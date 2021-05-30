Taboos on piercing tattoos

By: Kamal Baruah

Tattoos are believed to have been in existence for thousands of years. The ancient Egyptians tattooed their women at the earliest times in their history which was culturally acceptable. Greeks used tattoos to mark slaves and criminals for the cruelest sense of the world, Romans did it for its imperial army. Jews were needled to put numerical tattoos in concentration camps for human branding and caste markings. Those horrific forms of punishment inflicted upon those who were allowed to live.

After all, it’s a symbol of clan identity. The customs remain a mystery for diverse reasons by different ethnic communities across our country. Tribal women would not be regarded as impure if she didn’t get a tattoo. In recent years, educated affluent Indians in cities have begun to get tattoos, inspired by images of Hollywood actors and rock musicians. Even Armed forces now allow tattoos for enlisted tribal communities.

Facial piercing (Tippei), massive nose plugs (Yaping hullo) and the captivating smile of Apatani women have always fascinated us. The tradition is considered an integral part of being an Arunachali. They live in the remote hinterlands, stay isolated and dwell in hilly areas. We had the opportunity of seeing them working in our paddy field. The women are defaced with tattoos and nose plugs to make them less appealing for the fear of being kidnapped by rebel tribes. However, tattoos are also a sign of strength, courage and virility because of the pain associated with the piercing process. There is nothing primitive about the tribe now; they just live differently in the Ziro valley of the Lower Subansiri District.

Being a neighbor, there are some striking similarities to hills’ custom as even our grandmothers wore ‘thuriya’ – a kind of nose plug. I wonder how such painful exploitation was forced upon them by their ancestors. Apatani’s Yaping Hullo is made from wood to avoid causing any infections. Thorns are used to cut the skin and soot mixed in animal fat to fill in the deep blue colour. The wounds were then allowed to get infected so that the tattoos became larger, darker and clearer. Contrary to popular assumptions of face piercing tattoos, Apatani don’t use them for reasons of beauty. They’re carried from one generation to another. However, the Government banned such bizarre nose plugs in the early 70s for protecting women’s dignity and as such the tradition has almost died out today.

Apatani people are basically farmers, employed in the paddy field by the people of North Lakhimpur, and are believed to have tremendous traditional ecological knowledge about natural resources. Unlike other tribes, Apatanis are non-nomadic in nature and practice permanent wetland cultivation by slicing the hills.

Tribal people are very unique. Apart from just excelling in their colorful culture, they excel in weaving, bamboo crafts & carving, painting and more. The traditional cane basket they always carry behind their back shows their great skill. The valley of Apatani tribes is now even recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for its unique cultural landscape and high productivity. The people from the plains had other prohibitions for hills considering them to be poor benighted people; moving bare body and sometimes even naked.

For many years they were treated as untouchables by many but the coming in of Christianity and education, the scenario is quite different now. They even have high regard for music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika who is revered by everyone. The Apatani people use the Assamese language quite frequently for their age-old connection to the plains. In some places, the paper money ceases to have any value in the weekly markets at the border. People in these markets resort to exchanging their products even today.

Nevertheless, things have changed quite a lot after continued oppression. Such medieval practices of inequality and sporadic incidents of discrimination has taken its toll. The newer Apatani generations no longer follow Assamese with their mother tongue and the nudity has almost disappeared. But the tradition of tattoos continues, though with lots of taboos in their mind.

Northeast India needs tribal societies to grow. They must be given a platform to reach out to the world so that they can break their unwanted taboos. At the same time, tribal societies are extraordinarily diverse and there is a lot to learn from them. Perseverance, teamwork and unity are some of the virtues we could learn from the tribal people. One cannot just overlook the hearty and boisterous character of an Apatani.