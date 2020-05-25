RUSKIN BOND: He spoke in his writings

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

He has over 150 titles under his belt – many of these penned for children, some story collections, other memoirs and poetry too. He tirelessly penned over 5000 short stories, essays and novellas and forty books for children. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award for English writing in India in 1993 and two Padma awards – Padma Shri in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2014, Delhi government’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. He has been among the most popular Indian writers of British origin living in India till today. Yes he was Ruskin Bond the living legend with whom all Indians have a bonding. I loved his simple style of storytelling – – as if he were talking rather than writing. He said in a function arranged in honour of him by Ramanand Sagar in Kolkata, “I cannot speak well”. But he was able to speak non-stop not only in real life but also in his writings. For the last seventy years he had been writing since his literary debut with The Room in the Roof which was published at his 21 year age from London where he went for four years at the insistence of his mother to eke out a meaningful occupation. The book brought him the John Llewellyn Rhys Memorial Prize in 1957.

Born in Kasauli of Himachal Pradesh in 1934 on May 19, he grew up in Jamnagar Gujarat, Dehradun New Delhi and Shimla. He had his schooling in Bishop Cotton School in Shimla where he graduated in 1950. ‘Untouchable’ was his first story written at the age of sixteen in 1951. Bond loved reading Charles Dickens, Lewis Carroll and Rabindranath. He said in an interview with Anusua Vincent, “The first book I ever read was Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, so it’s very special to me; as is Peter Pan. As I grew older, I started favouring adventure stories like Treasure Island. When I was 12, I read David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. It made a great impression on me because young David grows up to be a writer and he became my role model.” Whatever said Bond himself was his own model and that is why he is one of the best Indian writers of British origin. He loved India and like his father and grandparents identified himself with the Indian people. He based his writings on the Himachal Pradesh his favourite abode where he passed his childhood days, walking with his father on the hills watching the panthers and leopards, and above all the people around him. One of the most loved authors in the country, Ruskin Bond wrote every morning, for around an hour or two. “I have been fortunate enough to have made a living from writing. I still write but since I’m old now, I take one day at a time, not bothering too much about tomorrow,” said Bond. He had to write a lot for magazines and newspapers as there were not many publishers in India. The Best of Ruskin Bond was published by Penguin India in 1993. His second autobiography Lone Fox Dancing was published in 2017 though his autobiography Scenes from a Writer’s Life was published earlier.

According to him his autobiographical work Rain in the Mountains was about the years spent in Mussoorie. The 1978 Bollywood film Junoon was based on Bond’s historical novel ‘A Flight of Pigeons’ and it was directed by Shyam Bengal. Doordarshan adapted The Rusty stories or TV serial ‘Ek Tha Rusty’ which incorporated Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra. A film was made by Vishal Bhardwaj based on his popular novel for children ‘The Blue Umbrella’. It won the National Award for the Best Children film. In an interview with Atula Ahuja he told that his ‘A Flight of Pigeons’ was different from other stories because it was a true story of a girl named Ruth Labadoor who was a witness to the massacre of a congregation in the 1850s. It was mentioned in the records of the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. Bond loved to write this type of real stories of humanity. A similar strain of reality is found in the passage ‘The Peanut Vendor’ about a real boy who used to sell peanut in their living campus. V.S. Naipaul once said about his writing that “he made silence and solitude eloquent in his writings” and it is the best assessment of this ever popular writer. His deep attachment to Dehra was reflected in his writings. He recently recorded some of his stories for an audio-book.

According to Bond, young readers want to identify with the main character. They like the supporting characters to be funny. One of his most popular characters is Uncle Ken, who is always getting into trouble and making a fool of himself. Children love to read about an adult who is an idiot! Hills are the recurring theme in his novels. Jane Austen lived in small village in England and all her books are set there. It’s the same with RK Narayan and his beloved Malgudi. Having spent more than two-thirds of his life in the hills, it’s natural for him to base his stories on the hills. Asked about his reading habits he told that he used to read a book a week and read for light entertainment. He went back to old favourites and he loved to read detective stories and crime fiction as well as the good biographies of other writers. He read Somerset Maugham and his own writing contain a lot of similarities with that of Maugham. Walking was religion for Bond and he used to walk from Connaught Place to Rajouri Garden while he was staying in Delhi. According to him the best way to know a city is to walk through it. He adopted Prem and imagined himself happily as a grandfather of Mukesh and Rakesh and made them fictional characters as well making the line thinner between fiction and reality. He was unhappy with his mother and had missed his father who was his great companion too. He told a story of his life during the book release function of ‘Lone Fox Dancing’. During Emergency his mildly erotic story ‘The Sensualist’ was published in Debonair for which he was going to be arrested and had a hair-breadth escape though the case continued for two years. It was done more for his running a magazine than for sensuality in the story.

But interestingly enough the Judge told him that he himself liked the story. He was indeed Mussorie’s most famous gentleman who will forever hit the stands with his inimitable stories of his grandparents, leopards and elephants. He will tell us forever the stories of Munjiah who was terrified by ghosts and Brahmadaityo living in peepal trees and which could be driven out by chanting mantras. A profound sense of humour runs through his writings when tears trickle down our cheeks. He knew how to make common things uncommon in his writings. People and animals around him were his characters in his writings. When he was forty he started writing series of stories for the children and all began with Angry River in 1957. He knew children’s mind and loved to be with children. The child in his innermost mind was ever alive and he reminisced the stories told by his father and grandparents while he penned his writings for children. He correctly told, “All my works over the years have been autobiographical in the sense they reflect some part of my life although, I have fictionalised them to some extent.” (The writer is an International Visiting Professor and presently working as an Associate Professor and Head Post Graduate Dept. of English, Dum Dum Motijheel College, Kolkata. He can be contacted at Mobile no. 8961688870)