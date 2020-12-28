Simultaneous elections

By: Salil Saroj

In a country as huge and diverse as India, elections to the popular House of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies of States are events involving political mobilization and organizational complexities of an amazing scale. These elections are direct, carried out using the first-past-the-post electoral system and are decided on the basis of a simple majority vote. It is a challenging task to ensure credible elections. As holding free and fair elections is a sine quo non of democracy, it becomes imperative that elections are managed in such a manner that ensures more representative Parliament/State Legislative Assemblies with participation in large numbers. Finding a time period when such elections can be conducted is not easy. The Election Commission, which decides the schedule for elections, has to take into account the weather conditions — during winter season, the constituencies may be snow-bound and during the monsoon, access to remote areas may be difficult and restricted; the agricultural cycle so that the planting or harvesting of crops is not disrupted; the exam schedules— as schools are used as polling stations and teachers are deployed for election duties; religious festivals and public holidays, etc. On top of this, there are the logistical difficulties that go with holding such elections – sending out ballot boxes or Electronic Voting Machines, setting up polling booths, recruiting officials to oversee the elections, etc. For example, conduct of General Elections in India for constituting the popular House of Parliament (Lok Sabha) involves management of the largest event in the world with an electorate of nearly 700 million electors in about 7,00,000 polling stations spread across widely varying geographic and climatic zones. There are polling stations located in the snow-clad mountains in the Himalayas, the deserts of Rajasthan and in sparsely populated islands in the Indian Ocean. The Election Commission has to employ more than 4 million people to conduct a General Election. Apart from this, a vast number of civilian and police personnel and security forces have to be deployed to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully and in a free and fair manner.

It won’t be incorrect to state that the Indian polity is perennially in an election mode. As of now, barring a few exceptional years within the normal 5 year tenure of the Lok Sabha, on an average, elections to about 5-7 State Assemblies are held every year. There have been instances, when elections to State Assemblies are announced within a month of concluding elections to other State Assemblies. Such frequent electoral cycles not only have financial and other resource implications, but also hamper administrative and developmental activities in States as well as the country and distress the governance process in general. Governments and political parties remain in never-ending campaign mode and electoral compulsions dominate the focus.

The option of simultaneous elections is being considered at various levels. Holding simultaneous elections ideally implies that elections to all the three tiers of constitutional institutions are held in a synchronized and coordinated fashion. What this effectively means is that a voter casts his vote for electing members for all tiers of the Government on a single day. Critics, however, argue that holding concurrent elections to all tiers of governance is untenable and practically impossible. The third tier institutions, namely municipalities and panchayats, are primarily a State subject as per the Constitution of India. Considering the facts that elections to the third tier institutions are directed and controlled by the State Election Commissions and their numbers in the country are significantly large, it would be impractical and impossible to synchronize and align election schedules to the third tier with that of Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections. That being the case, the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas is being given a serious thinking. Some argue that simultaneous elections will not only keep alive the enthusiasm of voters, but also result in huge savings to the public exchequer. The exercise, it is perceived, will also avoid repetitive administrative engagement it has also been felt that simultaneous elections would control the expenses of political parties and avoid repeated enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct which affects the developmental and welfare activities by the Government.

There are many compelling reasons in favor of simultaneous elections. Suspension of development programs, welfare activities due to frequent imposition of Model Code of Conduct, massive expenditures by Government and various stakeholders on frequent elections, black money, engagement of Government personnel and security forces for a prolonged period of time, perpetuation of caste, religion and communal issues, etc. The impact of frequent elections on governance and policy making is perhaps the most significant. Frequent elections compel Governments and political parties to remain in perpetual “campaigning” mode, thereby impacting the focus of policy making. Short-sighted populist and “politically safe” measures are accorded higher priority over “difficult” structural reforms which may be more beneficial to the public from a longer term perspective. This leads to sub-optimal governance and adversely impacts the design and delivery of public policies and developmental measures.

The Hon’ble President of India and the Hon’ble Prime Minister have time and again strongly pitched their support for holding simultaneous elections at public forums. Hon’ble Prime Minister has pointed out that a continuous cycle of elections across the country harms developmental works due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, besides incurring a huge cost. Hon’ble Prime Minister has also asked the leaders to start debating the matter and help create a positive atmosphere in favor of the proposal.

In his Address to the Joint Sitting of the two Houses of the Parliament on 29 January 2018, the Honourable President of India, Ram Nath Kovind had said that “Citizens alive to the state of governance in the country are concerned about the frequent elections in one part of the country or another, which adversely impact the economy and development. Frequent elections not only impose a huge burden on human resources but also impede the development process due to the promulgation of the model code of conduct. Therefore, a sustained debate is required on the subject of simultaneous elections and all political parties need to arrive at a consensus on this issue”.

On an earlier occasion, the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee as well had observed that “With some election or the other throughout the year, normal activities of the government come to a stand-still because of code of conduct. This is an idea the political leadership should think of. If political parties collectively think, we can change it. The Election Commission can also put in their idea and efforts on holding the polls together and that will be highly beneficial”.

A focused group of stakeholders comprising Constitution and subject matter experts, think tanks, government officials and representatives of various political parties need to come together and work out appropriate implementation related details. This may include appropriate Constitution and statutory amendments, agreeing on a workable framework to facilitate transition to simultaneous elections, developing a stakeholder communication plan, etc.