SNOW AND DUST

By: Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora

Priyanka loved the snow capped mountains, frosty tops of pine trees, the whistling wind blowing through their branches. She liked the jig-jag slippery turns of the hilly terrain, patches of blooming pink rhododendrons by the slopes of the hills, and a silvery sheen over the snows under a wan sun. She liked the sweet aroma of freshly brewed steaming coffee, and the voice of warmth and affection. She liked idling away winter evenings in a hilly hotel room watching a favourite movie under a soft Chingu blanket. She obviously didn’t like outrageous persons with robotic emotions, or extravagant parties, or showy cares. She hated emotional eyes. But now, Priyanka discovered herself on a bumpy ride bouncing tremendously in a sturdy SUV, being strapped to the back seat beside Subhamay. In front of her stretched endless terrain of brown sandy dunes. Three SUVs drove along with them, jumping, bouncing, and skidding off the slopes of the sand dunes, sending swirling dust of parched sand particles in the air.

The sun was almost reaching the horizon, but it was still blazing like a fireball. An Arabic song was booming from the stereo of the car and the stout, ruddy man behind the wheel was exceptionally energetic. He was bald, half shaven, with a pointed nose and square jaws. His fingers tapped on the steering wheel and his head nodded rhythmically along with the beats of the song. He was explaining something to Subhamay and Subhamay had to strain hard to catch every detail of his advices. “You know, Dubai offers you the most exhilarating experience. Once you fall in love with this place, it’ll be hard for you to leave it. See, I’m from Russia, but now I’ve forgotten my land and I’ve been here for last four years.’’ Subhamay nodded and shot her a startled glance with widened eyes. Priyanka smiled. No, Priyanka wasn’t enjoying the ride. The loud music, the incessant blabbering of the driver, the roaring of the engine made her sick. Though it was full of excitement and thrill, she found little reason to be excited amidst this barren stretch of desert. She had cajoled Subhamay in the morning to go to some tranquil place to talk, spend some peaceful moments, but Subhamay was quite averse to her suggestion. In fact, she had never found any instance that he agreed to her instantly since the time of their marriage. He wasn’t that kind of man to obey his wife, perhaps that was because of his hard mind set. “My friends told me not to miss this part of fun while in Dubai.

Returning home without carrying any memory of a Desert Safari is a total wastage.’’ His friends must have been more important than his wife! By the time they ended the Safari, Priyanka was almost exhausted, and a throbbing headache overpowered her. ‘’It was nice, wasn’t it?’’ ‘’I didn’t think earlier that it would be such a fun!’’- Priyanka didn’t want to spoil Subhamay’s mood. Subhamoy took her to an area being crowded with food kiosks, glittering fancy lights, and tourists. He took her near to a stage which was dimly illuminated with hanging lanterns. Reluctantly she occupied a seat in the second row along with Subhamoy. A curvy woman in Arabic attire was performing a belly dance before a hollering crowd. Every bit of her flesh bounced resonantly with the music. Priyanka could see Subhamay’s gleeful eyes and excited face. A Dutch man, who first introduced himself before the crowd, tried to perform awkwardly in unsteady gait, in extreme excitement. Laughter and shrill filled the air. A group dance followed thereafter. In between the shows, Subhamay took three pegs of drink and offered her one, which she declined. By the time they reached hotel, Subhamay was almost out of control. His words were muffled and incoherent. She led him to the bed where he dropped suddenly and soon started snoring without even saying a good night.

For Priyanka, it was the first time in Dubai, but she had discovered him in the same state every night. The following morning he would forget everything. Subhamay was her father’s friend Jagat Hazarika’s son. Hazarika and her father had been best friends since their childhood. Hazarika was a business entrepreneur, while her father was only a small scale businessman. When her father had almost drowned in bankruptcy a few years back, it was Jagat Hazarika who rescued her father from debt. Subhamay himself was a corporate executive in one multinational company based at Hydearbad. Subhamay had studied at a boarding school and Priyanka had met him rarely. Priyanka had never thought of Subhamay as her future husband, but when Jagat Hazarika placed his request before her father, her father couldn’t refuse it and Priyanka had to surrender herself into unknown destiny against her will. A pair of emotional eyes couldn’t protect her at that time. Priyanka sat on the bed on the other side. She looked at Subhamay, and wondered how she would be able of sustain a relationship with such kind of person in future. Priyanka came out to the balcony which overlooked magnificent Burj Khalifa. The city was still vibrant with tourists, skyrocketing towers with scintillating lights. Soon, before her eyes, as if in a dream, the sprawling landscape of glittered lights started fading and disappeared, and she saw rows of hills with verdant greeneries, snow clad mountain tops, blooming Rhododendrons, snaky roads. She felt the sweet aroma of nicely brewed coffee and a pair of eyes looking intently at hers. The beholder of those eyes couldn’t protect her; they failed miserably to save her from this turmoil. And she remembered the bygone days of which her father was quite ignorant. Actually, Priyanka didn’t hate those emotional eyes, in fact, she loved them very much.