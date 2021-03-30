Tale of PSBs woe continues

By: Kamal Baruah

It was in the year of 1969, when 14 largest private banks were nationalized to promote rapid growth in agriculture, small industries and export thereby encouraging new entrepreneurs and developing backwards areas. Imperial Bank was nationalized and renamed as SBI in 1955; big industrialists who owned private banks were not willing to provide credit in agriculture. The share of agriculture in credit was just 2% in 1951 in comparison to 34% for industry (64% in 1967). The war with China (1962) and Pakistan (1965) followed by two droughts made things worse leading to negative GDP growth rates and double digit inflation. Foreign exchange declined and rupee devalued from 4.76 to 7.5 per dollar in 1966.

But bank nationalization was a radical economic reform. It pushed 85% of banking assets under the control of the state. INR50 crore in deposits was set as the threshold level for nationalization. Banking Laws (amendment) Act, 1968 gave guidelines to help agriculture and the Small Scale Industry. As devaluation helped to improve the Balance of Payment, the Green Revolution began to ease the food constraints. Another nationalization of six more banks followed in 1980. The one positive impact of nationalization was that the financial savings rose up to 91% as lenders opened new branches in unbanked areas helping Financial Inclusion. The economic boom driven by private sectors was overwhelmingly funded by PSBs (Public Sector Banking).

Nationalization no doubt gave the government more control of credit delivery but political influence to PSBs continued. Bad loans mess weighed down Indian economy as defaulters were exposed in stress sectors. Rising energy prices and failed monsoons played stagnation for growth. SBI completed mergers of five associate banks along with BMB in 2017. In 2019, the government decided to bring down the number of PSBs to 12 from 27 by announcing a merger of 10 PSBs. Now IOB, CBI and UCO of the 12 PSBs are under RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework due to poor asset quality and loss of profitability.

In Union Budget 2021, the finance minister took an ambitious plan to privatize 12 PSUs to meet INR1.75 lakh crore Disinvestment Targets. The government would like to have at least one company for each strategic sector and sell off everything else. Stakeholders, trade unions and the banking industry have opposed the government for denying PSBs social responsibility. Distressed by the government decision for pursuing adverse banking reform policy, PSBs under the umbrella body of Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called for a two-day strike on March 15 and 16 as a mark of protest against privatization. Instead of reforms of PSBs management, the government plans to raise funds by reducing fiscal burden and avoiding recapitalizing PSBs.

The NITI Aayog suggested that Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO and the Bank of Maharashtra be sold off. RBI advises the government to reduce share in PSBs to 26%. Others recommended that healthy PSBs should also be privatized. The arguments are that the private sectors are more efficient and they will cut the flab and make it more profitable. Government needs money by selling shares to raise funds. Finally, there are issues of NPAs as PSBs are saddled with highest gross bad loans. It is ironic that the said campaign is coming at a time when India’s private banks have shown serious signs of mismanagement. ICICI had to sack its MD after allegations of nepotism. HDFC is under a cloud over conflict-of-interest allegations in auto-loan. Yes Bank had to be saved by SBI. RBI asked DBIL to take over the operation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Do bank bailouts really use taxpayers’ money? So much for that private sector efficiency! Government is responsible for the current state of PSBs for fulfilling welfare functions forcefully.

Banks collect public savings and lend capital for investment. But privatization promoters feel that the market is the most efficient allocator of capital. PSBs shares of social responsibility are larger than quarterly P&L Statement. But banks have to meet Liquidity Coverage Ratio as well as RBI’s SLR and CRR. PSBs are not ready for BASEL III norms as they fall short of capital requirements and our gross NPA rose to 10% now. PSBs earn good operating profits and instead of strengthening them the government is not ready to infuse required capital, human resources and now proceeding disinvestment and privatization.

Privatizing PSBs is an unjustified and regressive idea. There are speculations that the agriculture sector might not get access to credit. PSBs helped in building the nation by supporting infrastructure development, industry advancement and social security. When the global financial crisis (2008) hit, depositors shifted their money to SBI as they felt the government should come for rescue. Government claims Jan Dhan Yojana was a big success and it is possible because of PSBs initiative that 80% Indian access banking facilities. Taking recovery from corporate assets would be beneficial. Government must make statutory framework to recover NPAs. Are there any other economic reasons to privatize PSBs now? (The writer is a former air warrior and currently working for SBI)