Saddest blues of a musician: Those last days of Rahul Devbarman

By: Sankha Subhra Devbarman

Melody in Hindi films had started dying a slow death in the early 1980s in India. Ever since the original superstar Rajesh Khanna had been eclipsed by the angry young man Amitabh Bachchan, filmmakers had no need for euphonious music in their films. The angry young man phenomenon left accomplished music maestros such as Rahul Devbarman in the lurch. Amitabh Bachchan was churning out blockbusters with highly successful directors, Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. The advent of the Video Cassette Recorder further meant easy access to films, mostly pirated ones. Quality gave way to quantity, standards fell across all segments of filmmaking, killing music further.

Two more factors were also instrumental that killed film music in the 1980s. The first was remakes of South Indian films that typically starred Jeetendra, Sridevi, and Jaya Prada, with Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor providing comic relief. The music turned pedestrian; the choreography became, well, energetic, with actors moving their limbs to music vigorously; reminiscent of primary school students doing PT. The other trend was disco music fever, with Bappi Lahiri and others providing tunes for the likes of Mithun Chakravorty to dance on.

During these trying times, aesthetics took a hit. Greats like Sachin Devbarman and Roshan had moved on. The legendary Naushad and Salil Choudhary was semi-retired. Khayyam worked with select filmmakers. Kishore Kumar, the staunch family friend of the Devbarmans, was singing mediocre songs for upcoming music directors. Kishore’s passing away in 1987 was the last straw that broke Rahul Devbarman’s back. But even in that depressing era, he managed to turn out a plethora of tunes that were a cut above the rest.

One is not discounting the wonderful work that Rahul Devbarman continued to produce for close friends like Gulzar, in films with outstanding albums of Libaas, Ijaazat, Namkeen, Masoom and Angoor, or non-film albums such as Dil Padosi Hai.

Rahul Devbarman’s first wife was Rita Patel, whom he had met in Darjeeling. Rita, a fan, had bet her friends that she would be able to get a film date with Burman. The two married in 1966 and divorced in 1971. The song ‘‘Musafir Hoon Yaaron’’ from Parichay (1972) was composed while he was at a hotel after the separation.

Rahul Devbarman married Asha Bhosle in 1980. Together, they recorded many hit songs and also staged many live performances. However, towards the end of his life, they did not live together. Rahul Devbarman had financial difficulties, particularly later in his life. Old friends and filmmakers such as Nasir Hussain, with whom he worked in six films, dropped him from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Subhash Ghai promised to take him for Ram Lakhan, only to pick Laxmikant Pyarelal later. RD Burman died of a heart attack at the age of 56.

Recollecting his memories, Lata Mangeshkar once said, “For a composer, as talented as Pancham to be almost jobless was a living death. Pancham was very unhappy. He would sometimes share his grief with me. I feel sad even now when I recall how cruel the industry was to Pancham just because some of his music didn’t do well.”

Born on June 27, 1939, Rahul Devbarman was the only child of his parents. A prodigy right since childhood, Rahul had a habit of humming tunes. Once, actor Ashok Kumar, who was close to the family, heard the baby hum, it was then when the fifth scale of music – the Pancham scale was first noticed. The name stuck. And that’s how Rahul Devbarman got a new name for himself, Pancham. As a music composer Rahul Devbarman started his career under the shadow of his father, Sachin Devbarman. While he played harmonica in his orchestra initially, he started assisting his father soon after and found his name attached as a music assistant in many films, namely Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Tere Ghar Ke Samne among others.

Films that Sachin Devbarman rejected were passed on to Rahul Devbarman after some time. His first film as an independent music composer, Chhote Nawab (1961), came to him after Sachin Devburman declined the offer, advising he was unavailable. At the same meeting, Mehmood noticed Rahul playing tabla and signed him as the music director for the film. Rahul Devburman’s first major hit came in the form of Teesri Manzil in 1965 when all six songs of the film were praised by one and all. What followed next was a series of super hit albums, namely Padosan, Kati Patang, Pyar Ka Mausam, and Yaadon Ki Baarat. RD’s strongest associations came in the form of Asha Bhosle, Gulzar and Kishore Kumar.

Ironically, it was only three months after his untimely death on January 4, 1994, that one of his last albums released with the same Vidhu Vinod Chopra.1942: A Love Story. The film was a runaway success, garnering huge praises for its picturization, cinematography, lyrics, and portrayal of its leading lady Manisha Koirala. It won multiple awards at the Filmfare too. But what left everyone teary-eyed was the music of the film. The film’s original songs were composed by RD Burman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. RD Burman won his last Filmfare Award for Best Music Director and Javed Akthar bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist. Kumar Sanu won his 5th consecutive Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer and Kavita Krishnamurthy won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Recalling how he created the music of 1942: A Love Story, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said in an interview that he wanted to do a musical after Parinda and thus turned to Rahul Devbarman. He by then was not the same Rahul Devbarman that Vidhu Vinod Chopra had grown up loving. But despite the fading charm of Pancham Da’s music, the visionary director had faith in him. Chopra confessed that he wanted Sachin Devbarman to do the music for the film but since he was gone, Rahul Devbarman was his second and only choice.

A legend who was deserted after his prime by everyone in the industry had given the music that would go on to become a cult in the coming years. The maestro was honored by Filmfare with the Best Music Director title but was, alas, nowhere to celebrate it. A grand musical journey was ended with a pall of gloom!