutes a problem to the functioning of these hospitals. Within the public sector health system, there are a number of trends again that add to this dismal picture. Doctors in the public hospitals deal with an overwhelming number of patients majorly from the poor and marginalised sections. Health activists have also pointed out that the growing trend of contractual hiring of para medical and allied staff leads to insecurity among them, and thus affects overall caregiving to patients.

Consequently the poor patients’ families, frustrated by the lack of infrastructure and services, turn their anger upon the doctors and nurses. The constant vilification of the public hospital staff coupled with starving these hospitals of resources has led to the view that the private hospitals are “much better” despite their exorbitant rates. Health is a state subject, and it is well known that the health delivery systems are not uniform across states. Kerala is often held up as a role model generally, and even now in the manner in which it has dealt with the COVID-19 crisis. As it is, certain states in North India have abysmal healthcare systems, and a couple do not have any testing facilities, the media has reported. Undoubtedly, at present, the private sector must be involved in screening, tests and treatment for COVID-19. The highly trained professionals in this sector can contribute enormously by helping scale up the testing efforts. In South Korea too, it was large-scale testing that was instrumental in reducing mortality rates. However, services across sectors must not be priced differently at a time like this. The media has reported that there is a difference of opinion between the government and private sector on the price of COVID-19 tests fl owing from the prices of test kits. A clear and non-negotiable protocol for the private sector must be established regarding the present crisis and how the government is going to help fi nancially and otherwise in dealing with it. The experience with the government offering subsidies to hospitals, especially in urban areas in terms of land and other concessions, has not borne out desired objectives such as better care for the poor.

Many of the corporate hospitals and more and more big investment groups are homing in on healthcare and health insurance—have frustrated these objectives. Taking a cue from this, the testing, screening, and treatment facilities must be regulated in terms of pricing and quality. The Supreme Court has held healthcare to be a fundamental right under Article 21. The biggest lesson of the current crisis is that political will must focus on strengthening the public health system. It is clear now that the private sector must step in for handling of the COVID-19 emergency since the public sector alone cannot manage to do so. But, it is imperative that the monitoring and regulating of the prices for every phase of the management and treatment of the disease must be rigorously applied. The finance minister has announced a package of Rs. 1.7 lakh crore to deal with this catastrophic situation. This is welcome, but long-term resource allocation to invigorate the public health system must be a continual and parallel process. INAV