Sahitya Akademi 2021 Awardee Anuradha Sharma Pujari’s Iyat Ekhon Aranya Asil

Book: The Forest Wails (Original Assamese: Iyat Ekhon Aranya Asil)

Author: Anuradha Sharma Pujari (Translator Bhaswati Parasar)

Publisher: Walnutpublication.com 2021

Price: Rs. 300

Pages: 240

By: Dr. Ratan Bhattacharjee

“Humans will themselves into fossil records, into another example in the history of extinct animals and there would be no human left even to write that history” wrote eminent editor cum novelist Anuradha Sharma Pujari in the foreword to her translated book Eyaat Ekhon Aranya Asil (English Trans. The Forest Wails by Bhaswati Parasar 2021). For this book Anuradha Sharma Pujari bagged the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 this year. Blending elements from diverse genres, the book offers an innovative narrative structure to voice the apprehensions of an apocalyptic end something as dreadful as a picture earlier depicted by Alvin Toffler in Future Shock. We find in Anuradha Sharma Pujari’s narrative inter-fusion of thrilling adventures in the forest, tales of romantic dalliances, passionate depiction of the splendours of nature and the fine display of the local milieu but the main focus is on the thoughtless destruction of Nature. Being an unswerving witness to an era in the city of Guwahati which was also lamented by Saurabh Chaliha in one of his stories, the author here voices the foreboding dangers that lurk on its people. Saurabh Chaliha also lamented how the ceaseless developments were done at the cost of the idyllic innocence. Anuradha the ever popular writer of Assamese literature brings within the purview of the novel the various ecological concerns combined with the heedless, callous actions of the political leads, a few corrupt officials and the ignorance and callousness of the common people all of which lead to the annihilation of the ecological balance. The emotional fervour, the personal appeal, the tiny special narratives within the swiping panorama of the city and the beckoning to a nostalgic past of a bygone idyllic era enrich the texture of the novel.

Translation of this book is a difficult task for any translator. But Prof Bhaswati Parasar of Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce University of Mumbai left an indelible impression by transcreating the book she has many research papers and articles and earlier she translated other novels of the author and Jalasobi translated as Ashes Still Whisper was quite impressive work. Her interest in the regional literature made her to embark on translation and it is hoped that she will continue this remarkable project. The social messages spread through Anuradha Shama Pujari’s novels made her the ever popular writer of this generation in Assamese literature, besides being the most eminent female editor in Assamese language in the North East whose golden pen did not stop for the last three decades. More important is that her popularity is never on the wane. The exhaustion of the 28th edition of her book Kanchan and eighth edition of her Sahebpurar Boroxun very well justify this claim about the increasing popularity of this female writer cum editor of Assam. For the neutral outlook as a writer and Editor, she inspired writers of all colours to contribute to Sadin over decades to preserve the dignity of the Third Estate without compromising with injustice. She gained popularity with her column in ‘Letters from Kolkata’ in Asom Bani weekly and she won fame all over North East with her novel in English The Heart’s a Showbitz published in 1998. Quite unexpectedly under the inspiration of Homen Borgohain which was almost a pressure she had her fictional debut with her book Hriday Ek Bigyapan, veritably a trend-setter in the world of fiction dealing with contemporary Corporate world which very few in the North East or in Bengal without the exception of only Bengali writer Sankar in Bengali literature at that time could write so well. Homen Borgohain inspired her calling this novel ‘a contemporary classic’ as it raised some basic questions about modern Assamese life and the complexities of the glamorous corporate world that no other writer had raised before her in a fiction. First published in 1997 in Assamese, Hriday Ek Bigyapan, was an instant bestseller, selling thirty-two editions in the next ten years. It posed some questions about modern urban life that few Indian novels have been able to. The novel at once established her position in the world of fiction as a writer and the book went on to printings of 14 editions, granting her an unparalleled critical and commercial success-and remained her best seller till today in Bengali and English translation. Anurdha did her Masters in the Dirugarh university Born in Jorhat, she studied sociology at the Dibrugarh University, and though it is not a campus novel proper, in Nahoror Niribili Cha (Shadows of Nahor) in 2005 for which she got Basanti Bordoloi Award her experience is fictionalized and nine out of ten students of the university have a familiarity with the novel out of enthusiasm and the fascinating storyline. Nil Prajapati (Blue Butterflies) 2013 deals with the complexities of love among married couple. Her book Son Harinor Chekur (Race of the golden deer), 2012 is dedicated to the youth who are very serious and tensed about their career and often commit suicide when they failed. Life is a very interesting journey. It is too precious to be idled away. Ajon Eshworor Sondhanot (In Search of a God) was also published in 1998. Sahebpurar Borosun (Rains of Sahebpura), 2003 is another novel that exposed an adventurous journey of social workers especially in a village named Sahebpura, Boragee Nodir Ghat (The Banks of Boragee River), published in 2004, N Raag-Anurag, 2007 is full with many small problems and love between couples, Jalachabi published in 2014 translated into English twice Ashes Still Whisper by Prof Bhaswati Parasar and also by Dr. Santana Saikia as In The Shadow of Light depicting how the problem of Alzheimer creates gap between old parents and their children. The narrative of Jalachabi is heart-touching and reveals a social commitment of the writer. Her Short story collections Boxontor Gaan (Spring-song), 1999, Ejon Oxamajik Kobir Biography (An Unsocial Poet’s Biography), 2001, Catherinor Soite Eti Nirjon Duporia (An Afternoon with Catherine), 2005, No Man’s Land (short story collection) have won the heart of readers of all ages for their so marvellous focus on varied social issues which rouse the interest of the readers. Her works need more and more translation and academicians like Prof Bhaswati can do this job more successfully by their good command on English and keen sensibility. She loves the novels of Anuradha Sharma Pujari and can delve deep into the inner meanings of the novels and transcreate the ambience in a different language. Jorge Luis Borges once told “The Original is unfaithful to the translation”. But Bhaswati has shown how it is possible to remain faithful to the original by keeping intact the originality of the translation. This is why till the end of the novel we hear nature wailing and The Forest Wails remains a classic in translation genre doing full justice to the novels of the Sahitya Akademi Awardee Anuradha Sharma Pujari. We wait for more such translation in the time to come. (The author is the Head, Post Graduate Dept of English Dum Dum Motijheel College, Kolkata, & Trilingual poet and columnist who may be reached at [email protected])