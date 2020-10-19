Synchronizing with the changing time

By: Dr. Jagadindra Raychoudhury

There was a time when students who barely passed their matriculation were called for innumerable jobs of their own choice. There was no paucity of jobs for the jobseekers. As the wheel of time rolled on, changes in these fields become more transparent before us. Due to rapid growth of human race probably, the education system are also upgraded in due course of time. Though different new departments are introduced in government level, still it will not be sufficient to accommodate the aspiring candidates for the government job. People who have already engaged in a particular department in a government job will try their best to continue his service till his retirement. Now-a-days the upper age limit of retirement age is sixty years and as a result the vacancies are not easily available and sometimes whenever any vacancy is available then the selection procedure turns very tuff and above all favours engulf the whole selection procedure. Sometimes the normal procedures are also deviated to accommodate some pre-selected candidates.

A healthy situation prevails in our society that many local, national and multinational company are recruiting young people for their smooth conduction of the company. The concept of getting job is completely different than earlier. Many students deviate from their normal course of study for the job and many more graduates are entering the job market without gathering higher study. A hidden job market prevails throughout our country. In this regard I would express that only 30 percent of all jobs are published through traditional channels. The remaining 70 percent are never made public. In reality, most of the best jobs are not even advertised; in general, employers do not like to advertise. Advertising causes a lot of extra work. Candidates utilizing traditional approaches often find they are not interacting directly with the hiring manager, but instead are forced to deal with third party. Penetrating the hidden job market requires an assertive attitude on the part of the job seeker. It requires the candidate to take the initiative and willing to conduct a lot of research beforehand and a lot of follow-up during the process. There are certain points which draws attention for job seekers except- more jobs will require computer skill, relevant qualifications and experiences, intelligence and knowledge, creativity and dynamic personality, one has to be smart to unlisted what would work, where and when, creativity at work and lastly leadership and practical vision. Actually the world of work is changing in myriads of ways and at rapid and intense speed. No doubt, technology significantly plays a crucial role in harmonizing, within and across industries. Today indeed, talented people are in demand all over the world.

In the present scenario of job market, many companies of India have adopted 24 hours working culture, yet the work is performed in rotational shift schedule. No doubt, pick up and drop facility is provided for the employees. Sometimes some recreational activities are provided to motivate the employees. The salary set-up of employees is also variable because it depends upon the efficiency and performance of the employee. It should consensus amongst us that the doors are wide open for performers and the good ones can walk with good salary.

It is to be agreed by all concerned job seekers that whenever they are absorbed in any type of job, most of them are not satisfied with their salary in respect to their working hours. Moreover, the work load is also over burden because owners are always taking the advantage by employing one person for the task of two people. Besides this, the most important part is that most of the employees have not received any form of an appointment letter hence they might be terminated at anytime or any day as per wish of the owner. It is evident from this fact that the services of those employees are not at all secured. Most of the employees are not even provide any bonus during festival time. As time has transformed into radical modernization than earlier, so every category of the employee has always a tendency to change their job to get a bit higher salary than existing one. This will affect directly to the organization because the experienced services which have been continuing since the stipulated period of time will not be compensated by a fresh job seekers. Besides these a good period of time is required for one to become familiar with the new job in a new organization. Now-a-days the literary rate has increased than earlier; moreover girls are also in the same trend. An educated either girl or married woman do not want to stay ideal at home, hence they try to absorb any kind of job with even low scale of salary. The private organizations are always taking an advantage to absorb female employee in the front counter to attract the customers. In this regard both are benefited but in the later course of time, the female employee has started to show mild division over the low grade of salary structure in comparison to working hours. The main thing is that there is no any specific rule in most of the private organization under which an employee has to be engaged in the respective service. At present it is very tough to absorb in a government job hence everyone seek to be engaged in a private organization. Occasionally, without giving prior advertisement, Government also absorbs some job seekers in various departments confidentially.

From this above discussion, it is evident that an internal fighting persists in between owner and employees of various organizations. Employees will abide by the rules and regulations of any company provided if the company will provide them some facilities like issuing appointment letter, specific salary structure, working hours, provision of provident fund, medical benefit, group insurance and offering a token of love during in any one of the festival periods, then the employee will be remained in the same organizations for a long period of time where indirectly the organization will also be benefited with the trained employees. Otherwise the company has to recruit new employees which may cause a huge loss due to the fact that they are not accustomed with the new service. Better accommodative facility will definitely attract the jobseekers and a harmony will prevail between the owners and employee, which will show a healthy growth of the organization.