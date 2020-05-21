Storm threat amid an epidemic

By: Dr. Satyavan Saurabh

The country is still fighting with the Coronavirus that another new challenge has emerged and is Cyclone Amphan. In such a situation, the NDRF teams have tightened their back to meet these dual challenges. Cyclone ‘Amphan’ has turned into a super cyclone. According to the information, this cyclone can cause terrible havoc. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert in several states, including West Bengal, Odisha, because of the high speed of cyclonic storms over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is now moving rapidly towards the coast of Bengal and Odisha. The current speed of the cyclone is 160 km/h. Currently, it is about 1000 km from Digha.

Regarding the coming cyclones, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently released a list of 169 names of future tropical cyclones that will emerge in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Cyclones formed in every ocean basin worldwide are designated by the Regional Special Meteorological Center and the Tropical Cyclone Warning Center. Names cyclones that develop in the north Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, following a standard procedure. The IMD is also mandated to issue advisories to 12 other countries in the region on the development of cyclones and storms, with the intensity of tropical cyclones generally associated with strong warming rates that propagate into the stratosphere.

According to the latest information from the India Meteorological Department), the storm in the southeast Bay of Bengal on the evening of 16 May, as predicted by IMD. Cyclone Amphan (Um-Pun) will make landfall between the Sea Islands of West Bengal and the Hatia Islands of Bangladesh on the evening of May 20, 2020, as a very severe cyclone. The IMD predicted that it would initially move northeast and then curve towards the northwest direction. This is the second pre-monsoon cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal in two years. The pre-monsoon period is generally considered incapable of forming tropical cyclones.

A cyclone is a very low-speed system, with very high winds around it. Factors such as wind speed, wind direction, temperature, and humidity contribute to the development of cyclones. Before a cloud is formed, water takes heat from the atmosphere to turn into vapor. When water vapor changes back into liquid form in the form of rain, this heat is released into the atmosphere. The heat released to the atmosphere heats the air around. The air begins to rise and causes a drop in pressure. More air goes to the center of the storm. This cycle is repeated. As storms derive their energy from warm seawater that can be prevented by the presence of upper-level winds that disrupt storm circulation causing it to lose its strength.

The cyclones were not usually named. The tradition began with hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, where a tropical storm reaching a sustained wind speed of 39 mph was named. Naming storms began to be practiced to help in quick identification of storms in warning messages because names are easier to remember than numbers and technical words. Experience suggests that the use of abbreviated, specific given names in written, as well as spoken communications is faster and less subject to error than older more cumbersome latitude-longitude detection methods.

There are differences between hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons, hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons are all tropical storms. They are all the same thing but are given different names depending on where they appear. When they arrive in populated areas they usually bring very strong wind and rain which can cause a lot of damage. Hurricanes are tropical storms that form over the North Atlantic Ocean and the Northeast Pacific. Cyclones form over the South Pacific and the Indian Ocean. The typhoon is formed over the Northwest Pacific Ocean.

Naming tropical cyclones has many benefits, the practice of naming a hurricane / tropical cyclone will help identify each tropical cyclone. The move was also intended to make it easier for people to easily understand and remember tropical cyclones/hurricanes in an area, thus facilitating disaster risk awareness, preparedness, management, and reductions. This does not confuse the public when there is more than one tropical cyclone in the same region. Many agree that adding names for storms makes it easier for media to report on tropical cyclones, increasing interest in warnings, and increasing community preparedness. It is easier and less confusing to say “Cyclone Titley” than to recall the storm’s number or its longitude and latitude. These benefits are especially important in the exchange of detailed stormwater information between widely scattered stations, coastal targets, and ships at sea.

A cyclone warning can reach a wider audience in a short period. India has also suggested cyclone names, 13 names in the recent list suggested by India include Gati, Tej, Mursu, Aga, Vyom, Jhar (pronounced Johor), Probaho, Neer, Prabhanjan, Ghurani, Ombud. , Gandhi and Vega. Some of the names chosen by India were suggested by the general public. An IMD committee is formed to finalize their names, by now you have heard the names of several cyclonic storms but do you know that the storm that has alerted Odisha and Bengal is named ‘Amphan Thailand’. The last name of the list made by Cyclone Amphan is rapidly moving towards the Indian coast.

Looking at this cyclonic storm, the memories of the super cyclone that came 21 years ago in Odisha are vivid. NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said that according to the report received from IMD, Amphon has taken the shape of the super cyclone. It is the first super cyclone to hit the Indian coast since 1999. The Super Cyclone, which arrived in Odisha in October 1999, caused huge havoc. Thousands of people died in this natural disaster. However, he said that while hitting the Indian coast, its speed will decrease slightly and it will hit the Indian coast at the speed of phony storm that came last year. (The writer is a Research Scholar in Political Science, University of Delhi. He is also a Poet, independent journalist and columnist)

