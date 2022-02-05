Saraswati Puja: The Festival Of Learning

By: Er. Prabhat Kishore

India is the country of religions, faiths and festivals. There are more festivals celebrated in India that anywhere else in the world. Each festival has its own customs, occasions and importance. Saraswati Puja is one of the eminent festivals heralding the arrival of spring season. It is celebrated on Panchami of Magha Shukla Paksh of Indian calendar; hence it is also termed as Vasant Panchami, Sri Panchami, Saraswati Panchami in some parts of the country. The festival usually falls in last January or February month of Gregorian calendar. In south India, Saraswati Puja is also celebrated as “Aayudha Puja” during Navratri festival (which usually falls in October/November).

Saraswati Puja has its own significance as the young children starts their first step in the field of education by writing the letters of alphabet with ritual known as “Akshar Abhyasam”, “Vidya Arambham” or “Patti Pujan”. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped in Mandirs, schools, colleges, educational institutions, musical & cultural houses as well as other public places, particularly by students and teachers.

In Saraswati Puja, yellow and white colours have its own importance. The Goddess is dressed in yellow or white and traditionally people dress up themselves in yellow or white coloured cloths. Actually yellow colour represents energy, knowledge and enlightment, whereas white colour symbolizes light, knowledge and truth.

Goddess Saraswati is known by several names such as, Vageshwari (Goddess of Speech), Veenapani (Goddess carrying Veena in hands), Pustakdharani (Goddess carrying books), Veenavadini (Goddess playing Veena), Hansvahini (Goddess sitting on swan), Varneshwari (Goddess of letters), Maa Sharade (who loves Sharad i.e. Autumn season), Bharati (Goddess of history), Vani (melodious speech), etc. by their devotees.

Maa Saraswati holds Pustak (book), Mala (Rosary), Jalpatra (Water pot) and Veena in her four arms, which has symbolic meaning of importance. The book symbolizes Veda or learning, the Rosary represents a meditation and spirituality, the Water pot signifies purifying power to separate right from wrong and the Veena symbolizes all creative arts & sciences. Her four arms denote four sides as well as four aspects of human personality in learning, namely – Manas (mind), Buddhi (intellect), Chitta (alertness), and Ahankar (ego). Her vehicle is Hansa (Swan), a sacred bird, which if offered mixture of milk & water, drink milk alone and thus symbolises the ability to describe between good & evil. Sometimes Mayur (peacock) is also shown sitting near her feet, which symbolizes colourful splendor & prosperity.

Maa Saraswati is a part of Tridevi – Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Parvati, who are associated with almighty Tridev – Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. During Navratri, on seventh day Goddess is worshipped in the form of Maha Saraswati, in honour of Goddess of learning & knowledge.

Goddess Saraswati has mention in Rigveda, Upanishad and other Dharmashashtra and remained significant from Vedic period through modern times. In Shanti Parva of Mahabharat, She is called mother of Vedas. Rigveda signifises her both as a holy river as well as a deity. As per Rigveda – 2.041.16, “Ambitame Naditame Devitame Saraswati”, i.e. Saraswati is the best of mothers, mightiest of rivers, and supreme among Goddesses. Mythologically, she is one of the three holy rivers of Triveni Sangam at Prayag in an invisible form. Shrishti Khand of Padma Puran as well as Skand Puran have detailed mention of Saraswati becoming the river on earth.

The Goddess is referred as Maha Saraswati in Kashmir Shakti Peeth, and as Shardamba in Sringeri. The ancient Sharda Peeth, located in Pak-captured portion of Northern Kashmir on the bank of river Kishanganga (now renamed as Neelam), is one of the oldest surviving temple of Saraswati. As one of the ancient Mahashakti Peeths, Sharda Peeth is the spiritual location of fallen right hand of Goddess Sati.

In Jainism faith also, Saraswati is revered as the Goddess of source of learning and responsible for dissemination of Thirthankaras. In Buddhism sect, Saraswati is considered as the consort of Manjushree – the knowledge of Bodhisatwa.

Saraswati Puja is celebrated in a large number of countries such as Bharat, Nepal, Bali (Indonesia), Thailand (earlier Siam), Myanmar (earlier Burma or Brahma Desh), Pakistan, Bangaladesh, Bhutan, Mauritius, Surinam, Fiji, Japan, and Tibet as per their own custom.

Maa Saraswati is the deity of language, music and arts. She represents Sattwa Guna and Gyan Shakti. She is the possessor of knowledge and protector of universe. It is believed that every intellectual endeavor should begin with Saraswati Vandana. (The author is a technocrat and academician. He can be reached at [email protected])