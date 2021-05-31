RSS using CBI to dissipate centrist forces

By: Arun Srivastava

There is no ambiguity about the nature and character of the legal war that is going on in Calcutta High Court. So far it appeared to be a war of attrition between the CBI and Mamata Banerjee on the arrest of TMC ministers and leaders. But now it has no inhibition; it is a class war, a battle between two ideologies.

It manifests the deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Rightist forces led by the RSS and BJP to smash the centrist and liberal forces and make them subjugate to their diktats. RSS is aware that with the traditional Left forces losing their relevance and sting in the prevailing political scenario, the onus to fight the right forces lies on the centrist forces. If they somehow succeed in their mission they can aspire to have complete hegemony on the political system and institution of India. It has become imperative for their survival.

The Rightist forces true to their political philosophy have been consistently raising two issues; who after Modi and which party. They have succeeded to a large extent that there is no leader who can challenge Modi. But the Waterloo of the BJP in the Bengal election has exposed the hollowness of this political line. Notwithstanding their systematic vilification campaign and striving to polarise the Hindus, the centrist forces outright rejected the fascist design of the Rightist forces. The authoritative manner in which Amit Shah and Modi claimed of wresting the state from Mamata, had unnerved the centrist and liberal forces. Obviously, this defeat was unpalatable for Modi and Shah.

That is the reason that RSS and BJP have been resorting to all modes of war strategy to beat the centrist forces, which in the current situation are symbolised by Mamata. The CBI has been showing utter contempt for the law. Though the TMC leaders have already been charge-sheeted, the CBI sought their custody. This was purely an attempt to scare and demoralise the centrist forces. The CBI even resorted to lies. It blamed Mamata for creating hurdles for CBI. The most glaring is the argument to transfer the case of granting the bail to the arrested TMC leader as the atmosphere was not congenial in Bengal though the High Court did not agree to it. The CBI even filed case before Supreme Court. But better senses prevailed and it decided to withdraw the request.

One thing is absolutely clear that RSS must not have resorted to this nature of hysterical action if it was sure that this would not adversely affect the future of the BJP at the national level. Some political analysts wrote that RSS felt happy and enjoyed Mamata’s Bengal win. This is absolutely a wrong narrative. The fact is otherwise. Victory of Mamata has been the reason for more worry to RSS than the BJP. The fact of the matter is RSS had more stake in the Bengal election than BJP. They cite Mamata reciting chandipath as the sign of victory for the RSS.

Till May 2, the day of the counting of votes, as usual RSS was willing to perform the task of prompter from the wings. But after BJP met with waterloo RSS refused to play second fiddle to Modi-Shah and took the charge to spearhead the fight against her. It was not thrust on the RSS. The RSS leadership had come to realise that any complacency in checking the Mamata omen would see the gains made during the seven years of Modi rule going down in the drain.

The RSS leaders had seized that Mamata’s victory would embolden the centrist, liberal and democratic forces to stage a comeback. Though the BJP vigilante and other outfits of Sangh Parivar during these years had resorted to all kinds of machination to finish them, they could not accomplish it as the power of resilience of the centrist forces has been quite robust.

The RSS ideologue knew that resurgence of these forces and their projecting Mamata Banerjee as the alternative to Modi will sound a death knell for the rightist forces. During Modi’s tenure, the rightist forces have been trying to occupy the centre stage of the political system and institution. They have succeeded to a major extent. The democratic and parliamentary institutions have been systematically weakened and torn apart. Nonetheless, they could not check the centrist, liberal and democratic resistance.

Under Modi, though BJP had won the elections of 2014 and 2019, the fact remained that the centrist and liberal forces continued to be overriding and still articulate the perception of more than 70 per cent of the people. It is worth mentioning that even in the 2019 Lok Sabha election which crowned Modi as the creator of New Modern India, these forces had tried to assert their existence. Since Rahul Gandhi could not fit in their ideological and political frame, they made a tactical retreat. The Congress could not make them rally behind. Still, the Congress had managed to get 3 seats more than what it had won in 2014.

During the last couple of years, these forces have once again started asserting and the results are before us. BJP under the same Narendra Modi has lost almost all the elections, across India, whether it was of assembly or panchayats in UP. The art of politics is to make the people think new in the new situation. This is political artistry. The successive defeats should have made the RSS and BJP realise that fascist ideas and jargons which it has pursuing for years have turned redundant. They may seduce some saffron worshippers and blind followers, they are no more liked by the people. They could not override the centrist, liberal and democratic forces beyond a certain point.

It is a known fact that RSS has been spearheading the campaign against Mamata and the BJP was playing the second fiddle though it pretended to be the public face of the saffron Parivar. Mohan Bhagwat, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah committed the biggest crime by resorting the politics of terror and hatred. They failed to read the mood and psychology of the people of not only Bengal but of India. They misunderstood their acceptance by a section of the urban middle class as the approval of their politics by the Indian across the country

In fact, a peep into the past actions of RSS would reveal that they had always targeted Mamata, as they had come to realise that she was the only force which could pose a serious challenge to the Sangh’s hegemony. In 2017, RSS had passed a resolution in its pratinidhisabha, the highest decision-making body, against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government’s alleged failure to stop political violence.

RSS had set a “Mission Bengal” in 2016 itself. In March 2017, the RSS passed a formal resolution to this effect. Since then, the task to win Bengal has been its priority. In its March 2017 resolution, the RSS even expressed concerns over the rise of “jihadi elements in West Bengal,” and “encouragement to the anti-national elements by the state government due to its Muslim vote bank politics and declining Hindu population in the state.” It criticised Mamata Banerjee for her “appeasement politics,” and urged the citizens “to create awareness against this Jihadi violence.” The RSS’s top-decision making body had also urged the Central government to take “firm action against these anti-national Jehadi elements of the state”. (IPA Service)