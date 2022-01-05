Student Commits Suicide in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Jan 4: Sensation prevails in No 1 Hatigarh under Gossaigaon Police Station in Kokrajhar district following the suicide of a class IX student for not being allowed to play mobile games on the intervening night of Tuesday.

The deceased’s father said that his son Bolen Ray, a student of class IX was studying in Gurufela High School and on Tuesday night when he asked to play games on the mobile, he was denied and then in a fierce mood locked his room from inside and hanged himself on a tree late in the night.

Later on, police personnel from Gossaigaon police station reached the spot and took the situation under control. The body was then sent to Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for post mortem.