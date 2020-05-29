‘Side effect of corona and lockdown’

By: Rupak G. Duarah

At present, Corona virus changes the entire picture of the world economy. In most of the countries, it shows its ugly face and takes the lives of more than four million people. From the mighty king to feeble farmer, almost all are under panic and uncertainty only for a invincible tiny virus. Even the super power country of the world, United States of America bow down its head in front of corona virus. Now, surprisingly the COVID-19 achieves the super power and rules over the world with its super spreading capacity. Its panic and havoc increases everywhere elapse of time. Most of the countries follow the way of lock down and keep social distances as preventive measures of corona pandemic. Till today, no any practically proved vaccine has been discovered to tackle with the virus.

For corona pandemic, the economy of the world is deteriorated rapidly. The collection of revenue by the governments is decreased gradually. For sudden lock down, almost all profitable sectors are under great lose and unable to pay their regular tax or revenue to the governments. Considering the present worst economic condition of the world, the Managing Director cum Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva said, “A key concern about a long-lasting impact of the sudden stop of the world economy, is the risk of a wave of bankruptcies and layoffs that not only can undermine the recovery, but can erode the fabric of our societies.”,

By keeping aside the global economy in this juncture, we must think first about our State economy. The prolong lock down deteriorates our state economy too. When super power America fails to deal with to prevent corona pandemic, then how do we prevent it and what would be our strategies to fight against corona ? We do not have any magical power or hidden weapon that we kill the virus within a short period of time. More than that, some of our common people are also not much aware or conscious about the awful impact of corona pandemic. During the time of lock down, people do not like to confine themselves within the four walls of their residences and thereby fail to maintain social distance.

In Assam, more than 50 percent of the total populace are poor and majority belongs to farmers, daily wagers or labours. They do hard labour from dawn to dusk to earn their livelihood. But for sudden lock down, people started losing their respective sources of earning, leading to their pathetic condition in their day to day lives. Scarcity of food items becomes major problem for millions of people in the State. For them ‘hunger virus’ is more terrible than corona virus. They do not have instant money or bank balance to manage their daily bread. In this critical time and condition, how will they survive and look after their family? We must think first about them and their economic condition. We cannot deny their poverty or overlook their problems. The government somehow tries to mitigate their problems by offering packages depending on the situation from time to time. But a huge numbers of real beneficiaries are failed to get incentives or reliefs from the government for a handful of corrupt officials. These officials are responsible for such evil acts and they misuse the government incentives or reliefs by depriving the poor people.

It is a matter of great concern that needy and hungry people are increasing day by day in the state. Recently, thousands of Assamese young youths have returned home, who were engaged in private sectors in other states of the country. They will create another problem in near future because they do not have any source of earning. In other states, they were engaged themselves as security guards or salesmen. But in their own state, they do not like to do such types of works or busy themselves in the rice fields as farmers due to their social status. This new category of unemployed young youths may be turned themselves into a burden of our society. The government must think about them and find out some ways for their employment. Recently, the Prime Minister of India said that we need to increase our local products to strengthen our economy. In this tragic situation, only the local products can save us. Therefore, it becomes necessary to strengthen our rural economy by using only local products instead of using foreign goods. People must engage themselves in these types of productive works and try to be self dependent. This type of works would provide employment generation to the millions of rural unemployed youths and thereby contribute towards boosting our economy.

At present, there are various sources of earning available in our state, only we need to choose one of them. But the main problem is that we do not like to choose some works which are against our social customs or rules. As such, non-indigenous people coming from other states have been taking advantages of the idle Assamese people. But now, corona pandemic and long term lock down teach us a new lesson that we must be self reliant first, otherwise, it will be very hard to survive. Therefore, we need not waste our valuable time in search of government jobs or high ranking occupations. By avoiding baseless social customs and rigid rules, we just start any work which is suitable and beneficial for us. We must always remember that at the time of emergency or trouble, no outsider will come to help us by offering cash or kinds. We must depend ourselves and be ready to overcome any problem in our life.