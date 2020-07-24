Schools collect fees, parents complete studies

By: Dr. Satyavan Saurabh

The game of fee collection in the name of online classes is going on in private schools all over the country. Not only are they openly raising his voice for all these, but meanwhile many cases of tension between the school administration and parents have also come to light regarding this matter. Private schools are constantly texting and calling parents to collect fees. Not only this, parents are also being offered a discount for depositing fees. In many schools, even the fees for April are being collected, while in April, neither online classes were started nor the schools were open.

Private schools across the country are charging parents April, May and June increased fees in the name of online classes. At the same time, they are also making various maneuvers to ensure that school teachers do not have to pay salaries. The education departments of the states are not unaware of all these problems, but they are not able to do anything or do not want to do it again. Isn’t this a mafia-like act by betting on education? Only then it has turned upside down because not only homework but also classwork has to be done by the parent. The teacher in the online class is not able to teach such a small child and he asks the child’s parents instead of the child to teach him to write the alphabet and number.

Not only this, but the expenses have also doubled due to which the parents have to manage separate smartphones, which are available for the child during the online class and one of the parents has to stay at home as the young child himself Mobile cannot operate Today parents across the country are forced. The students are upset. But if they go, where will they go? The government also has no control over this type of looting of coaching centers and private schools. The education department is also silent. Is this also a precedent? Parents will do all the studies at home and the fees will be taken by the school. Shouldn’t parents now talk about paying their fees instead of waiving fees instead of paying schools for their hard work? Why is the media not advocating this?

Private schools argue about how to meet their expenses. This thing is not going to freeze much. The first thing is that nowadays the school is closed so all their electricity, water, sanitation, and transport expenses have become zero. As far as teachers’ salaries are concerned, everyone knows that private schools have already been involved in scams. They have been paying 14 thousand by signing 30 thousand from the teachers but in this lockdown, the teachers are also being shown the way out or they are not being paid for many months despite teaching online classes. So the question is, where is this money going?

On the other hand, if we talk about the school side, the schools are saying that they do not get any government help, only the teachers-staff are paid from the fees. So where did the earnings of years finally disappear? They take at least thirty to forty thousand from a child this year. Then where did their crores of rupees disappear? In such a situation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has also ordered that all private schools should make their account details public. And it should be known that these schools are making huge profits despite reducing their expenses. All the schools should post the details of their balance sheet and income and expenditure on the website of their school and get it verified by the concerned District Education Officer. The business of private schools is very black, instead of installing a government book of twenty rupees; they have been charging five hundred to six hundred rupees for the same book from their publisher. After all, they have to think about how they get the exemption of this open loot and the parents have to start a movement about this.

Regarding the recovery of fees, the Government of Karnataka in South India has warned the private schools in the state that if any private school charges fees in the name of online enrollment or taking online classes, action will be taken against them under Section-3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The Public Instruction Department has warned the school management that if any educational institution violates the law, strict action will be taken against it. Such laws should be implemented by all the states and the central government immediately.

But first of all, it is necessary to believe that the control of schools is a matter for the state governments. Therefore, state governments should not stop private initiatives. The public must be protected from the exploitative practices of schools. States should set up an independent, quasi-judicial school regulatory body. Today, education is controversial because big politicians and their relatives are also the biggest operators of these schools. Only political and bureaucratic intervention can prevent this looting.

According to the law, schools should not be for-profit but under social service. And to prove it, the same annual financial audits as companies must be performed with the same rigor. Schools need to develop accounting standards, aimed at eliminating practices often used to withdraw money from such non-for-profit entities.

Schools should publish their fees publicly every year, and no changes should be allowed thereafter. Any such effort would provide room for more corruption. A grievance redressal mechanism should be made available to parents on fee stability, other financial matters, and security. Anything against access to equitable education should be considered a national curiosity and should be addressed with utmost priority and importance. There is no substitute for a strong public system for good, equitable education. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, Poet, independent journalist and columnist)