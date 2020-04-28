SHG members: Restoring livelihood even in lockdown

By: Monalisa Hazarika

On 11 March 2020, WHO declared Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak as a pandemic and reiterated the call for countries to take immediate actions and scale up response to treat, detect and reduce transmission to save people’s lives. The Prime Minister of India Sri Narendra Modi announced a Nation Wide ‘LOCKDOWN’ in order to protect the country, and each of its citizens, imposing a complete ban from stepping out of their homes in order to ‘Break the chain’ of human to human transmission of Corona virus India is at this crucial juncture in its fight against COVID-19 aggressively stepped up right from the State to the village level and take responsible measures to support the ‘LOCK DOWN’ for the greater benefit and security of the people.

Like it’s said every coin has its two faces… so did LOCKDOWN had; as it brought in various allied shortcomings and miseries most particularly for the poorest of the poor people. The ‘LOCKDOWN’ paralyzed the economy to various extends leaving people like daily wage labourers without work and money. Assam like other states of India wasn’t much prepared for such a medical crisis all of a sudden.

Moreover, the season of farming and harvest was at its threshold but farmers weren’t able to move outside, cultivate or reap what they have sowed. More than 30 Lakh women SHG members of ASRLM also fall under this vulnerable category but they were alert and vigilant enough to overcome this momentary hiccup. Here are some of the initiatives which were initially self-driven ones but gained more power with the structured and systematic approach of ASRLM.

Purchase before Perish Initiative:

Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) which is relentless working towards the incremental incomes of SHG members was soon seeing a gloomy picture where women SHG members were distressed and disheartened by the present scenario. Assam being an agriculture-based economy, most of the rural women (SHG members) grows a lot of vegetables, fruits besides paddy cultivation. Animal husbandry like poultry, piggery, and dairy is also practiced by a lot of SHG members across the date. The pandemic and thereafter ‘LOCKDOWN’ brought down great concern on the livelihoods of these SHG members as questions were raised on the how and where to sell these perishable items as usual markets were closed and vendors ceased to exist. As most of them than taken loans to grow their agricultural produce or had taken land on lease, liabilities also came in terms of repayment which could be done only if they could sell their produces at a profitable price.

And it’s rightly said ‘There is always a silver lining behind each dark cloud’. The collective consciousness, the determination for not with folded hands and urge to do something so that their efforts doesn’t get wasted paved its ways of relief at first glance and prosperity to second it. ‘LOCKDOWN’ also stimulated an atmosphere of food shortage as the chain of demand and supply was disrupted. People at all parts of the state were facing the problem of acquiring essential food items like fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, milk, fish and meat. In order the support the group level functionaries of ASRLM were constantly assessing the available perishable items and trying to analyses the probable ways to sell the items with a two folded approach. First the farmers will get a minimum selling price and earn a considerable profit, thus resorting livelihood and second maximum people can get fresh vegetable, fruits, eggs etc. at their doorstep at crisis situation without making a compromise on nutrition.

The District Administrations of many districts of Assam were at war footing approach of making doorstep deliveries of essential food items to all the corners of the district. Under the initiative of ASRLM a link was established with the District Administration and Supply Agencies so that the agricultural produce of the SHG members fights a selling outlet. The District Administration readily welcomed the initiative and directed the concerned departments and supply counters to procure the items and also give the SHG members their due profit.

In many District Administration also issued passes to SHG members in order to transport their produces and stock them in cold storage units for long term consumption. Some SHG members were also given permits of doorstep sell and delivery of their products. Similarly milk, eggs and meat was also sold in local markets. Supply chain was also linked with dairy agencies like Purabi, SHG members of ASRLM inherit a sense of solidarity amongst themselves and this itself is the true essence of being in a Community Based Organization. This was very brightly reflected in the Corona crisis when a huge sum of these essential food products was distributed for free to many needy families. ASRLM strictly followed all Guidelines of COVID19 prevention at every step of plucking, accumulating, sorting, transport and selling. Social distancing was maintained and use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) like Mask, Gloves mandatory along with handwashing and use of sanitizer.

Till date approximately 30,000 SHG members have done sales of more than Rs. 2.87 Crores during the LOCKDOWN period of various perishable commodities.

Mahatma Gandhi said- “The future of India lies in its villages” and Lal Bahadur Sastri raised the Slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”. SHG members gave life to these quotes in this crisis situation. Their power to fight against odds was understood, encouraged and given wings to fly the zenith by this initiative ASRLM. Perishable goods which was a serious concern was thus turned into a success story motivating many leaving footprints of triumph.

Mask for All initiative:

The Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission have always worked wonders in grave situations and are examples of hard work, dedication and endurance which have enabled them to come out of poverty and be self-dependent. The talents and skills of SHG members are praised to far extensions and will be glorified forever. This skilled work-force was now seen to fight the Corona crisis in Assam. As soon as the guidelines of prevention from COVID19 was circulated amongst all SHG members of ASRLM, a big question raised amongst themselves as to how they could prevent themselves by wearing a mask. Various SHG members came up with Mask Making initiative as the Masks available in market and pharmacy were very limited and was not within the financial reach of many people. They knew that Mask alone can prevent the spread of Coronavirus to a huge extend and should be made available to each and every person of Assam, irrespective of his/her social and economic status.

Their knowledge, skill and a little hand holding gave fuel to the self-driven initiative of MASK MAKING BY SHG MEMBERS. The SHG members who knew tailoring got on to their wheels of tailoring machines and kick started their endeavors of making mask and distribute it amongst their fellow SHG members and needy people.

April 2020 was eagerly waited for the major festival of Assam- ‘Rongali Bihu’ where ‘Gamusa’ is presented to honor one another. The SHG members made Gamusa in abundance which is traditional and also a good annual livelihood option for many SHG members. But as time would have it these Gamuchas were not being able to find selling outlet. So, in order to get markets and also meet the huge demand of masks, they later converted the ‘Gamusa’ to Mask naming them ‘Gamusa Mask’ which can be reused after washing. Similarly, Masks were also made of Bodo ‘Aronai’. A lot of ‘Gamusa Mask’ and Aronai Mask’ were distributed for fee in the villages so that protection is for everyone. When the news of SHG making Mask spread far and wide District Administration and other Government and Non-Government organizations came in contact with field level officials of ASRLM for initiating a network where SHG members can accelerate their mask making production and thus a demand supply chain was created. With the advisories of Mask Making from Health department and the Videos of Mask Making shared the SHG members gained more efficiency in their skill and use if various materials were introduced. Soon SHG members received raw materials for making masks were able to deliver the consignment of Mask within a very short span of time.

Till date more than 6,73,725 masks have been made by 6535 SHG members across the State and 72,957 have been distributed for fee and 4,29,643 were sold to different organizations.49,316 masks were distributed in Tea Garden and 75,286 was distributed to organizations and Govt. Departments.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal applauded the initiative of these SHGs of ASRLM by saying that together we can overcome this pandemic by making resources available to all. Minister Panchayat and Rural Development, GoA urged the SHG members to accelerate the production of Mask so that each and every Assamese is protected from the pandemic. The masks made by SHGs are now braded ‘ASOMI’. The SHG members are working at committed to themselves in making mask available to all also earn a considerable income as in the situation of “LOCKDOWN’ their mainstream income had been affected and through mask making they have found a way of alternate livelihood option. In this crucial juncture the Mask Making initiative falls right on the quote: “Sometimes we are tested not to show out weakness but discover our strengths”.

Crowd Funding and Contributions for a better Future:

In the words of Kathy Calvin: “Giving neither is nor just about making a donation it’s about making a difference”, Self Help Group of Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission realized their worth and existence. Women Self Help Groups are small Community Based Organization of poor from same socio-economic backgrounds with 12-15 members on an average. They came together to solve common problems, initiate collective measures of livelihood for an overall upliftment in terms of health, nutrition, economy, education rendering Women Empowerment at large. The SHGs members of ASRLM have further federated into higher level community-based organizations like Village Organizations (VOs) and Cluster Level Federations (VO). Like in the SHG fold these higher-level organization also follow the system of savings and inter lending and have Bank Accounts. Eventually these organization gathered huge memberships and over the years since ASRLM’s inception they have become empowered both socially and economically enabling members to reap the benefits of mutual help, help and joint responsibility. Empowerment is the process of enabling or authorization an individual to think, behave and take action and control to work in an autonomous way. This is very well understood by the SHG members and they too realized that for any kind of developmental activity for greater interest of maximum people, a huge amount of finance is required for infrastructure development and enabling service widely. State Government of Assam declared an account “Assam Arogya Nidhi’’ where individuals or organization can voluntarily donate any amount of money which will help in dealing with the crisis created by Coronavirus. In this initiative too, the Community Based organization of ASRLM stepped into with their urge to help in the distress cause by the outbreak of Corona Virus. With some minimal amount of contribution from the SHG members, the Village Organizations and Cluster Level Federated donated immensely in the “Assam Arogya Nidhi’’ Fund., Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund and PM Cares Fund. Their contributions ranged from Rs. 2000 to Rs.200000.

Till date contribution amounting of more than 12 Lakhs has been reported from more than 500 such Community Based Organization of ASRLM. These SHG women are the same women who were once poor and were dependent on their husbands and other male members of their family for every small and big requirement but now they are independent to that extent that they not only can look after their day to day needs but also contribute to the development of the State. With the Government Aids received they had empowered themselves and now when it’s time to stand united and give back the Government at times of need they are leaving no stone unturned to extend a helping hand within their reach.

Hence, the crisis created by COVID 19 has shown how at times of despair the SHG members can come up with hope extending help to the state with their skill, resources and contributions and thereby not letting the economy tremble and minimize the threats from all aspects. (The writer is the Project Manager: Social Development and Communications, ASRLM)