Root of wax

By: Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora

“Hello young boy, do you want a puff?”

Dmitry’s invitation was alluring. I couldn’t deny. I met him when he was staggering to his cabin. The blaring high beat music had just ended. I was struggling to fall asleep. So I came out of my room. I was on off-duty this night. When I got the offer I couldn’t resist it. Foreign cigars had recently started fascinating me, though I’m not a habitual smoker. I followed him like a doll to his cabin.

We came out to the balcony. Before coming out, he put off the lights of his cabin. He lit his cigar in the first click of his lighter and started puffing. He clutched the railing with his left hand. He was a little bit unsteady.

Dmitry was from Russia, and he had been only of ten days’ acquaintance with me, actually to the whole medical staff of Princess Cruise. On his second day onboard, he complained of giddiness. We had to rush to him. But he was fine. It was because of sea sickness. That evening when I went to him to take the round, he had recovered from his giddiness. He was friendly. I had stayed in his cabin for almost fifteen minutes. Though it was unauthorised to mingle with passengers, I flouted the rules sometimes.

The Princess Cruise was sailing calmly. The vast sea tried to swallow the cruise in darkness. Sea breeze made Dmitry’s long hair disheveled. From time to time, he fingered them back into position.

The end of his cigar glowed brightly. It saw it arching over to his right before stubbing the ashes down. He said, “I went to your place once, in a research project, with one of my colleagues, and stayed there almost six months.”

Baffled, I shot him a curious look. In no way did he resemble like a research fellow. But you can’t go by the appearance. I nodded in darkness.

“Why didn’t you tell me before?”

“Ah! You young man! Why are you so serious?” He paused a few seconds. There was silence. Only the sound of the breeze when it blew over the cruise was heard. Only the sound of the lapping waves onto the hull of the cruise. I waited to digest the information.

“I’m not serious, and I think it isn’t a big deal too,” I assured him.

The glowing cigar came near to my face. I grasped at it after some fumbling.

“Not a big deal, exactly!” Dmitry sighed. I couldn’t see his face. I could sense his quivering voice.

“When did you visit my place?”

“When I was of your age. The people of your place are very welcoming.”

I felt a certain pride in my heart. That was obviously right.

“Do you want to visit my place again, to see the changes that all these years have made?” I put a suggestion. After all, it was not impossible for a peripatetic man like Dmitry to take a sudden surge of mind. This time he was enjoying the cruise alone, despite having his wife and his seventeen year old daughter.

“No,” he said firmly. His ‘no’ was so direct that I had to stop halfway while puffing the cigar. I wanted to ask him the reason for being so direct. Did he have any hard feeling to my native place? Deep in his heart?

“Actually there are some bad memories,” he said in a measured tone.

“You can trust me.” I wanted to give him a way to throw away the stone being perched over his heart for so long.

“Not today my boy.” He yawned. Then he said, “I’m feeling sleepy.”

I returned to my cabin after throwing the butt of the cigar down into the sea.

On my way back to my cabin, Sheela called out my name from her cabin. The door of her cabin was open. She hadn’t slept yet! It was late night.

“Why are you so friendly with that drunkard?”

Her words came to me like a spear. “Oh you are still not asleep?”

She ignored my question. I corrected her, “Dmitry is a nice fellow.”

“Huh! He isn’t,” she grumbled.

She came out of her cabin. “He is a big liar.”

Patting over her shoulder I said, “You shouldn’t judge a person you don’t know properly.”

She let out a frustrated sigh and continued, “I know him from the core.”

I felt irritated at her accusation. I thought I must take leave of her now. I took my steps, saying, “We’ll talk about it later. This isn’t the right time.”

“Do you know he had been to our place when he was young?” This made me stop. I returned to her and said, “He told me just a while ago.”

Sheela remained silent for a few minutes before resuming, “He is the reason why my aunt remained a spinster the whole life.”

“Are you crazy?”

“Do you want to know the truth?” She demanded. I had to give in.

“He is the man who deceived her about twenty five years back.”

“How can you be so confident about it?” I said sternly.

“So you don’t believe it?” She held me by my elbow and almost dragged me into her cabin. She put on the lights. Sheela had completed her course in hotel management before getting the opportunity to work here. She was a bright student in her stream. I had known her since my entry into this cruise as a physician. Being from the same place had brought us closer. She was like a sister to me.

She pulled out a novel from her wardrobe, a newly published English one.

She said, “Dmitry presented this to me this morning. In fact he had presented to each of our girls.”

“That is nice. But why?” I got puzzled.

“Wait!” She pulled out another novel from her wardrobe with its tanned pages. It was ‘Gone With The Wind’, a classic. A Russian with a taste in English literature was unbelievable either.

“Things aren’t as simple as you think.” I took both the novels in my hand. Both of them had Dmitry’s signature. One was recent, the other faded, but undoubtedly the same signature.

Sheela looked into my eyes intently. Her eyes watered slightly.

I felt my world spinning. My mind imagined many unnecessary probabilities. I made up my mind that the next day I would interrogate Dmitry why he had done this. But only by receiving a novel from a foreigner wasn’t definitely the reason why Sheela was so obsessed about. There had to be something grave. Perhaps Sheela was revealing to me about the tip of an iceberg. The more definite way to know the truth would be to sit for a decent conversation with Dmitry. Face to face. But that was too late. The next day the cruise touched Quebec port. It was the end of journey.

Five months later Sheela quit her job and returned to her home place. I continued my job. I maintained our interaction over phone. She said her marriage ceremony was approaching and demanded my presence there. I felt nice for her. But one question lingered on in my mind, ‘Was the woman she had talked about, was her aunt, or…??’