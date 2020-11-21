Sanitation- A prerequisite

By: Salil Saroj

Sanitation, as defined by the National Urban Sanitation Policy 2008, is the safe management of human excreta, including its safe confinement, treatment, and disposal and associated hygiene-related practices. The word ‘sanitation’ also refers to the maintenance of hygienic conditions, through services such as garbage collection and waste water disposal. Sanitation is at the core of human physical and psychological well-being and dignity. Inadequate sanitation is a major cause of disease world-wide and improving access to sanitation is known to have a significant beneficial impact on health both in households and across communities. A clean environment with adequate water and sanitation services are required to support urban stability, enabling social balance, economic development and public services. Sanitation is, thus, one of the key components to ensure better public health and is closely linked to a host of developmental issues and challenges like environment sustainability and social inclusion.

The lack of sanitation facilities is one of the gravest challenges to public health and environment in the world. In fact, after malnutrition, lack of clean water and sanitation are factors most responsible for the global burden of diseases. Presently, about a billion people around the world do not have access to the most basic sanitation services and still resort to open defecation. Realization of strong direct and indirect linkages of sanitation with socio-economic and health issues, has led to sanitation being included in the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). Out of the eight MDGs, three are directly or indirectly related to sanitation, i.e. the Goals to: reduce child mortality, combat disease and ensure environmental sustainability.

There are various challenges and obstacles in the implementation of sanitation programmes to achieve total sanitation in the country. One of the main obstacles is the population challenge. Although the rural sanitation coverage has made rapid strides in the past years, the real impact could not be appreciated due to increase in the number of rural households, necessitating a scale up of efforts. Similarly, the growing urban population and the migration from rural to urban India pose a major challenge to urban sanitation. By the year 2050, it is expected that 50 per cent of India’s population will be living in urban areas thus putting a huge pressure on sanitation and supply of water. Along with the population growth, poverty has been one of the barriers for accelerating rural sanitation coverage.

Bringing about behavioural change in sanitation practices among the people and sustaining them is yet another challenge. Various field studies have pointed to different levels of latrine usage depending upon the community awareness and also slippage in the status of NGP villages, again due to non-usage or the quality of the toilets constructed. For example, in one such study undertaken by UNICEF in 2008, it was found that out of the 81 per cent of the population having access to sanitation, only 63 per cent was using the facilities. Ensuring sustained use of toilet facilities while keeping pace with coverage is indeed a challenge. Besides, there is a need to integrate improved hygiene and environmental sanitation into sanitation programmes.

Sanitation has been accorded utmost priority by the Government of India in recent times. In order to achieve the goal of total sanitation or a defecation free India, there is a need to raise mass awareness to an unprecedented level. The Report of the Working Group on Rural Domestic Water and Sanitation, Twelfth Five Year Plan, 2012-2017 had observed that, “while good sanitation practices result from a proper understanding of its consequences through individual and community behaviour change, the need is for a dedicated institutional structure involving both the Government and civil society with the appropriate financial resources that would be able to put in the sustained effort for achievement of objectives.” A holistic approach involving strengthening the process of decentralization, media and awareness campaign, adopting an inclusive and incentive based approach, actively involving the civil society, proper monitoring and capacity building, etc., is imperative to achieve the desired ends.

The present state of sanitation in the country makes a compelling case for all stakeholders to join hands together for a concerted effort. As per the Constitution 73rd Amendment Act, 1992, sanitation is included in the 11th Schedule and accordingly, Gram Panchayats have a pivotal role to play. Various sanitation policies and programmes need to be earnestly implemented by the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) at all levels. PRls need to carry out social mobilization for the construction of toilets and also maintain clean environment by way of safe disposal of wastes. They should act as the custodian of assets such as community complexes, environmental components, drainage etc. and also open and operate the Production Centres/Rural Sanitary Marts. Similarly, under the 74th Amendment, the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been provided with some powers to frame by-laws in conformity with the State and Central Government policies and the Environment Protection Act. The ULBs on their part need to frame policies for cost recovery, levying sanitation tax, promoting Public Private Partnership (PPP) and private sector participation, providing sewerage and sanitation services in slums, allotting appropriate funds, developing human resources, setting up mechanism for grievance redressal, enforcing awareness for public participation, construction and maintenance of drains.

Civil society could also play a key facilitating role at the GP level. People have often been referred to as beneficiaries of services rendered by the Government or other stakeholders/agencies. It has now been recognized that the people should instead be considered as important stakeholders. Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) need to be involved in monitoring the implementation of plans and to check whether the funds were utilized optimally. Every State needs to engage the community to prepare a community-led “Citizen’s Charter”. Community Based Organizations (CBOs) formed through the societal process should be harmoniously synergized with PRIs and viewed as nurseries of learning for grassroots democracy and local planning and implementation.

Besides the stakeholders mentioned, the Union and State Governments and regulatory bodies must be engaged in setting standards, planning, financing, implementation, knowledge development, capacity building, training, monitoring & evaluation and regulatory arrangements on a continuous basis. States need to devolve powers, roles and responsibilities along with financial and personnel resources necessary to the ULBs to discharge their functions. The States will also have to give ULBs wide-ranging powers over agencies that currently carry out sanitation related activities in the city but are not directly accountable to them, such as parastatal agencies and Public Health Engineering Departments (PHEDs). Statutory authorities like Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) are also required to monitor the works of other agencies, NGOs and ULBs, etc., for complying with announced set of rules and regulations by State Governments. (The writer is a Committee officer at Lok Sabha Secretariat, New Delhi)