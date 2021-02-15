Rising tensions between 2 Asian giants – India, China

By: Divit Payeng

Nearly 3 years after the Doklam clash, in May 2020, the troops of India and China exchanged blows. Furthermore, in June a violent face-off in Galwan Valley claimed 20 Indian soldier’s lives and injured many. Since the Galwan Valley clash, India and China have been locked in a standoff in eastern Ladakh. The situation escalated after the Galwan Valley clash as both the countries suffered casualties. No firearms were used but only sticks and stones due to the 1996 agreement barring guns and explosives. However, in September shots were fired at the border but no casualties were reported. This is the first time since 1996 that shots were fired by either side. Firstly, the root cause is believed to be India’s construction of the 255km (140-mile) Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi (DSDBO) road – which winds through mountain passes up to the world’s highest airstrip more than 5000m above sea level in the Ladakh region – was finished last year after nearly two decades of work. The all-weather road lies about 20km from the Karakoram Pass and runs parallel to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. This strengthens India’s ability to move equipment quickly and allows troops and supplies to reach the Daulat Beg Oldi Airstrip. Before the construction of this road supplies could only reach the airstrip by helicopters and nothing could be removed. Hence, this turns the airstrip into a “graveyard for equipment.”

Furthermore, despite the recent clashes, India has signaled that it will continue improving its infrastructure. Also, it is in the process of moving 12000 workers from its eastern state of Jharkhand to build roads along the border in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all areas which border China. After years of letting its infrastructure fall into neglect, India is frantically trying to develop its borderlands to neutralize China’s logistical advantage. It has begun a vast road and railway construction programme in the region. Moreover, a total of 73 strategic roads and 125 bridges have been sanctioned along different sectors on the Indian side of the LAC. But progress has been slow. Only 35 roads have been finished so far – key among them are Ghatibagarh-Lipulekh in Uttarakhand state and Damping-Yangtze in Arunachal Pradesh. Another 11 are scheduled to be built by the end of this year. Also, Delhi has also approved nine “strategic” rail lines – including the Missamari-Tenga-Tawang and the Bilaspur-Mandi-Manali-Leh sections. These run along the border with China and would allow the Indian military to carry heavy armour into position. In terms of aviation facilities, India has about 25 airfields along the LAC but its recent focus has been on expanding its network of Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs). In 2018, India announced that it would modernize eight existing ALGs and also develop seven new ones close to the border. Sukhoi-30 advanced fighter jets and Chetak helicopters are deployed at Chabua – a key Indian Air Force base located in the state of Assam, along the eastern section of the border with China. That base has been recently renovated and modernized. Although improved in recent years, India’s building efforts continue to be hampered by rugged terrain, land acquisition problems, bureaucratic delays and budget constraints. And it has a lot of catching up to do.

On the other hand, China is already a step ahead than India. China has been putting its renowned construction abilities to use in recent years by building a network of air bases, cantonments and other physical infrastructure along the frontier. Beijing began building roads in the Himalayan region as early as the 1950s, and now has an extensive road and rail network in Tibet and Yunnan Province. Since 2016, China has upped the stakes by increasing connectivity to areas near its boundary with India, Bhutan and Nepal. Furthermore, it has been working on linking the old Xinjiang-Tibet Road to National Highway G219, which runs along almost the entire China-India border. A concrete road between Medog and Zayu near India’s Arunachal Pradesh state – which China claims – will be completed by the end of this year. Also, there is a new rail line under construction connecting Shigatse – the second largest city in Tibet – to Chengdu via Nyingchi, close to the Indian border. Another rail link is planned between Shigatse and Yadong, a trading centre next to Sikkim, a Himalayan state in north-east India, where a skirmish took place between Indian and Chinese troops in early May. China has around a dozen airfields facing India, with five of them being dual-use airports in Tibet; meaning for both civilian and military purposes.It is building three new airports there and upgrading Shigatse, Ngari Gunsa and Lhasa’s all-weather Gonggar airport by adding underground shelters and new runways. A surface-to-air missile battery and advanced fighter jets are reportedly deployed at Ngari Gunsa airfield, which is located 4,274m (14,022) feet above sea level, about 200km from Pangong Lake. In terms of air power, military experts say India has a relative advantage, as China’s bases are generally further from the LAC and at higher altitudes, where the thinner air means jets can carry less fuel and payload.

In a tactical sense, Delhi’s beefing up of the border infrastructure may have triggered the Chinese army into action in Ladakh. The pandemic may have provided the cover for China to act, particularly as the Indian army had delayed exercises in Ladakh in March. “But I doubt it was the only cause,” says Joshi. At last, both countries should look forward for diplomatic talks and come together and reach a consensus so that peace is maintained. Many innocent lives have been lost due to these arising tensions and settling as soon as possible will save countless lives and money. “War is organized murder”, says Harry Patch, the last surviving soldier of the First World War.