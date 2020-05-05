Rural women: The community educators

By: Monalisa Hazarika

In my more than a decades work in rural development sector the one thing that I have learnt is that, what women are the Best Educators because they educate themselves first and after acquiring all the information available they educate their ‘target audience’ not merely because it their duty but because it’s a way of life. Kofi Annan in his words said, “Knowledge is power, information is liberation and education is the premise of progress in every society and in every family.” These words of the Legend seem to fall perfectin the present scenario when the World in under ‘HOUSE ARREST’ and its inhabitants in ‘LOCKDOWN’ mode.

In my days with National Health Mission (NHM), having closely worked the front-line workers (all women) like ANMs, Anganwadi Workers and most particularly the ASHA, itwas very enriching to look how these women make the rural people understand the complex medical terminologies in simple colloquial languages. The words from their mouths utters like sweet nectar which enlightens them with all the knowledge they need to have for own health and the health of their dear ones. Being in the world of practical development communication we are all aware of the abbreviations IEC-BCC. For those who are unknown its Information Communication and Education (IEC) and Behavior Change Communication (BCC). The complex strategic plans we make for the year to implement becomes humble approaches of the field which isexecuted by these front-line workers of our rural sector. ‘Corona Virus’ or ‘COVID 19’ is new word which has its presence right from every corner of a newspaper which an adult reads to a 2-year-old child who roughly babbles and mimics elders. This word itself had become a household name, though many-at-times various irrational rather hilarious connotation have flooded in the social media like CO-RO-NA (given a baseless religious connotation), Koruna Baideo ahi ase etc. To top them amidst myths and fake news spreading like wildfire, need of dissemination of correct key messages was of outmost importance when prevent is the only cure of the disease. For people like us it is on our finger tips to Google out all the necessary information, switch on to a news channel for an update or grab a newspaper to get our facts correct. But how will our rural masses have all the valid information andstay safe! A big matter of concern and an uphill task to get started with.

The initiatives of the government are commendable in this regard for making such creative illustration in all formats be it print, audio, video, Braille etc. The wide coverage in all mediums of communication andthe use of social media took the dissemination of key message to next level. Down at the very grassroot level what prolifically works to generate awareness is the ‘Word of Mouth’ and ‘Practical demonstration’. Here comes the active participation and proactive approach of our front-line workers.

Having being associate with an organization which is working relentlessly working towards the Socio-Economic development of women, it gave me clear idea how powerful andenterprising are our Community Based Organizations and Community Resource Persons who can be the positive ‘game changers’ of the rural society. Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) is programmed in such a way that 12-15 poor women from same socio-economic backgrounds come together to form Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and focus on improving their livelihoods and raise their living standards. They come together to solve common problems, initiate collective measures of livelihood for an overall upliftment in terms of health, nutrition, economy, education rendering Women Empowerment at large. The SHGs members of ASRLM are further federated into higher level Community-Based Organizations like Village Organizations (VOs) and Cluster Level Federations (VO). The front-lineworkers are also Women who are the Community Resource persons who give all the information, trainings to these SHGs so they become sustainable grassroot institution. Thus, in ASRLM it’s – ‘Women leading Women for the prosperity of Women’.

When the Covid19 pandemic issue emerged in India in the last weeks of February 2020 and early days of March 2020, guidelines were circulated from Ministries on abstinence from Mass gatherings and all meetings are to be cancelled so that there is no scope of spread of an outbreak. This not only brought fear in the minds of our SHG members but at the same time they were disappointed as nowthey won’tbe able to celebrate their much-awaited event of the year – ‘International Women Day’ on the 8th of March. This day is celebrated in a verybig way by the Community Based Organization of ASRLM every year. This year was an exception…. But our Self-HelpGroup women knew how to turn exception to a positive a positive example. These women through their activitiesrealized the true meaning of Women Empowerment and the purposes of celebrating ‘International Women’s Day. ASRLM provides them with varioustraining and orientation session where they are enlightened on how they can use their force to spread the messages of good health, hygiene, sanitation and work for a healthier lifestyle because ‘Health is Wealth’ and without Good Health they cannot be Good Livelihood.

The Community Cadres with proactive leaders of Village Organizations (VOs) and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) marched ahead to spread the key messages of prevention from Coronavirus to all SHG members, their families and rural masses at large. The use of Social Media was done at large along with practical demonstrations of ‘Hand-washing Methods’ and maintain Social Distancing at all times. As SHG members went a way ahead by making reusable MASK and free distribution of the same, they also made it a point to make people aware on the necessity of using a Mask, and proper cleaning and sanitization of the same. The thin line of difference between ‘being preventive’ and ‘being panicked’ was also made clear by the messages delivered with the SHG members and Community Cadres. The use of house remedies for boosting one’s immune system using available ingredients was also articulated for practice of the commons. The SHGs members and Community Cadres of named as Jeevika Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Pashu Sakhi, Bank Sakhi etc. have utilized all the spheres of their work to spread COVID 19 key Messages and stage Practical demonstration of Handwash. The myths associated with the pandemic and the bogus religious connotations werealso mitigated to a huge extend by clear understanding on the deadly VIRUS which is on a killing spree because of ignorance. The COVID19 awareness sessions also witnessed the convergence of ASRLM with various line departments working together for greater benefit of the rural masses as the aims and objectives of every department is same – ‘‘Wellness for all its beneficiaries’.

These women of Community Based Organizations of ASRLM, majority of who might have not entered the threshold of an educational institution, have become enthusiastic educators of the society spreading messages of prevention from Coronavirus.Thus, they are the true example of the fact that – ‘to educate one doesn’t possibly need to be literate’. The only requirement is to be alert, informed and always have the urge to spread the positive key messages and thereby contribute towards the progression of society as Community Educators. (The writer is the Project Manager: Social Development and Communications, ASRLM, Guwahati)