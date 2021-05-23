Sustainable employment generation through Muga silkworm rearing during pandemic

By Mahasankar Majumdar

Sericulture is an eco-friendly agro-based labour intensive and commercially attractive economic activity, falling under cottage and small-scale sectors. The industry helps to create an egalitarian distribution of income as it transfers a greater share of its wealth from high-end urban customers to poor artisan classes.

In Meghalaya, sericulture and weaving are the two most important cottage based, eco-friendly industries in rural areas. These twin industries portray the cultural ethos and rich heritage of the people of the State. In the absence of a textile industry, sericulture and weaving can play an important role for the production of silk fabrics and hand-woven fabrics of ethnic designs. As per the Meghalaya database, till date around 15900 families are involved in handloom activities and 16000 families in Sericulture farming.

The ongoing health crisis from the pandemic COVID19 has affected all walks of human life. The nationwide lockdown was imposed to save billions of lives. The lockdown from the viewpoint of economic growth and development has severe repercussions. All the sectors in the economy are hard hit by COVID-19 and sericulture is not an exception to this. Lockdown, which has been advised in order to avoid corona being spread in a large scale and taking people’s life away, has also brought an adverse effect on working people resulting in huge loss of business, unemployment etc.

Having the ideal eco-climatic condition for Muga silkworm rearing especially seed crop during this pandemic situation, Muga culture creates employment generation to the reverse migrants who are searching for a new source of income. It is established by our ground level survey reports and increases the demand of Muga seed during this time. At this point where people are becoming helpless, clueless searching here and there for new jobs, the Central Silk Board under the Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India has come forward, to minimise the severe economic condition of our poor migrants and give a new direction in life.

MESSO (Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization), it is mainly responsible for maintaining basic stock, multiplication, seed production, purchase of seed cocoons through DBT from seed rearers, distribution of Muga seeds, Training & Extension activities etc. The outcome of their dedication towards work, directly and indirectly, helps farmers as well as reverse migrant labourers who are searching for their new jobs. In this pandemic situation, Muga cultivation comes as a blessing to them. Muga cultivation can provide an opportunity to earn a sustainable amount in 30-35 days from one acre of land which is not possible from any other agriculture sector. This is only possible with the crop timing selection, appropriate training and improved quality Muga Eggs in well-maintained food plantations, all of which MESSO has already been doing.

Prabhat Borpuzari, Scientist–D & Head, CSB, MESSO, Guwahati shed light on the increasing demand of Muga seeds during this time. It is happening only to reverse migrant labours that are searching for new ways of income generation. With the help of the Government of India, Meghalaya Government has taken an initiative to develop socio-economic status in the North Garo Hills district, keeping this view formed a District Skill committee with all the Line departments. CSB, MESSO P-4-unit Mendipathar is also a part of this committee. Some progressive Muga rearers under CSB, P-4-unit Mendipathar who are residents of Goalpara District of Assam are also getting unprecedented response in this sector. One of them, Bharat Rabha has even earned about 2.2lakhs from his 1 acre of land during the pandemic.

Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Textiles Minister has repeatedly affirmed the issue of employment and empowerment of women in each of her programmes. Sericulture is one and the only sector where 60% of employment can be created for women. In the Muga sector, it is near about 70-80%. Meghalaya being Muga seed zone, seed crop rearing should start in small patches through a group of selected progressive farmers during 1st week of March and 3rd week of August. Large scale rearing should be done in favourable seasons viz Jethua (May-June) and Kotia (October-November).

Dos’ and Don’ts during rearing to Cocoon harvesting:

Select only systematic plantation. Plantations should be pruned 4-5 months ahead of the brushing schedule.

Apply 1 cft FYM and 40:60:15 N:P:K twice in a year.

Disinfect the brushing plot with Slaked Lime and Bleaching powder mixture (9:1).

More effort for watering in long dry spells and other cultural operations should be adopted.

Cover the brushing plot with a nylon net (10.5 x 7.5 x 4.0 m.)

Brush the worms indoors during inclement weather conditions.

Allow the worms to spin cocoons on mountage in semi-dark, well-aerated rat-proof, ant proof room for better cocooning.

Harvest cocoons only after 8-10 days of spinning.

Sort out flimsy, uzi infested, melted cocoon from the harvested lot.

Do not remove the undergrowth of the rearing site completely to conserve moisture among the rearing plants.

Do not brush excess worms in a tree.

Do not transfer the worms during moult.

Do not allow dead /diseased weak worms at food plants.

Do not prepare ‘Jali’ with wet leaves as it may attract fungus infection.

Do not mount healthy ripe worms along with uzi infested worms.

Do not disturb the worms while spinning.

(The author is a Scientist-B & OIC, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India)