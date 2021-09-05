Role of tech-savvy teachers

By: Amar Krishna Paul

Of late, online classes, Google Meet, WhatsApp, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc. have become an integral part of our life. It seems that we can’t live without these technological tools. That is, social distancing has led to the popularity of video chats via WhatsApp, Google, Zoom, et al. De facto, e-learning was underutilised in the past, especially in developing economies like ours. Notwithstanding the current corona crisis has compelled the entire global community to rely on it for education. On auspicious Teachers’ Day 2021, let’s salute the unsung tech-savvy teachers who are contributing to running the academic world from home in this pandemic age. Educational life would have ground to a halt without them.

In 1962, a large number of students of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan approached him to celebrate his birthday in a big way. But he opposed. He told them, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since that year, Teachers’ Day has been celebrated across India on his birthday, i.e., September 5. Notably, UNESCO and ILO celebrate World Teachers’ Day on October 5. Dr Radhakrishnan became the first Vice-president and second President of India. Kick-starting a career in teaching, Radhakrishnan had to pass through many difficult days. However, as an optimist philosopher, he used to enjoy teaching Indian Philosophy, Ethics and Religion to the students of various academic institutions in different countries. He was an academician of extraordinary versatility. He was an exemplary author, philosopher, scholar, diplomat and a great leader. The Bhagavadgita by Dr Radhakrishnan is a classic rendering of one of the world’s greatest epics. It holds an assured place among the world’s great scriptures. In 1400 lines of verse, the relationship of man with God and the intense joy of divine love is celebrated in a language that is precise and beautiful. This edition of the Bhagavadgita or ‘Sacred Song’ offers the Sanskrit text as well as Dr. Radhakrishnan’s English translation and a commentary that has become a classic.

In fact, academic life during this pandemic has been a time of learning for all and particularly for teachers. Overnight, educators in both private and government schools were forced to completely reinvent themselves and their ways of teaching. A year after schools stopped physical classes in March 2020, many ideal teachers say it has been a time unlike any other in their careers. A time when they had to undertake a major skill upgrade with a view to taking classrooms to the homes of students via an impersonal two-dimensional screen. From the traditional chalk and duster to video lectures, teachers are embracing technology amid pandemics. They also familiarised themselves with other apps and tools like comica, tween craft and chatterpix. In the process, they acquired the skills to record video lectures and other forms of online tutorials. Many teachers had to attend extensive training to use technology — and think on their feet to build content that suits the new normal, come up with creative ideas to engage students virtually, and find new ways to assess students remotely. Thus, with the change in time and the increasing role of technology, there are varieties of opportunities available for teachers in the market. The impact of technology is also changing the face of education, especially the relationship between the teacher and students.

Another major challenge was to hold students’ attention during virtual classes. It was even more challenging for teachers of younger classes. In a chat, a Guwahati-based primary teacher said, “We had to create content that is more engaging and interactive. Many students used to switch off cameras and mute themselves during online classes. It is very challenging to hold the interest of students, especially when they are confined at home. We had heart-to-heart sessions with them and also organised Zoom birthday parties to make them more involved.” Most importantly, prolonged online classes affect children’s health, reveals a survey. A number of students from classes 4 to 12 studying in various schools of New Delhi experienced various health problems due to prolonged online classes during the pandemic. These health issues included eyesight problems, backache, headache, fatigue and insomnia.

With schools currently reopening in a staggered manner, teachers are staring at yet another challenge — familiarising students with in-person classes. The teachers will have to mentally prepare them to return to their earlier schedule — wake up early, get dressed and reach school. Also, they have lost the practice of writing and the habit of engaging and interacting with other students. The teachers will have to work on all these. Sadly, a good number of students, who live below the poverty line, have no access to fast internet connectivity or a smart handset. Owing to this, the educators find it very difficult to conduct online classes for them. On August 26 last, M. Venakaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, called for an inclusive approach to online and distance education and cautioned that issues pertaining to access, quality and affordability might get accentuated with the pandemic and exclude many students in the process. While noting the power of online education as a ‘digital bridge’ for people in remote areas, he stressed that care must be taken not to exclude students from socio-economically weaker sections and create a ‘digital divide’.

Meanwhile, during his address on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a means to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st century, as per all its reforms. To him, the new policy focuses on encouraging teaching in regional languages. He talked about how the NEP 2020 could benefit the nation while speaking from the Red Fort in New Delhi on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. The NEP, which was approved by the Union cabinet in July 2020, recommends imparting early education in regional languages or mother tongue. The Government also formulated and implemented various plans to reduce the loss of students’ education in the recent lockdown period. Norms have been relaxed to allow more institutes to offer open and distance learning courses to make up for loss due to the lockdown period.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified the revised UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 for inclusion of more universities in September 2020 by bringing down the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score and universities ranking norms under National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF). Even the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) notified comprehensive guidelines in March 2021 in order to relax the norms for making ODL and Online education more accessible by technical institutions for courses such as management and allied areas, computer applications, artificial intelligence and data science in the engineering and technology domain.

Forty-two new universities (on-line mode) and fifty-one institutions (ODL and Online mode) respectively were allowed to offer various programmes. Further, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) also opened 583 new study centres in various states from October 2020 to June 2021 to provide better facilities to the students. A comprehensive initiative called PM eVIDYA has also been initiated which unifies all efforts related to digital/online/on-air education to enable multi-mode access to education. The initiative includes:

Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA) is the nation’s digital infrastructure for providing quality e-content for school education in states/UTs and QR coded Energized Textbooks for all grades (one nation, one digital platform). One earmarked Swayam Prabha TV channel per class from 1 to 12 (one class, one channel). Extensive use of radio, community radio and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Podcast- Shiksha Vani. Special e-content, for the visually and hearing impaired, developed on Digitally Accessible Information System (DAISY) and in sign language on the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) website/YouTube.

Various digital initiatives are being undertaken by the Ministry of Education viz. Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), SWAYAM Prabha, National Digital Library (NDL), Virtual Lab, e-Yantra, Free Open-Source Software for Education (FOSSEE), etc. to ensure quality education for the students. Quality Online courses are provided through SWAYAM which is an indigenously developed MOOCs (Massive Open Online Course) platform. This information was given by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on July 29, 2021.

To sum it up, we salute Dr. Radhakrishnan is on his 133rd birth anniversary. Also, our great gurus will have to help and guide us in building a new global community with full wisdom, peace and harmony despite the untiring battle against coronavirus nowadays. (The writer is the Editor of the book “Everything you wanted to know about NEP 2020”, he can be reached at [email protected])