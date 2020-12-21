By: Divit Payeng

Love, hate, brotherhood, trust, betrayal, success and downfall, all these will describe what Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story is all about. It gives the audience context and a much-needed perspective, a series on a subject as cut-and-dried as securities scam becomes 500 minutes of binge-worthy watch. It helps us decide whether Harshad was a victim or a criminal.

This story revisits India’s first major financial fraud by making use of brilliant writing and succinct acting chops of its lead actors. The show kicks off with Harshad Mehta’s meteoric rise from humble beginnings, as he becomes the ‘Big Bull’ of Mumbai’s Dalal Street. Subsequently, this self-styled ‘Amitabh Bachchan of the Bombay Stock Exchange’ partakes in siphoning funds to the tune of Rs. 1000 crore from India’s financial markets. Furthermore, at the height of Harshad Mehta’s run as the king of the Bombay Stock Exchange, a magazine had featured him on its cover with ‘The Raging Bull’ as its headline. He received various titles from the fawning media and obsequious market like – ‘Einstein’, ‘cobra killer’ and ‘cheetah’.

This sets in motion a chain of events which ultimately ends up in the 1992 stock market scam. The amount of money, which was wiped out by this financial catastrophe, was more than that in India’s education and health budgets at the time. Moreover, it was a journalist by the name of Sucheta Dalal who first exposed Mehta’s dubious financial undertakings. Later she wrote a book with her husband Debashish Basu titled, The Scam: Who Won, Who lost, Who got away on which this web series is based.

After Sucheta Dalal (Shreya Dhanwantry) starts converting hot tips by Harshad haters into newsbreaks, the government machinery finally clanks into place. Reserve Bank of India governor Venkitarajan (Anant Narayan Mahadevan) is one of the few officials who is alarmed by Harshad’s methods. Harshad’s detractors also work behind the scenes to bring him down. The series suggests that Dalal’s first tip-off comes from this camp. The makers appear to have been suitably lawyered up. Except in some places, the series uses actual names, whether of individuals or institutions. Much of the information about the securities scam and its dramatis personae is in the public domain – a fact that the series creators take full advantage of.

Scam 1992 works perfectly as long as it is tethered to what we know about Harshad Mehta’s rank unscrupulousness. Paradoxically, the series begins to lose focus after the fraud becomes apparent. There is sneaking sympathy for the devil in the early scenes in which Harshad is shown his place by his snobbish, English-speaking counterparts. In later episodes, the outsider becomes something of a pathetic victim after he claims that he has bribed the country’s Prime Minister, Narasimha Rao. A needlessly aggressive Central Bureau of Investigation official (Rajat Kapoor) is shunted out and the political establishment strains to punish Harshad.

“Harshad was the perfect huckster, a contrarian thinker and an ambitious go-getter – all rolled in one,” Dalal and Basu write in their book. Although Pratik Gandhi doesn’t physically resemble the portly broker, his sheer conviction and mesmeric performance bring Harshad Mehta vividly alive. The ensemble cast performs admirably too, with noteworthy turns from Hemant Kher as Harshad’s brother, KK Raina as Unit Trust of India chairperson MK Pherwani, and Chirag Vohra as Harshad’s employee Bhushan.

The reporter who calls Harshad’s bluff is inadequately served by a series that is in thrall to its anti-hero. Shreya Dhanwantry’s Sucheta mirrors Harshad’s urgency in several ways. She appears to have already anticipated the breaking news cycle in her insistence that her sketchily reported initial reports on the securities scam be published. Her boss Rajdeep (modelled on Rajdeep Sardesai) advises her to layer her stories with evidence and more voices – as any editor would – but Sucheta throws a tantrum instead.

Harshad describes himself the best: Mumbai will change, but the sea will always be there, he says. I am the sea. It is rated 9.5 by IMDB and it is one of the highest rated Indian web series.

In a nutshell, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a well-written show with its lead characters doing all the heavy lifting. Despite its flaws, it provides an intriguing sneak-peek at the untapped potential of homegrown content creators — and what they are capable of — if allowed to run wild with their imagination.

“My biggest crime is that I am Harshad Mehta,” the trader declares – his hubris intact till the very end.