Saluting Artistic Genius

A prized visit to the National Gallery of Art, USA

By: Dr. Jagadindra Raychoudhury

Rational animals that we are, humans need more than just bread and water for survival. We also need to satisfy our mental and spiritual hunger this is satisfied by our various aesthetic quests of creating or admiring beauty since childhood.

Art creation is in itself rather extraordinary. Artists, they say, are endowed with amazing personality that allows them to deviate from normal life activities. They are always in a frame of mind where they’re searching for a new idea. A normal literate person may understand different types of arts to some extent but the abstract art is often beyond comprehension and requires expert interpretation, which may vary from expert to expert, unless the creator himself reveals his mind to the curious knowledge seekers.

I am not an artist but an ardent admirer of creative arts, so at any given opportunity I visit the galleries to satiate my aesthetic mind.

In March 2014, I had the chance to visit Las Vegas (USA) for academic purpose, but on return journey, I stayed in New York for four days. I utilised one whole day to tour the capital city of USA, Washington DC, visiting Abraham Lincoln monument, Vietnam and Korean War Cemetery, White House among other monuments and places of historical importance. The National Gallery of Art was among top priorities of my itinerary. It is an awesome gallery with east & west buildings are linked with an underground concourse. This art gallery consists of various paintings, sculptures, research areas, study rooms, library, cascade cafe, Gelato bar, the concourse bookstore and children’s shop.

It might surprise all to that this art gallery in Washington DC started from one man’s collection of various paintings and sculptures. Andrew W. Mellon was an art lover who started various collections of arts and which was followed by some other fellow personalities like Paul Mellon, Alisa Mellon Bruce, and Lessing J. Rosenwald etc. The museum was established privately but the valuable collections could not be maintained for a long time so it was in 1937 when W. Mellon decided to make a joint resolution with the United States Congress to make the museum a public one. Mellon’s gift included old master paintings and sculptures and a building to house the new museum, to be constructed on the National Mall. The present National Gallery of Art located between 3rd and 9th street, at Constitution avenue NW. On March 17, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt accepted the completed National Gallery of Arts on behalf of the American people. It was opened to public on the following day. This building, designed by John Russell Pope and now called the west building, was at the time the largest marble structure in the world.

Andrew W. Mellon began gathering a private collection of old master paintings and sculptures during World War I but in the late 1920s he decided to direct his collecting efforts towards the establishment of a new National Gallery for the United States. Mellon formed an Educational and Charitable Trust which was to be the legal owner of works intended for the gallery. As per the resolution with the United States Congress the new structure of the museum was completed in 1941 but neither Mellon nor Pope lived to see the museum completed; both died in late August 1937. Andrew W. Mellon’s hope that newly created National Gallery would attract similar gifts of the highest quality from other collectors was soon realized in the form of major donation of European and American art from private donors. These eventually included founding benefactors Samuel H. Kress, Rush H. Kress, Joseph Widner, Chester Dale, Alisa Mellon Bruce, Lessing J. Rosenwald and Paul Mellon. This tradition of generosity continues to this day with gifts from hundreds of other donors and artists.

The Gallery East Building, located on land set aside in the original Joint Resolution contains the Gallery’s collection of modern and contemporary art, with a collection including works of Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Rosy Lichtenstein, Alexander Calder etc. The East Building also contains advance study and research centre, offices and art reference library. The building, designed by I.M. Pei, opened on June 1, 1978, and was accepted for the nation by then president Jimmy Carter. Funds for construction were provided by Paul Mellon and Alisa Mellon Bruce, the son and daughter of the founder, and by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The West Building has an extensive collection of paintings and sculptures by European masters from the medieval period of 19th century and 20th century. The collections of paintings in this building are Vincent van Gogh, Leonardo da Vinci, Jan Vermeer, Rembrandt van Rijn and Claude Monet etc.

The Sculpture Garden, providing a distinctive landscaped setting for works from the Gallery’s collection of modern and contemporary sculpture, was opened to the public on May 23, 1999. The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation provided funds and construction and for several of the sculpture. The exhibited sculptures in the surrounding landscaped area include pieces by David Smith, Mark Di Suvero, Hector Guimard, Louise Bourgeois, Roy Lichtenstein, Sol Le Witt and Tony Smith etc.

The National Gallery of Arts enjoys a supportive partnership of public commitment and private philanthropy to fulfil its mission to exhibit, preserve and interpret great works of European and American art in the nation’s collection. Since its funding, federal funds have fostered the protection and care of the nation’s art collection and have supported the Gallery’s operation and maintenance. Private support has created a renowned collection of European and American works of art, provided funds to construct the two landmark building and the Sculpture Garden and marks possible, in conjunction with federal support, a changing programme of special exhibition.