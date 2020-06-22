Sushant’s death shocks fans: Did Bollywood kill Sushant?

By: Dr Ratan Bhattacharjee

Did Bollywood kill Sushant Rajput Singh or was his death another suicide in despair? The billion dollar questions doing the rounds across the country, movie buffs that we are. When Keats died, Shelley blamed it on his boar like critics. Nobody is still sure what exactly happened to the ‘Raabta’ actor who hailed from Patna and was quick to taste fame of starhood in Bollywood? Sushant Singh Rajput did not leave any suicide note in his residence but Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha of Muzaffarpur alleged that eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder. Among those named in the complaint are Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and director Dinesh, who according to Ojha conspired and deterred release of Sushant’s movies. Sushant was not even invited to film functions because of these people. The complaint had been filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranawat had been listed as a witness in the case.

The Mumbai Police however, has reportedly ruled out foul play. According to report, Sushant’s house help stated that the actor was quite disturbed since the past few days. Sushant’s last call was to his close friend Mahesh Shetty, but the call did not get through. His last onscreen was Nitesh Tiwari directed ‘Chhichhore’. The 2019 release was a huge hit at the box office and featured Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady. High conjectures are going on side by side if the death was due to the cause of depression. Even if the allegations are not true, it is Did Bollywood kill Sushant? clear Sushant was depressed. This is a tragedy inexplicable always when an artist or poet or film superstar dies. Kurt Vonnegut once told ‘Suicide is the punctuation mark at the end of many artistic careers’. Mayakovsky, the poster boy of the Bolshevik revolution, the enfant terrible of Russian literature, redefined the role of the poet in society. His poetry was anguished; he wanted to break the shackles of tradition. In “A Slap in the Face of Public Taste”, he wrote, “Throw Pushkin, Dostoevsky, Tolstoy, etc., etc. overboard from the Ship of Modernity.” He supported the Reds, but became disillusioned with Stalinist bureaucracy. And the only way out was to take his life. In her suicide note, Sylvia Plath wrote, “I want to kill myself, to escape from responsibility, to crawl back abjectly into the womb”. Her diaries and poems suggest she was neurotic, never being able to come to terms with reality. Her love for her husband Ted Hughes and equal repulsion for his adulterous ways and the despair at her own literary shortcomings. Plath, at the cusp of fame, gassed herself in her kitchen.

Virginia Woolf belonged to the upper crust – by birth and upbringing. But beneath the razor-sharp mind lay a bedrock of insecurities and neuroses. These worsened with the death of her mother when she was 13, half-sister at 15 and father 22. Not just the loss of loved ones, sexual abuse by step-brothers also scarred her emotionally. Hers was a dysfunctional family. Throughout her life she suffered and finally she filled her coat pockets with stones and walked into the Ouse River. Arthur Koestler too committed suicide by taking an overdose o f barbiturates and alcohol. One of the world’s foremost anti-communist intellectuals, Koestler did not want to become an invalid in old age as he was suffering from Parkinson’s and cancer. It was unthinkable that a writer like Ernest Hemingway who loved boxing, bullfights, sailing and hunting put the barrel of his shotgun in his mouth and pulled the trigger. His fans were shocked. Did the writer who embodied machismo take the coward’s way out? Was the macho image just a mask for a host of insecurities? Yukio Mishima the Japanese novelist of the last century, surely the best stylist. Of the genre was plagued by contradictions – sexual, social and political – his later works are full of blood and death. He had planned his death for over a year, finishing his last novel and getting his finances in order. He committed seppuku (disembowelment), the traditional Japanese method of suicide. Albert Camus once said rightly”, There is but one true philosophical problem and that is suicide. Maxim Gorky was shocked to get the news of death of the great lyrical poet Sergei Esenin, by his own hand, in a St Petersburg hotel on a dreary December day in 1925.

Apparently, the poet’s pen had run dry. He slit his own vein, dipped his pen in the blood, and left his own epitaph in these luminously beautiful lines. “Well then, my friends, well, well. I have seen you, and I have seen the earth. And your funereal trembling I shall take as a last caress.” It is really strange that Sushant Singh Rajput always projected himself as a man of positive values. He wanted to help train women in self-defence, teach children how to dance, and own a Lamborghini. After his death on Sunday, old photos of his handwritten list of 50 dreams have surfaced online. The list consists of “dreams” like learning to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train, sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA, learning at least 10 dance forms and owning a Lamborghini. The actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty started dating with him a year and a half back. In fact speculations were rife that the two were going to get married in November this year and in an interview with Sushant’s cousin in the India TV news channel was broadcasting this probable news of the actor’ wedding. However then, no names were mentioned. Whatever may be the case, the depression of the creative people is now a burning topic everywhere after the suicide of the promising actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But if the foul play is really behind the whole story, Bollywood will not be spared. Our memory is not too short. We still are confused about the mysteriously tragic death of Sridevi in the bathtub outside India.