Squid Games takes K-drama to a newer zenith

By: Riha Jaishi

The South Korean Netflix original series titled Squid Games has successfully positioned itself in first place in Netflix. Being Netflix’s top-notch show, it has not only received viewership from K-drama lovers, but it managed to pave its way into the hearts of non-K-drama fans, thus compelling them to sneak a watch. The content is such that one can’t but stop to hook to the show after a peek at it.

Enriched in content, the series makes sure to dig into issues that continue to haunt society at large. The extensive increasing gap between the rich and poor, also being one of the commonly used tropes in Korean drama has been given a completely different portrayal by the makers. The affluent section, having an upper hand over the situation tries to overpower or rather exploit the poor in a manner that is particularly harsh and unfair. But taking reality at a glance, this is an undeniable fact. Since the rich and poor divide is central to the plot, hence money is something that connects the situations like a string. One might take some time to register the happenings that take place in the series. Having said that, the show has intrinsically echoed the true nature of humans and pointed out the possibility that how it can change with time, based on the circumstances. Also, the unique approach to the widening gap between the rich and poor as showcased in the series is that both sections of people are bound to each other irrespective of their differences. To be specific, this bond is not formed intentionally but is a result of mere dependence on individual purposes that they can achieve from each other. Additionally, it points out the fact that extremities of any state or condition can be fatal to humans.

Talking about the harshness, the series is dominated by inhuman acts that could be startling and equally disturbing to some. Since the title mentions the game, so the viewers are going to witness some games, highly inspired from the games played among the kids, but on a much-altered level that could blow one’s mind. This shows how shrewdly the makers have presented the things to the viewers.

To a certain extent, we can say that the show is trying to point or hint out how life itself is playing games with humans, given the unequal share of things and situations. It extensively showcases how humans have no control over their lives and are being rather puppeteered by someone else.

As a viewer, there’s a lot to witness on the visual front and even more to interpret the underlying themes or aspects the show wishes to convey. One is sure to experience a roller coaster ride of emotions that could just strike one hard. Some scenes make one realize that no matter whatever we strive hard for and work endlessly towards it; there may come a point when that very thing might seem pointless irrespective of the things we’ve achieved. Right from the engaging cast to the engaging visuals, stretching to the intensifying background musical score, this show is sure to create an indelible impact on the minds of the viewers.

Nevertheless, the ending is something that the makers could have worked more on by trying to shed more clarity on the mystery. Things were quite haphazardly placed that ended up creating a sense of incompleteness. Moreover, the cliff-hanger ending can be suggestive that the drama has the potential to continue with the story further, with more shrouded mysteries to uncover.