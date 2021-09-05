Remembering the teacher who matters for India

By: Ankur Kalita

We all know that without the sacrifices of parents and teachers, no one can achieve anything in life. Whenever we remember the names of the greatest kings, warriors, authors, players, and any well-known personalities, we immediately want to know the names of their ‘Gurus (teachers)’. In other words, without an iota of doubt, for every great person’s life contribution of the respective teacher is immense.

Since 1962, in our country, the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President of India (1952–1962) and the second President of the Republic of India (1962–1967), the 5th September has been celebrated as Teachers’ Day every year. I want to share the life of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of the greatest teachers and one of the finest modern philosophers India has ever produced.

He was born on the 5th September 1888 and went on to become an Indian academic, professor, philosopher, and politician who served the country holding the highest (for five years) and second-highest (for ten years) constitutional post of India.

He is considered one of India’s most distinguished twentieth-century scholars of comparative religion and philosophy. He completed his education at Madras Christian College in 1909 and joined as an Assistant Professor and later Professor of Philosophy at Madras Presidency College. Afterward, he joined as Professor of Philosophy at the University of Mysore (1918–1921). He also occupied the King George V Chair of Mental and Moral Science at the University of Calcutta (1921–1932) and Spalding Professor of Eastern Religion and Ethics at the University of Oxford (1936–1952). Incidentally, he was the first Indian to hold a professorial chair at The University of Oxford. He also used to deliver lectures as a visiting faculty in Manchester College, Oxford in 1926, 1929, and 1930. In 1930 he joined as Haskell lecturer in Comparative Religion at the University of Chicago.

His philosophy was based on the philosophy of Advaita Vedanta, tweaking with a contemporary understanding. He all along defended Hinduism against what he used called ‘Uninformed Western criticism’. His contributions towards the formation of new and contemporary Hindu identity in the eyes of the modern world were extremely invaluable by any standard. He has been influential in shaping the understanding of Hinduism, in both India and the West, and earned a reputation as a pioneer of bridge-builders between India and the West. He was also one of the founders of Helpage India, a non-profit organization for the elderly, children, and underprivileged people in India.

During his lifetime, Dr. Radhakrishnan was awarded several awards, including a knighthood in 1931 by the British Government and the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, in 1954, and honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963.

All along Dr. Radhakrishnan believed that ‘teachers should be the best minds in the country and ‘they should give due respect in the society as the nation-builders.’

Taking a cue from this great son of India, all the State Governments and the Central Governments are making policies for the welfare of the teachers’ time to time. To respect his contribution to modern India, the Government of India decided to observe the 5th September as Teachers Day since 1962.

He was the first person who refused the second term as President of India and preferred to return to his first love, ‘teaching’ after the completion of his first term of Presidentship of India in 1967. This great teacher breathed his last on April 17, 1975. Here is to remembering and saluting the great personality – and the father of teaching in India.