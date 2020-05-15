Some untold memories with Deuta..Shree Subhash Chandra Das

By: Lata Moni Das

A hero is born among a hundred, a wise man is found among thousands, but an accomplished one might not be even among a hundred thousand men. I am so fortunate that I was raised by a legend and I am his flesh and blood. I had a chance to grow up under the shadow of a great soul who taught me to love everyone and everything selflessly. His words for us were ‘Expectations turns off all your goodness, don’t let them overrule you’. Today when I am sitting to share some golden memory of this gem of a person with golden heart with his beloved ones, there is a strange reluctance coming to write anything about him in past tense. For me he is here and he just cannot go to this another world to god almighty.

He was the most loved one and a favourite friend to everyone across each age group. The only place he liked to reside was in the heart of people. Today when every newspaper and every media is showering praises about his achievements and love for people is more vocal and making much more sound which makes his presence more alive more vibrant. Today every word spoken by him and his ideologies became the voice of his loved ones as he only worked to see everyone happy and contended.

So today, reliving few memories as a daughter, as his biggest admirer I am just not in support of referring him as yesterday hero. He is the hero of yesterday, he is the hero of today and he will be the hero of coming generations as well.

His ideology was that his family is not just us but he always worked for his vision for the well being of his larger family i.e. people of Diphu, Bakaliaghat, Karbi Anglong. He was never a person who wanted to be bounded with limitations. He was a man with curiosity to learn from every person and every situation. His passion for learning enabled him to become the first graduate of his town, Bakaliaghat making history. This thirst for knowledge may be the reason to send his most darling daughter for studies 22 years ago from Bakaliaghat to fulfill her dreams and ambitions without any hesitancy. For him daughter’s education is much more important than sons because they are the foundation stone for coming generations.

He was honored with the crucial responsibilities of senior inspector cum auditor at district co-operative society, Karbi Anglong, Assam appointed by the state Government of Assam, a post, a commitment which always burden your shoulder with lot of fair calculation, one has to be highly honest and fair and here needless to say that my Deuta was the perfect. Despite of having all comforts of life and being from established family of Bakaliaghat he had many option to start his life with all comfort to avoid any kind of duty and responsibilities. He had choosen a life as government servant.

He was a person who never chooses to sit idle. After office he devoted his life for literature and culture. He was a people’s person with work in his blood, at home he hated to see us sitting without any work. His most used dialogue on us was, ‘Time and Tide wait for none’. Yes for him the way sea are there forever and they do not stop for anyone the same way he always believed do what you have to do today, don’t keep for tomorrow.

I often noticed when there was something in his head; he became restless until he accomplished it. It was really painful for us to see him ignoring his illness for his social commitment. We used to be very annoyed with him and kept complaining Deuta, what are you going to earn out of your love and respect for your social work, why do you have to get yourself so much stressed with so many responsibilities of so many organizations. We found him busy with almost each organization of Diphu. We were the family for Saturday and Sunday. From Monday to Friday after office work his family was ‘Diphu Sahity Sabha’ and ‘Diphu cultural society’. He loved to keep himself involved with work and only work. He was a person who could never say ‘NO’ to anyone. He loved to assign himself more work and whatever was assigned to him, he wanted to do it with full justice to his work. He never wanted any appreciation; I think the word ‘Expecting Appreciation’ was not in his dictionary. For him you are the judge of your work. For Deuta you are answerable to yourself for your work.

After his retirement he got another family that is in his home town Bakaliaghat with his existing love and dedication for his family in Diphu. Here he explored his new fondness and love starting from ‘Sankardev Sisu Niketan, Bakaliaghat Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Grarak Kalyan Samiti and senior citizen committee etc. but his first family was always Diphu’s’ Zila Sahitya Sabha’ and ‘all cultural samiti including Diphu Club, Diphu Bihu Cultural Samiti were always there. But after his retirement his health was accompanied by uninvited guest diabetes so he physically got vulnerable to this disease. Sometimes despite of the strict rejection by his health he used to be very firm to step forward with more energy more enthusiasm. We used to oppose many times on his going out for his social commitments , as usual even with his kids he was the most polite, gentle, kind very lovingly tried to make us understood that how important to keep his words . He truly justified Salman’s movie dialogue infact I used to tease him saying ‘Deuta even Bollywood actor copied your words..’Ek baar commitment kar di, toh phir main khud bhi nahi sunta’ which is ‘pran jaye per vachan na jaye’. Memories with this Godman is endless, as today I recall everything which used to make us laugh. He was firm believer of Shrimanta Sankardev like ‘Realization of God was an internal matter, not external. So the external worship of icons was redundant. I wanted him to see a beautiful temple so I forced him to accompany me and like I said he could not say ‘NO’ even to his kids. He was the man who always wanted to keep everyone happy so he went with me but inside when I asked him did you pray deuta, he said I was just appreciating the architecture, because God is in our heart and you don’t need a shape to worship. His another teaching for us was that never want people to say ‘Thank you when they are pleased with your help’ if someone feels happy by your work that’s the blessings. When you can deliver good feelings in someone’s heart for you it is the biggest achievement. He never expected any good words for himself for the selfless service he rendered to the society.

In 2012, when he became the first ever elected chairman of Bakaliaghat Town Committee, his joys and his dreams to see Bakaliaghat as new town had no bounds. Till the time he could ignore the rejection of his health he wanted to be a part of each and every work which is for the well being of his town, his soil. Even recently he went against the wishes of his health and planned to come out with a appreciation book where he wanted to appreciate the contribution of everyone he knows in the field of culture and literature in Assam, Karbi Anglong, Bakaliaghat.

His happiness was with people but gradually he started feeling helpless infront of his health. He was compelled to listen to his heart rather than his body. His heart and mind was extremely mad to reach people because he was never a person who would sit idle at home. Deuta wanted to find himself once again with his beloved people for whom he worked all through his life but his ill health did not allow him to. His voice was suppressed by many uninvited guest to his body in the form of illness.

For my deuta guest were god. He was a superb host at home for guests, the moment main gate opened he would make ready a tray with water and chai ,but these uninvited guest inside his body got so much impressed that they made their permanent home inside body, they fell in love so much with host that they started embracing his whole body and despite of many efforts his body and voice could not be freed from them and here also Deuta could not oppose and surrendered himself and both his both voice and body became voiceless ,motionless. This legend calmed down for forever and left a strange emptiness for us. This emptiness will never be filled. I am not saying just because I am the fortunate daughter but he was the most truthful man, he never knew how to lie, no expectation, no complain for anyone, he was always satisfied with everyone and with everything, he was always happy and contended with any situation. I usually wonder if he is a human or he is a god in the form of human. I used to be surprised how a human can be so true, so pure, how can he do everything with heart without any self interest, how can he never be annoyed with anything , how can he make himself understand so well with every situation with every person, how he tried to make home in every one’s heart and he tried and succeeded till last breath, for him there is no word exists like ’hate’ or ‘enemy’, he never said ‘NO’ to his own kids sometimes I think these made us more demanding when we were young . He was the God and he is the God and he will remain the God for everyone who knew him. You were human in the form of God deuta.

I was very fortunate to be your daughter in this birth and I pray God to make me fortunate in every birth he makes your presence as my father. You were a blessings for me, your memory will become a treasure for all of us, you are loved beyond words and here I am falling sort of words to share because they are so much so much to share, your each words will always keep showing me the path, the path which you had followed with unconditional love and service for people.