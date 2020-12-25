Significance of Christmas

By: Dr (Fr) John Parankimalil, SDB

Every year on 25th December, the world celebrates Christmas. Big and shiny, the Christmas of today doesn’t even resemble its humble origin. Every woman who’s ever been nine months pregnant understands how gruelling a task it must have been to ride on a donkey. Every person who’s familiar with the sights, the sounds and the smells of a barn, knows the story of a babe born in a manger is much more pleasant in the telling than the reality.

With nowhere to go, and nothing but faith, a man and a woman on the verge of becoming parents spend the night in a stable. Their lodging is lowly, even by the standards of the day. It offers no creature comforts, no luxuries, and no conveniences of any kind. What they do not have is an important part of the story. Today, lack of material possessions, in no way, defines who you are, or determines the purpose of your life.

Many people celebrate it without understanding the meaning and significance of this great event. So many people are looking for different things. Some people are looking for gifts; some people are looking for fun; some people are looking for relief; some people re looking for good food; some people are looking for escape; some people are looking for answers; some people are looking for freedom; some people are looking for hope. God is looking for something this Christmas, he is looking for your heart. This is the meaning of Christmas. God came into the world and dwelt among us. Jesus came into the world to save those that were lost, those that were trapped with no way out, those stuck in sin, those stuck in depression, those stuck in anxiety, those stuck in guilt and condemnation, those stuck in self-righteousness and pride… Jesus came into the world to save us all.

Christmas is not about Santa Claus and Christmas gifts; It is not about Christmas cakes and Christmas cribs. Christmas is not about Christmas stars and lights. We can have the best light displays with brilliant colours and twinkling stars and lights organised without a visible flaw, but that does not give you the meaning of Christmas. Though these external practices do signify this event in history of God becoming a Man; let us remember the famous lines of Alexander Pope: “What do I profit if Jesus is born in thousands of cribs all over the world during this Christmas, but is not born in my heart?”

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. We read in Holy Scripture, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.”

The birth of Jesus, the Son of God and the Saviour of mankind, was foretold by all the prophets and inspired writers of the Old Testament. By means of their oracles and prophetic utterances they prepared the hearts of people for his coming.

The prophet Isaiah who lived some 750 years before the birth of Jesus announced his virgin birth as follows: “The virgin shall be with child, and bear a son, and shall name him Immanuel, which means God-is-with-us.” (Is 7:14)

In the Gospel of Luke, Chapter 1 verse 26 onwards we read, “In the sixth month, the angel Gabriel was sent from God to a town of Galilee called Nazareth. He was sent to a young virgin; whose name was Mary. The angel came to her and said, ‘Rejoice, full of grace, the Lord is with you. You shall conceive and bear a son and you shall call him Jesus. He will be great and will be called Son of the Most High.’”

Then Mary said to the angel, “How can this be since I am virgin?” And the angel said to her, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you and the power of the Most High will over shadow you; therefore, the child to be born will be holy and shall be called Son of God.”

Then Mary said, “I am the handmaid of the Lord, let it done to me according to your word.” And the angel departed from her.

In Luke Chapter 2, verses 4&5 we read, “And Joseph too went up from Galilee from the town of Nazareth to Judea, to the city of David that is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and family of David, to be enrolled with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child.”

Again, in Luke Chapter 2, verses 6&7, “While they were there, the time came for her to have her child, and she gave birth to her firstborn son. She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.”

In Luke 2: 8-16 we have the Angel announcing the good news to the shepherds, “Now there were shepherds in that region living in the fields and keeping the night watch over their flock. The angel of the Lord appeared to them and said, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people, for today in the city of David a saviour has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord.”

And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel, praising God and singing: “Glory to God in the highest and peace to people of good will.”

When the angels went away from them to heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “let us go, then, to Bethlehem to see this thing that has taken place, which the Lord has made known to us.” So, they went in haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the infant lying in the manger.

In the Gospel of Matthew 2: 1-11, we have the story of the wise men who came seeking Jesus. “When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, in the days of King Herod, behold, magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem, saying, “Where is the new-born king of the Jews? We saw his star at its rising and have come to do him homage.

Then Herod called the magi secretly and ascertained from them the time of the star’s appearance. He sent them to Bethlehem and said, “Go and search diligently for the child. When you have found him, bring me word, that I too may go and do him homage.”

After their audience with the king, they set out. And behold, the star that had seen at its rising preceded them, until it came and stopped over the place where the child was. They were overjoyed at seeing the star, and on entering the house they saw the child with Mary his mother. They prostrated themselves and did him homage. Then they opened their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh and offered them to him.”

The author of the letter to the Hebrews has these opening lines: In the past God spoke to our ancestors many times and in many ways through the prophets, but in these last days he has spoken to us through his Son. He is the one through whom God created the universe, the one whom God has chosen to possess all things at the end. (Heb 1: 1-3)

What is the message of Christmas? Christmas is the season of peace, love and joy. It’s a time of family togetherness and fellowship. It’s time of giving, caring and sharing. God entered our human history as one of us when Jesus came into the world. He was born in poor conditions in a country exploited by the mighty Roman Empire. Mary, his Mother, and Joseph, his foster father, suffered several hardships. The world we live in today is perhaps, in worse conditions in spite of material and technological advancement. Christmas is a reminder that God has not abandoned us. He will come again to wipe away every tear from our eyes. Christmas is the perfect time to come together to celebrate the love of God and family and to create memories that will last forever. Jesus is God’s perfect, indescribable gift.

The angels sang on that first Christmas night, “Glory to God in the highest and peace to people of good will.” Good will, therefore, is the first condition for peace and hence, for the celebration of Christmas. Goodwill between various nations of the world; between various communities, between husband and wife, between parents and children, between officers and their subordinates. Only through goodwill can our actions, however simple and humble, give glory to God. May this Christmas bring about an increase of good will in each one of us. I wish you all a delightful Christmas. I wish you and your family good health, happiness, peace and prosperity this Christmas and in the coming New Year. (The writer is the Director of Don Bosco Institute of Management, Guwahati and can be reached at [email protected])