Right forces determined to throw out Corbyn

By: Arun Srivastava

Labour leader Keir Starmer would not have imagined that he would eventually become the victim of the trickery which he has spun to defame and smear the image of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.

The party leaders, including former prime minister Tony Blair, who had extended their full support to Starmer’s mission to cut Corbyn down to the size, have raised the banner of revolt against him just after the party losing the electoral battle of Hartlepool and eight other counties.

The most shocking jolt has been stuck by Blair who, while stressing that Labour needs “total deconstruction and reconstruction” to revive as a party, said that Starmer lacked a compelling economic message and the party could not be revived simply by a change of leader. Without any pretension, he questioned the leadership quality and ability of Starmer. As if this was not enough, he said; “Labour expresses perfectly the progressive dilemma. Corbyn was radical but not sensible. Keir seems sensible but not radical.”

It is a coincidence that Blair’s observation comes close on the move of the Leftist leaders of the Labour to remove him as they feel under his leadership will lose identity which could not be resurrected. They feel that Starmer was completely confused about which ideological option he should pursue. While he hates the Left line, he is not clear about any other option. Left-wingers are warning Sir Keir could soon face a leadership challenge as they seek to persuade the party to continue with Jeremy Corbyn’s policies which saw it plunge to its disastrous 2019 election defeat.

Blair and aides of Starmer are scared of the likelihood of Labour losing the Batley and Spen by-election, called after Tracy Brabin stood down following her election as the first mayor of West Yorkshire. This would galvanise the Left group owing allegiance to Corbyn to intensify its move to oust Starmer.

Realising the emergence of any such situation Tony has already some scary remarks to caution the leaders opposed to Corbyn. He said; “If you go back 120 years of Labour’s history, there are three occasions in which the far left have got near to the leadership of the Labour Party: 1935, 1983, and 2019. All of them have been the worst defeats we’ve ever had.

He also said; “But only in the last defeat – 2019 – did the far left actually capture the leadership of the party itself. You can agree with Jeremy Corbyn, don’t agree with him, but it was a dramatic change in the type of Labour Party that had been put forward.” He added: “It’s a challenge to be fair to him [Sir Keir], which is much more difficult that I had. I came to the leadership of the Labour Party after Neil Kinnock had made huge reforms. Then I was able to take it all further.

In a significant move to ward off the Corbyn ideology and his supporters, MPs on the centre and Right of the party are stressing the need to build a coalition of support from different communities across Britain. But this line is not acceptable to supporters of Corbyn. On his part, he said it was a “bit rich” to pin blame on him for the party’s fortunes in the 13 months since he stood down as leader. Nevertheless, Blair holds the best way forward was to “search for a new governing coalition… building out from the centre-ground”. According to him “progressive parties” – Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats – “must modernise their economic message” and find a “unifying social and cultural message”.

Blair laying out the ideological line said; “The Labour party is now scratching its collective head and wondering why the replacement of an extremist with someone more moderate isn’t achieving the miracle renaissance. It is even asking whether Keir is the right leader.”

Corbyn supporters feel that his is an attempt to create confusion in the rank and file. They also question Tony’s line; “We need a new progressive movement; a new progressive agenda; and the construction of a new governing coalition. The construction of this new progressive movement should start with an open dialogue between like-minded Labour and Lib Dem members and the non-aligned. Otherwise, we will be in the dreary business of fighting with a cause which is unclear, our hands tied behind our back, on a ground we didn’t choose in a battle we can’t win, against a foe which doesn’t deserve to triumph; and hoping that another defeat will bring the clarity of purpose we should embrace now.”

Surprisingly Tony supports Starmer’s political line against Corbyn but at the same time he is nor sparing in his criticism for the electoral defeat and the party losing support base. This dualism is facing severe criticism inside the party. The Left block holds that if his action against Corbyn has been correct why the people did not endorse it by voting for the party candidate. Why Starmer could not connect with the people?

As a parallel to the Left line of Corbyn, Tony has been advocating the “need for a new progressive movement, a new progressive agenda and the construction of a new governing coalition. The construction of this new progressive movement should start with an open dialogue between like-minded Labour and Lib Dem members and the non-aligned.” But this line has been countered by prominent Labour MP Richard Burgon; “Labour leadership should support policies put forward by Labour at the 2019 general election. We did badly in these elections because voters didn’t know what the Labour leadership stands for. If we don’t have a bold vision for the country, then we really can’t expect voters to back us. In poll after poll, our progressive policies from recent manifestos are much more popular than the party itself.”

Tony Blair unleashed a stinging attack on the “woke left” on Wednesday warning that Labour could cease to exist. He literally pulled up Starmer saying; “He lacks a compelling economic message. The cultural message, because he is not clarifying it, is being defined by the ‘woke’ left, whose every statement gets cut-through courtesy of the right.” For him, the Labour faces an existential threat. He also said that progressive parties are facing “extinction across the Western world”. He also fired off some of the most hard-hitting criticism of the “woke” left by any prominent political figure on the liberal left in Britain or America.

Meanwhile, the plot of the top Labour officials to bring down Jeremy Corbyn has also been unearthed. The findings of a leaked 860-page report compiled by the British Labour Party on its handling of anti-Semitism complaints are both deeply shocking and predictable. Leaked report shows that staff worked relentlessly to damage the party’s leader, including by exploiting anti-Semitism. (IPA Service)