State govt’s anti-COVID-19 mechanism confusing, circus culture in force

By: Tahind Rahanee

COVID-19 has become the order of the day in Assam with the state government totally failing to check the spread of the killer virus. Today, every nook and corner of Assam suffers from massive bombardment of COVID-19, courtesy the blessing or curse (take your pick) perpetrated by the Delhi God-fathers. In the first place the Centre committed the mighty blunder by enforcing lockdown across the nation with barely 3 to 4 hours notice. This caused crores to be stranded sans money, income, food, water, health care and the like wherever they were. The most inhuman condition befell the working class with virtual absence of food, clothing and shelter (roti, kaapda aur maakan). In fact thousands of workers, including their families, took to walking or cycling for hundreds of kilometers for their native places. Nobody quite knows how many of them reached home alive or perished on the way. In any case, such statistics are immaterial for the powers that be the Centre saturated in ultra rightist ideology.

Further the lockdown crackdown on the teeming crores was hugely ill-timed. In its attempt to look over-smart, New Delhi called for the lockdown a bit too early and that too without any notice. The need perhaps was for at least 20 days notice. Seemingly, that could perhaps been effectively done as those were the very early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

This was followed by the advent of the dreaded period of multiplication in astronomical figure of the COVID-19 pandemic in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu while the Centre clearly ran out of ideas. Crores across the nation, particularly the working class, were compelled to live a life sans any income and thus sans “roti, kapda aur maakan” with the lockdown in full force.

With the economy nose-diving to the rock bottom even before COVID-19 made its way to India, the pandemic caused the economic skeleton to crack and break all over so much so that finally paralysis set in, causing the economy stagnant and ‘bed-ridden’ on ventilator.

With the economy in a shambles and multiplication of COVID-19 burgeoning into multiplication of large scale manufacturing centres of the killer virus across the length and breadth of the nation, the Centre came purportedly under immense pressure from the corporate honchos, captains of the industries, the business heavyweights and the like to pave the path for the factories to be buzzing. Accordingly, as some analysts believe, the pressure on the government mounted to make workers available to get the production machines rolling. Sadly enough for the working class, it was at this stage, as deeds indicate, the workers attracted the attention of the Delhi God-fathers.

Under pressure from the business sector, the government committed the second Himalayan blunder by relaxing the lockdown and allowing crores, primarily the workers, to travel across India to their home states. While by this time the COVID-19 factories were heavily buzzing with its pangs spread far and wide, the transportation vehicles – buses, trains and planes- in the process turned into massive COVID-19 carriers leading to multiplication and mushroom growth of COVID-19 manufacturing centres in virtually every nook and corner of almost all the states.

With tens of lakhs having entered Assam from different parts of India, the state turned into a COVID-19 super hub. With those in the corridors of power in Dispur running short of think-tank and ideas in the face of the massive and non-stop spread of the pandemic, while the teeming crores sans income were pressed to their knees by unchecked and whimsical price-rise of essential commodities, as usual the Dispur heavyweights took to the usual task of making sky-rocketing and fabulous statements on COVID-19 control when in reality the total Covid tally in the state has gone way beyond the 1 lakh mark. And Dispur ‘know-alls’ perhaps considers it as a great achievement, a matter of great pride and honour. Today, Assam’s shuddering and cracking Covid landscape is a product of the blessing/curse (take your pick) let loose on Assam by the Central ‘know-alls’ vide the second mighty blunder made by the government on the COVID-19 front. With COVID-19 positive cases having already crossed the 1 lakh mark and galloping forward with accelerating momentum, may one ask if by the year end or latest by the 1st quarter of 2021, the number of positive cases could rise to over 1 million in Assam?

Meanwhile, the frequently changing notifications and guidelines issued by Dispur on lockdown, relaxations with changing modes, re-imposition of restrictions, changing curfew hours and such hocus-pocus indulged in by those in the corridors of power, only reminds one of the non-stop colour changes in a kaleidoscope. One sometimes wonders if one is watching a circus jam-packed with political tantrums or a game of musical chair anchored on total chaos. The over-all picture reflected is one of burgeoning turmoil on the part of the Dispur Sultans with all think-tanks seemingly converging towards a Big Zero. Hence, the behaviour and orders seem to be like those of Muhammed Bin Tughlque who ruled Hindustan like a mad man during the second quarter of the 14th century.

Reposed in their cosy air-conditioned chambers, the Dispur heavyweights may take note of the ground reality that all measures and guidelines (with frequent changes) enforced by them to check the spread of COVID-19 have totally, fully and completely failed in Assam. Restrictions or relaxations have factually proved be not different from each other in terms of multiplication of COVID-19 positive cases. All government measures to check the spread of the killer virus are at the ground level are only proving to be a massive reserviour of absolute failure as COVID-19 marches ahead in leaps and bounds with virtually nothing on the way to serve as roadblock.

The Dispur big wigs may be told that the repeatedly changing and modifying notifications and guidelines are not only confusing to the public, but project the impression as though the high-ups in their utter frustration and desperation are indulging in some kind of madness-without-method in their feeble attempt to fight the pandemic. Yes, they may satisfy themselves that at least they are doing something although the results are a long odessy of ignominious failure.

Again, while concrete evidence may be difficult to furnish in respect of the atmosphere that prevails inside quarantine centres or COVID-19 treatment centres, the stories making the rounds, as of now, are not wholesome. Some may be exaggeration, but everything cannot be presumed to be false. It may not be out of place if one feels that the system may require a total overhaul from within and that resources may be judiciously used.

One may only take pity on the Dispur Sultans for their sorry predicament. Alas, they have no option except abiding by the diktat of Delhi. In the language of Tennyson, “There is not to reason why”. After all “to reason why”, some amount of grey cells and guts would be required and may be highly risky in terms of one’s official status. Such cells and guts don’t fall from heaven. Already rumour mills are buzzing that next round of lockdown is just round the corner. One is only reminded of the nursery rhyme: “Going round and round the mulberry bush.” May one ask if there is any “spring of hope” for the state, or are we slipping down the tunnel of foolishness and death without any light at the end of the tunnel, courtesy Delhi and Dispur?