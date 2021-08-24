Social work and social service: Key differentiation

By: Dr. Ashok Alexander. P

Social work is always misunderstood as social service and vice versa. The professional social work fraternity discerns between social work and social service, but the layman perceives the former and the latter as the same aspects. Social work is a profession. Social service can’t be considered a profession because it affirms itself as ‘service’. To describe in simple terms, social service is an act of offering a fish to satisfy the hunger of a person. Differing from that, social work is an act of teaching the person to catch fish. Through this, the person earns his own income and becomes self-dependent. A profession of its own kind, social work is regarded as one of the noble professions in the world. The nitty-gritty of the social work profession is “helping the people to help themselves” which portrays its uniqueness and magnificence. Social work is a helping profession that enables people to be self-dependent and self-satisfied. Social work has its historical roots in western countries. In India, social work practice emerged in the 20th century. The social work profession has gradually developed in India from the time of its emergence. The professional social work practitioners, institutions teaching social work education, and the professional associations of social work are the pillars in supporting the growth of the social work profession in India.

Social work: A practice-based profession

Any occupation or such kind which has a background of systematic training and a formal qualification is called a profession. Social work is also such kind where the training is given at the student level and the students get qualified with a formal degree from a University such as Bachelors or Masters in social work education. The systematic training in social work education involves two major aspects as classroom learning and fieldwork practice. Classroom learning involves learning about the basic methods, principles, ethics, values, techniques, skills, and theories of social work. In social work, practice in the field is called ‘fieldwork in social work.’ The students who pursue social work are given scrupulous classroom training as well as fieldwork training in various setups such as voluntary organizations, hospitals, industries, community levels, etc. These setups are called fieldwork agencies/fieldwork organizations. In the fieldwork, the social work students are called with the name ‘fieldwork trainees/social work trainees.’ The social work trainees incorporate and apply classroom learning in the fieldwork. They apply the social work methods, principles, values, ethics, techniques, and skills in the field while working with individuals, groups, communities, disabled, women, children, marginalized, socio-economically underprivileged, etc. Mostly, the social work trainees are sent for fieldwork on a concurrent day basis. The social work trainees are systematically supervised and guided by the teachers and organization supervisors. The former is called an ‘institutional supervisor’ who has a qualification in Masters or Doctorate in Social Work. The latter is called an ‘organization/agency supervisor.’ These two supervisors play a vital role in ensuring quality fieldwork practice for the fieldwork trainees. Through the fieldwork training, the social work trainees are exposed to the work environment. This enables the trainees to get adapt to the condition in which they have to work in the future. Thus, social work is regarded as an academic discipline and practice-based profession.

Self-proclaimed social workers

Around the globe, self-proclaimed social workers are found in abundance. In India, some politicians, silver screen celebrities, social activists, and philanthropists refer to themselves as social workers in their profiles. Sometimes they are portrayed by media as social workers. This is mainly due to a lack of awareness in differentiating ‘social service’ and ‘social work.’ Social service is an act of voluntary work by rendering physical support or charity to needy people. In doing so, the people presume themselves as social workers. The social service offered by the non-professionals must be wholeheartedly acknowledged and praised for their service to mankind. Yet, they can’t be called social workers because they don’t systematically deliver the service like professional social workers.

Western world Vs India

The western world accepts social work as a profession. The westerners enacted laws for ensuring the quality of social work practice in their respective countries. The professional social workers of western countries are graduates with bachelors or masters in social work education. They also carry a license to practice social work in various setups. Updating the social work practice and renewal of social worker license is mandatory in western countries to maintain the provision of quality service to the people. In contrary to western countries, the Indian Government has not recognized social work as a profession. The deployment of unqualified people in the field of social work is also the major constraint for not considering social work as a profession in India.

Struggle for professional legitimacy

Time by time, various social work associations in India have taken initiatives to get the status of professional legitimacy for social work in India. The recent bill on “National Council for Social Work Education Bill (2021)” was the first social work profession-based bill to enter the lower house of Indian parliament. The bill proposed to improve the standard of social work education and social work practice. The bill showed some ray of hope to social work educators and practitioners in India. There is a saying, “All the dreams don’t come true.” Unfortunately, the bill was not passed in the lower house of the Indian parliament. The ray of hope flickered, unluckily the hope departed away. The professional social workers are in the process of recapitulating the bill and eyeing for the winter session in Parliament. As said by Jonas Salk, “Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” The social work fraternity in India hopes for the dream to come true through the social work bill.

Possible interventions

The achieved professional status such as medical practitioner, engineer, and lawyer is never used as a status by non-professionals. Contrary to that, people who do social service and community work in society are called social workers. This has to change. The change has to come from the people’s minds. The professional social work associations in India must urge the politicians, silver screen celebrities, social activists, and philanthropists to not proclaim themselves as social workers unless they hold graduation in social work education from a University. Lack of awareness among people and obliviousness by the state are the main reasons for the unrecognized condition of professional social work in India. Awareness should be given in various platforms such as in schools, colleges, and public domain Media by insisting on the importance of professional social work practice among the younger generation. Placing qualified professionals in the social work field shall ensure the quality of social work practice in India. The scope for practicing social work in India is enormous. Social work practice exhibits a humanitarian approach systematic and professional. Social workers have a vital role to play in every segment of society. Social workers are the change-makers and trendsetters whose contributions are crucial and significant in the process of crafting a stronger and bright future for a nation. (The author is an Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, School of Social Sciences, NERIM Group of Institutions and can be contacted at [email protected])