Short account of the betrayal of Congress and APHLC on autonomous state

By: Daniel Teron

Speaking historically, the movement for separate state began as early as 16th June, 1954 at Shillong when Rev. B.M. Roy the then Chief Executive Member of Khasi Hills Autonomous Council convened a meeting in Shillong to discuss various issues including that of statehood. The introduction of Assamese language in 1960 as the official language of Assam the then Congress government hastened the situation. In the beginning the movement was only to oppose this action of the state government which later on snowballed itself into a separate state movement.

It was the Eastern Tribal Union which initially started the statehood movement. However, the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) was formed in 1960 itself to spearhead the statehood movement. Though leader like J.B. Hagier were included in the Central Committee of APHLC no leader from Karbi Anglong were included in the Central Committee of the APHLC. In the North Cachar Hills chapter leaders P.C. Langthasa, C.E.M. North Cachar Hills District, Sonaram Thousen, H.M. Haflongbar, M.L.A., took the lead but left the party halfway since all of them were Congressmen. The Karbi Anglong chapter of the APHLC began only on 17 September 1965 with the formation of the APHLC Karbi Anglong District Unit headed by Barelong Terang as President and Bapuram Singnar as General Secretary. The APHLC Central Committee was completely dominated by the leaders from present Meghalaya. No leaders from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao were selected in the delegation sent to Delhi on various occasions except only on one occasion that is on 15, 16, 17 and 18 September, 1960.

Dhoniram Rongpi, immediately on assuming office on 26th June 1962 as Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council submitted a memorandum to Jawaharlal Nehru the then Prime Minister of India opposing statehood. Again on 2nd October 1970 Dhoniram Rongpi submitted a memorandum to Smt. Indira Gandhi the then Prime Minister of India during a visit to Guwahati reiterating its stand to oppose statehood for Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills.

Leaders of Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills were never taken into confidence by the APHLC during the whole course of statehood movement and its negotiation process with the Central Government. And as such no proper briefing was done on matters like Nehru plan, Mehta plan, Federal plan, Vishnu Sahay plan, Pataskar Commission etc. what is more disturbing is the fact that what actually transpired in the final round of talks between a Central Government and APHLC Central Leaders held on 18th and 28th March 1968 and 21st March 1968, on 28th and 29th April 1968 were not revealed to the leaders of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. On 11th September 1968 Y.B. Chavan, the then Home Minister announced a proposal to create an autonomous state but nothing details was made known to all except the APHLC central leaders. Leaders of Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills were kept totally in the dark. The leaders of Karbi Anglong came to know about the details of the Autonomous State proposal only on 28th January 1969 in the Tura Conference of the APHLC. That Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills were kept in option and need to convene a special session of the council aspiring for autonomous state while Khasi Jyantia and Garo will be given autonomous state directly without a resolution from the council. It was not an easy job since both the councils were ruled by Congress who are opposed to statehood. Leaders like Bapuram Singnar and Barelong Terang protested strongly against this treacherous behavior of the APHLC central leaders. After a heated argument Captain William Sangma promised to send B.B. Lyngdo and Darwin Pugh to Diphu to convince a council in favour of autonomous state. They came twice but their mission ended in failure. Since then the APHLC chapter of Karbi Anglong was abandoned and J.I. Kathar is now pursuing that APHLC that betrayed the people on statehood issue.

Further, after much debate the Tura conference of the APHLC appeal to the Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills autonomous council to join the New Autonomous State of Meghalaya by adopting a resolution in the council before the passing of the autonomous bill in Parliament in 1969 but no such resolution were adopted and instead the Congress ruled council opted to remain in Assam. It is to be mentioned that the Autonomous State bill was introduced on 10th December 1968 and passed on 24th December 1969. The Autonomous State of Meghalaya was inaugurated on 2nd April 1970. Meanwhile the Congress convened a meeting at Haflong on 3rd February 1970 to oppose autonomous state. The meeting was attended by M.E. Chowdhury, Acting Chief Minister, B. Bhagawati, president APCC, Chatra Sing Teron, Minister T.A.D., J.B. Hagjer, Minister Education, S.S. Terang, Deputy Minister, T.A.D., Sar Rongpi, E.M. District Council Mikir Hills and Sar Bey, Deputy Chairman, District Council Mikir Hills. The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council did not convene a session of Council before the passing of the bill on autonomous state but it was convened only in 1970 that is after the passage of the bill for creation of the autonomous state of Meghalaya. Therefore, as a result of the negative attitude of both Congress and APHLC, autonomous state was denied to both Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills till today, compelling the people to create the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) on 17th May 1986 to lead the movement.

Knowing the treacherous attitude of the APHLC, the Mizo under the leadership of Mizo Union left APHLC in 1963 and went their own way. The Nagas not only refused to join the APHLC but they even refused to accept the Sixth Schedule that was inaugurated in 1952.

The present Congress while in power has even attempted to scrape Article 244-A from the constitution of India. During their rule both in Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council surrendered the department on a day to day basis. (The writer is a political leader, i/c Publicity Cell, ASDC)