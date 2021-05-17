Smoldering Western Asia, why is the world silent?

By: Alee Khan

The conflict between Palestine and Israel in West Asia is once again in the news. There are reports that about 50 people have died in the Palestinian city of Gaza in the Israeli attack. The dead includes innocent children and women. Apart from this, reports of injuries to more than 300 people are also coming out. A fierce conflict between Israel and Palestine continues. The immediate reason behind the conflict between the two countries was the decision by Israel’s Jewish Nationalists to take out a march near to the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The march was intended to highlight the background of the victory celebration that Israel had for the historic victory in 1967. Let us tell you that in 1967, Israel captured many parts of Jerusalem. Who are still in the grip of Israel? Some Israelite nationalists were organizing marches for this victory. It was during this march that there was a clash between the Palestinians and the Israeli nationalists. The clash took the form of violence. The Israeli security forces then came out in anger and used rubber bullets on the Palestinians. After this, the situation became frightening. Meanwhile, more than 20 Palestinian civilians were killed. In response, Hamas, a Palestinian organization, fired several rockets at Israel. Since then, the situation between the two countries is unfolding from worse to worse in Surat.

Whatever may be the reason for the current conflict between Israel and Palestine. But going into the past, you will find that the reason for the Israel and Palestine dispute is about Jerusalem. Today, Jerusalem is the city settled as the capital of Israel. To know the background of the dispute, one has to go in the time between World War I and World War II, then you will find that there was a mutual conflict between European countries. In such a situation, the Jews decided to leave Europe. Now the Jews got confused about the asylum. Then the Jews got a riddle.

In the meantime, claiming the land of West Asia as their homeland, the Jews settled on Palestine land for asylum. Gradually, the increasing population surrounded a large area and Israel emerged as a nation with the intervention of the United Nations. After that in the Battle of 1967, Israel captured some part of Jerusalem. Which is still occupied by Israel today. But it has been more than 50 years since the Jerusalem dispute, yet no solution has been found. There is no solution in the near future, nothing can be said on this. In such a situation, the question is bound to be why the controversy over Jerusalem? In fact, Jerusalem is a place of faith for Muslims, Christians and Jews who believe in all three religions. Here in the Al Aqsa Mosque, Muslims believe that Prophet Muhammad sahib came here from Mecca. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad travelled to heaven from here. The mosque built here is the third mosque built after Mecca and Medina. In such a situation, deep faith of Muslims is attached. At the same time, the faith of Christians is attached to Jerusalem. The Church of the Holy Sepulcher is also the Holy Church of Christians in Jerusalem. Christians believe that Jesus Christ was crucified at this place and this is also the place from where Jesus Christ was resurrected. Along with this, Jews say that their holiest place ‘Holy of Holies’ is here. Jews believe that the world was created from this place and this place is also a symbol of our motherland.

Ever since the controversy over Jerusalem has come up in Western countries since then, world politics has been divided into two camps. One side justifies Israel, while the other justifies Muslim countries. The reality is that some countries are making a means to shine their politics on the Jerusalem dispute. In such a situation, it seems impossible to calm the dispute. There are many countries in the rest of the world who are keeping silence completely. A new twist in the current conflict has come when the United States issued a statement that Israel has the right to defend itself. At the same time, Germany has also said that Israel has the right to protect itself. “We strongly condemn the attack on Israel from Gaza,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Stefan Seibert. This cannot be justified from anywhere. Turkey has since spoken to teach Israel a lesson. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and said that the international community should teach him a few different lessons against Israel’s attitude towards the Palestinians. After Erdogan’s statement, speculation has intensified as to whether the Israel and Palestine dispute will take a big form? At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has appealed to Israel and Palestine to stop the attack immediately. He said that the two countries should settle peacefully and resolve the dispute.

The international community has appealed to both sides to reduce tensions. Expressing concern that the situation should not get out of control. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a statement saying that he is deeply concerned about the violence. (The author is a freelance writer and columnist from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. He can be reached at [email protected])